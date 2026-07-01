Prologue: Liberté, Égalité, Fraternité

The American Revolution pushed an already debt-laden French monarchy into the fiscal crisis that made its own, far more radical, Revolution unavoidable.

The French Revolution, in turn, gave us “Left versus Right” — a seating chart from the 1789 National Assembly, rooted in the specific context of revolutionary France, that we still use to organize political life two and a half centuries later.

That 236-year-old seating chart is no longer useful, and people have finally started to notice.

I. The Cousins Wars

Two households, both alike in dignity, In fair Verona, where we lay our scene, From ancient grudge break to new mutiny, Where civil blood makes civil hands unclean. — William Shakespeare, Romeo and Juliet

Shakespeare set his play in Verona, but the line describes the self-defeating nature of almost any pair of great rivals locked in a quarrel old enough that no one alive remembers quite how it started. For most of the eighteenth century, the two great dynastic houses that dominated European politics were the House of Bourbon in France and the House of Hanover in Britain. Their ancient rivalry was fought across four continents and most of the world’s oceans.

When the fighting reached North America, the Anglo colonists called it the French and Indian War; the wider conflict the rest of the world would come to call the Seven Years’ War. It was the first genuinely global war. Like the feud between the Capulets and Montagues, the grudge of the two houses was paid for mostly in the blood of people who had never chosen it and would never see the capitals that commanded them: Iroquois and Bengali, Highlander and sepoy, conscript and clerk.

Britain emerged from the Seven Years’ War victorious but fiscally exhausted. In the ten years before the American War of Independence, the Crown allocated about half of its national budget to paying off debt accumulated from the ongoing Bourbon–Hanover rivalry. When London asked its American colonists to help cover the costs of the war fought partly on their behalf, it was not merely an act of tyranny, despite the myth; it was a patron trying to recover its investment from a client. The client then sought to renegotiate the terms, leading to the slogan “no taxation without representation.” The war of independence ensued because they failed to agree on acceptable terms.

While this tax dispute with London was first unfolding, the American colonists wished to continue pushing west. The British Crown, concerned about provoking more costly conflict with the trans-Appalachian (Ohio Valley) tribes and other European powers, sought to contain the colonists’ zeal for expansion. London saw great profits ahead from its holdings in the Caribbean and South Asia and did not wish to jeopardize them with more costly wars.

One Man’s Meat is Another Man’s Poison.

Less than 100 years after the (mostly bloodless) Glorious Revolution of 1688 ended decades of civil war and strife, the stage was set for another great Anglophone civil war, again pitting the people against the crown. The Puritan colonies of New England, in particular, retained a political memory shaped by civil war, regicide, and resistance to royal authority.

At the same time, the prospect of a civil conflict among the Anglo-Saxons presented a tempting opportunity for the French. Having lost the Seven Years’ War, France—still nursing its grudge—sought to tip the balance back in its favor by supporting the American colonists. In doing so, the House of Bourbon gambled on Enlightenment ideals of liberty, apparently unaware that they were playing with fire.

The newly installed Louis XVI, still ruling within an ancien régime that retained arbitrary instruments such as the lettre de cachet, allied himself with rebels who found England’s much more constrained form of constitutional monarchy intolerable. For the moment, the House of Bourbon cast itself as a champion of freedom on behalf of the American cause—a role that would soon come home to haunt them catastrophically.

For the French Crown, as for the British in 1763, military victory in America contributed to severe financial distress. Unlike the British, however, the French fiscal state was too byzantine to overcome the deficits incurred by these wars. The French monarchy was beset by tax exemptions, inefficient collection, political resistance to reform, and credit problems. The ensuing financial crisis quickly escalated, culminating in the French Revolution of 1789.

II. It’s the Economy, Stupid

One debt triggered a war of independence that transferred power across the Atlantic but preserved most of the existing social order on both sides. The other debt crisis triggered a more dramatic form of social revolution that redefined the concept of governance and led to decades of warfare, at first inside France, but eventually reaching all the way to the gates of Moscow.

While America views 1776 as The Revolution, many historians (especially British historians) have long regarded the French rupture as the more dramatic for world history, preferring to call the American conflict a “War of Independence.”

III. There are Revolutions, and then there are Revolutions

The French Revolution did not merely sever a colony from an empire or neatly replace one ruling group with another. It attempted to rewrite the source code of political legitimacy at a much deeper level. If the American Revolution asked, “Who should govern America?” the French Revolution asked a more complicated version of that question: “Where does sovereignty come from in the first place?”

The philosophes had undermined the divine right of kings long before the Bastille fell. Rousseau had argued that sovereignty belonged not to a monarch but to the will of the people. Once that idea escaped the salons of Paris and entered politics, there was no agreed mechanism for determining what “the people” actually wanted. Every faction claimed to embody the General Will. Every rival became an enemy not merely of a government but of the people themselves. Factions were formed for the express purpose of condemning factionalism. Purity tests abounded: all were found wanting.

The result was not simply revolution but recursive revolution. The monarchy fell, then the moderates, then the radicals, until the Revolution began consuming most of those who had created it. As Jacques Mallet du Pan observed in 1793, “Like Saturn, the Revolution devours its children.”

In just over a decade, France passed through a constitutional monarchy, a republic, the Great Terror, the Directory, the Consulate, and finally the Napoleonic Empire. The Revolution ended where so many revolutions eventually do: with a single strongman promising to restore order. Napoleon preserved many of the Revolution’s legal and administrative achievements, but he did so by replacing popular sovereignty with imperial authority and exporting the Revolution’s energies across Europe through war.

The French Revolution demonstrated that every institution, every hierarchy, and every inherited source of legitimacy could be placed on trial. Once that idea entered history, it never really left.

IV. A Political Structure that Continues to this Day

Many believe we are again living through revolutionary times. Bernie Sanders invoked political revolution in his insurgent challenge to the Democratic Party, but Donald Trump more fully realized that disruption by capturing the Republican Party and then the White House. Yet for all the revolutionary language, elections and constitutional processes remain intact.

This does not mean that we should be relaxed about the direction of travel.

In 2026, as in 1776, grand sweeping ideas are what politicians and people most discuss. Now, as then, debt, wars, elite rivalries, popular discontent, group cohesion dynamics, and economic capacity quietly drive the forces of history onwards.

250 years ago, the Declaration of Independence ushered in an age of revolutions and set in motion the events that would topple the once-mighty French monarchy. Since then, we have seen the aftershocks of revolution and counter-revolution ripple around the world many times over: France in 1789; Europe in 1830 and again in 1848; Russia in 1917; Germany in 1933; China in 1949; Cuba in 1959; Vietnam from 1954-1975; Iran in 1979, etc., etc. The shadow of 1789 still hangs over many of these later revolutions.

At the dawn of our modern era of revolutions and counter-revolutions, one of history’s most enduring political metaphors was born. During the opening sessions of the French Revolution in 1789, deputies in the National Assembly began arranging themselves physically according to their political instincts. Those who wished to preserve more of the existing order—ideally via a constitutional monarchy—sat to the president’s right. Those pressing for more radical change sat to his left.

At first, this was merely a practical seating arrangement. Within a few years, it had become something much larger. The physical geography of the assembly evolved into the political language of the modern world: the Left and the Right.

Baron de Gauville, a conservative nobleman and deputy, left written memoirs documenting how the seating chart formed:

“We began to recognize each other: those who were loyal to religion and the king took up positions to the right... so as to avoid the shouts, oaths, and indecencies that enjoyed free rein in the opposing camp.”

These terms would survive every subsequent regime change—republic, empire, monarchy, republic again—and eventually spread across the globe. They did not exist during the American Revolution. An American in 1776 would not have described himself as “left-wing” or “right-wing”; those categories had not yet been invented.

V. The End of Left v. Right?

Exactly 250 years after a British colonial civil war lit the fuse that would ignite in Paris thirteen years later, we may be reaching the limits of the old left-v.-right debates and their modern equivalents, including the endless circular debates about “Capitalism v. Socialism”.

There is a paradox here. Even as results show that these concepts are increasingly unhelpful as governing principles, they remain powerful emotional totems for rallying support for elections, protests, and other political activity. Words, especially strong “left” or “right” statements, increasingly help get people elected, but are increasingly anathema to good governance.

It is like trying to repair a microchip with a large screwdriver.

The UK, the United States, and France are all experiencing political fractures as old parties, alliances, and coalitions break down. In Britain, the old mostly two-party “left versus right” system is in an advanced state of collapse and reconfiguration. In France, the situation is, depending on the day, just as chaotic. In the United States, the old duopoly remains intact on the surface, but underneath it, growing numbers of voters now register as independents, loyal to neither Republicans nor Democrats. According to Gallup, independents reached a record high of 45 percent of US adults in 2025. Increasingly, both Republicans and Democrats face internal insurgencies and unstable electoral coalitions.

I don’t think this is an accident of history. Every wealthy society today runs heavy capitalist and socialist machinery simultaneously. The United States, the most market-celebrating rich country in human history, also operates Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, SNAP, a central bank, a sprawling public university system, the interstate highway network, and the largest government procurement apparatus in history. The Nordic countries, labeled “socialist” in popular imagination, run open markets, free trade, and light business regulation. The Chinese Communist Party, while retaining single-party rule, blends debt- and finance-fueled capitalism with paternalistic authoritarianism in governance. Given their extremely light welfare payments to the rural poor, I hesitate to even call their system “socialist”.

No advanced society is neatly situated on the old “left - right” spectrum.

Asking people in a complex modern society to choose between capitalism and socialism is like asking whether to keep your left or right leg. If you intend to walk, the answer is some combination of both, and the only real question is your gait. Much of what we experience as fierce political conflict is, from a distance, a quarrel over the ratio between two legs the body already has and will not amputate. The quarrel is real and matters, but matters far less than other, potentially more important debates this structure stifles. We are obsessing over ideas that are politically 100 years past their sell-by date, and that obsession appears to be degenerating in many places: we appear to be becoming more, not less, obsessed with these old labels.

VI. Towards a More Productive Politics?

L’homme est né libre, et partout il est dans les fers.

— Jean-Jacques Rousseau, Du Contrat Social

Rousseau gave politics one great axis: freedom against oppressive constraints. Left and right later gave it another axis: preservation v. change. Both still matter, but neither tells us enough about whether a society is actually becoming more capable.

A better map goes beyond this to answer two simpler questions.

First: does an activity operate mainly in the physical layer or the symbolic layer? The physical layer makes and moves real things: food, energy, infrastructure, bodies, goods. The symbolic layer coordinates action: law, finance, government, education, culture, status, and shared stories.

Second: does the activity leave society with more capacity or less? Generative activity builds the future: skills, infrastructure, trust, productive capital. Consumptive activity spends down what already exists. Consumption is not evil; it is the objective of production. The question is whether the system replenishes what it uses.

Cross those two axes and four archetypal tendencies appear: Builders, Stewards, Harvesters, and Brokers. Every society needs all four. The danger begins when they fall out of balance, especially when symbolic brokerage expands while physical and institutional capacity quietly erodes.

Builders work in the physical world and increase society’s productive capacity — engineers, inventors, entrepreneurs, scientists, the skilled trades, and farmers.

Stewards work in the symbolic layer and increase the effectiveness of what already exists — good teachers, judges, accountants, diplomats, administrators, and responsible public servants.

Harvesters also work in the physical world, but their activity is extraction: drawing value from the capacity others created. Some harvesting is necessary and healthy, since consumption is the point of production — but harvesting without renewal eventually depletes the system beneath it.

Brokers operate in the symbolic layer by connecting parties who need each other — matching supply with demand for trust, access, and attention — and taking a spread for occupying the junction. Every civilization needs brokers: markets need makers, deals need intermediaries, and good brokers reduce the cost of finding, trusting, and reaching others.

The danger comes when the position outlives the service. Because the broker is rewarded for occupying the junction, he can keep taking his spread long after he stops adding value — inserting himself into flows simply to skim them, and claiming prestige without contribution. At the extreme, the broker becomes a courtier or rentier, living on proximity to power and positional advantage.

A bridge cannot exist without steel and concrete, nor without contracts, surveying, mathematics, finance, and the shared belief that people crossing it will obey the rules. Physical production depends on symbolic coordination, just as symbolic systems require a material foundation to persist. Civilizations flourish when these two aspects remain closely linked, with effective coordination enabling material abundance, which is then reinvested in institutional strength. However, when this connection weakens, symbolic systems may encourage performances that are disconnected from reality, while societies with significant raw capability may still lack trust, organization, and a shared purpose.

This drift is not random. As societies become richer, more people move into the symbolic layer — law, finance, administration, media, education, politics, and status systems — because wealthy societies reward coordination as much as direct production.

But this shift is not neutral. In the symbolic layer, it becomes harder to tell the difference between work that genuinely adds capacity and work that merely consumes or redistributes it. The feedback loop weakens. Once contribution and consequence are no longer tightly connected, consumption stops correcting itself.

Broker activity can then expand without limit, because there is no immediate material constraint forcing it back into balance. More and more people compete for status, access, and position instead of solving concrete problems. This does not happen because a society consciously chooses decline. It happens because the signal that once separated genuine contribution from mere performance has faded.

This is what Peter Turchin calls elite overproduction.

Conclusion

None of these categories maps cleanly onto left and right. Both traditions contain Builders, Stewards, Harvesters, and Brokers. A country can lean left and be generative or consumptive, or lean right and be generative or consumptive; the ideological label is increasingly irrelevant to the direction that actually matters.

The deeper question is often not whether a movement is left-wing or right-wing, but whether it has become extremist. Rising extremism usually signals that a society’s symbolic systems—politics, law, finance, media, and ideology—have become disconnected from their physical and productive foundations. When that happens, society gradually loses its ability to create new capacity and becomes increasingly preoccupied with extraction, redistribution, and zero-sum conflict.

Political extremism is therefore both a symptom and an accelerant of decline. It emerges as generative capacity weakens, then hastens that weakening by redirecting politics toward struggles over power, status, and redistribution rather than productive renewal. The extremes may disagree over who should receive the spoils, but both become increasingly preoccupied with dividing existing wealth instead of creating new wealth.

I think this transition deserves its own name: a symbolic order rupture. Peter Turchin describes the structural dynamics of this process through elite overproduction, fiscal distress, and declining social cohesion. I am interested in the same transition from another angle: what it feels like from inside a civilization as legitimacy, shared meaning, and confidence in institutions quietly begin to unravel.

Return, for a moment, to the two monarchies with which we began. Both had spent beyond their means. Both had accumulated enormous debts through a century of dynastic rivalry. The difference was not that one was freer or more virtuous than the other. Britain sat atop a generative engine—trade, credit, and an expanding commercial empire—that could service its debts and eventually outgrow them. France could not. When the French loop between spending and productive capacity finally closed, it closed like a trap.

And here is the irony the old political map has never acknowledged: the Left and the Right were born amid the wreckage of a generative failure. The famous seating chart emerged from men arguing over how much of the old order should survive at precisely the moment their society was discovering that it could no longer afford the old order at all. The map we still use was drawn over the crater, and it has never once pointed back to what made the crater.

That failure is not accidental. The old map does not merely fail to describe the drift toward performative politics; it helps conceal it. A politics organized around left versus right can drift for decades toward broker and courtier dominance without anyone raising the alarm, because the argument it stages—how much state, how much market—never asks whether the loop between contribution and consequence is still intact. You can win that argument, from either side, while the generative foundations quietly erode beneath the debate.

The question that matters is not where you stand on a two-hundred-year-old seating chart. It is whether the connections between contribution and reward, production and consumption, symbols and reality remain intact. Ask that question of a company, an institution, a government, or a civilization itself. Is it still replenishing the capacity it consumes, or has the connection been severed?

That question existed long before 1789. It will remain long after today’s political labels have disappeared.

The next essay will begin exploring what a symbolic order rupture looks like in practice.

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