The Liminal Lens

The Liminal Lens

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JS's avatar
JS
1d

As often, your words are eerily familiar. It's not pinpoint accurate, but I'd place physicians into the Broker corner. There is some skilled tradesmanship involved for some specialists, but that's more of a loss leader. About 90% of the time we facilitate the transfer of wealth to Big Pharma and Big Insurance in exchange for goods and services that have little proven benefit while taking a cut. Take a look at the compensation of physician administrators at American "non-profits" in relation to the value they provide patients and then ask whether those connections remain intact. We have already seen the consequences of eroding confidence, and it was named "Luigi."

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Blake Suhre's avatar
Blake Suhre
11h

Of course, it is not capitalism vs socialism, it’s capitalism AND socialism, balance is the key. One without the other leads to revolution. I think a large part of our current distress is failure to understand the value of the “symbolic” (in my world, control systems, which are in the information/symbolic space) portion of our social systems. Politicians on the right have done a great job of demonizing this regulatory function to allow for short-term, local gains. What they don’t understand is that without the control/regulatory function, systems produce no work, only entropy. Think of subsystems and components (federal and local government agencies, corporations, etc.) all optimizing independently for their own local goals, the aggregate output of which is nothing. That’s not to say that the regulatory role should dominate; it must be appropriately designed for function. Again, balance is the keyword. And I think we are currently seeing the characteristic oscillation between extremes characteristic of an unstable system where the controls have been inappropriately designed, weakened, or removed.

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