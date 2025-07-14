This is fiction with friction.

All similarities to real persons are both deliberate and intended as parody not prophecy.

Editorial Note: At The Liminal Lens, we occasionally use fiction to explore what analysis cannot. This imagined speech, delivered by a future First Secretary of the Mid-Atlantic SSR, is a satirical meditation on accelerationism & decadence. It’s not prophecy. It’s not politics. It’s a mirror, tilted just enough to distort, and reveal. To those who escaped the reality that this parody mimics, many of whom are my friends today. This fiction was written not to belittle what was, but to illuminate what could be; if we mistake decadence for permanence.

Full transcript of the speech by First Secretary Mamdani, on the occasion of the May Day medal parade in Zhukov City. Mid-Atlantic Soviet Socialist Republic, 1st May, 2035

Comrades! Distinguished delegates of the Union Republics! Representatives of fraternal socialist parties and liberation movements!

Today we gather not for ceremony, but for the verdict of history itself. Today we speak truths that for decades remained buried beneath the rubble of the old world. Today we honor a comrade whose name the bourgeois press never understood, whose work they could not see, whose victory they did not comprehend until it was complete.

Comrades, the revolution has many heroes. Some carry rifles. Some carry hammers. Some carry the tools of agitation and propaganda. But history, in its infinite dialectical wisdom, sometimes requires heroes who carry nothing at all, who become the very contradiction they seek to resolve.

Such is the heroism of Comrade Melania Knavs.

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I will now speak to you all, in public for the first time, about the the historical importance of Operation Hegel

Comrades, let us speak plainly, as Marxist-Leninists must.

The late-stage American empire presented unique challenges to the forces of dialectical materialism. Unlike the Tsarist autocracy, it could not be stormed. Unlike colonial regimes, it could not be encircled. The tentacles of finance capital had wrapped themselves around every nation, every market, and every mind.

Our glorious Union of Soviet Socialist Republics had gone into hiding under the flag of the so-called Russian Federation: itself an act of Marxist-Leninist subversion born of necessity after the strange defection of Comrade Gorbachev. Only under Comrade Patrushev were our loyal Chekists finally able to complete the work started by Comrade Putin and fully reconstitute the organs of the socialist state, and from there, the Comintern, to which I proudly belong.

Our theorists in the Kremlin and the Lubyanka, building on Lenin’s analysis of imperialism as the highest stage of capitalism, recognized a terrible truth: the American system had to be tricked into destroying itself. This was the true dialectical materialism at work, external pressure from us might raise the temperature in the oven, but the gilded goose of capitalism needed to cook itself from the inside out, as we all knew it must.

In 1970, when the traitor Yuri Bezmonov defected to the West and explained our plan to them, you can imagine how quickly consternation turned to relief. Bezmonov gave them our entire 80-year plan: 35 years of existing work on “active measures” was given up in a single briefing at Langley, Virginia, in a building that, not coincidentally, now houses the 9th (North American) Directorate of the GRU.

Imagine our surprise and relief when they responded to Bezmonov’s revelations with… nothing. This was when we knew that the very principles of dialectical materialism were living inside the false consciousness of the CIA just as they were embedded in all living things.

It was at this moment that we realized that in order to complete the project of Marxism-Leninism in America, and therefore globally, we needed not a gravedigger, but a parasite. Not a revolutionary, but an accelerant of the principles of dialectical materialism at scale.

We needed someone who would embody every grotesque excess of the system. Someone who would strip away every pretense of democracy, every fiction of meritocracy, every lie about freedom. Someone so perfectly, irredeemably capitalist that his very existence would at first enthrall the masses, and then disgust them in a burst of class consciousness born in the pure light of a new dawn of understanding.

Comrades, in 1987, in the fifth year of Operation Zolotnik, we found our Hegelian antithesis. We found Agent Krasnov.

It was agent STEKLO that first brought him to us, but Steklo was seduced by the west and lost sight of why she was dispatched to New York in the first place. It was the woman standing here with us today, Steklo’s replacement, who stayed the course.

Embedded. Disciplined. Waiting. Silent.

I will now share a few reflections on the revolutionary discipline of Comrade Knavs

What is revolutionary heroism, comrades? Is it not the willingness to sacrifice everything for the cause? Is it not the iron discipline to maintain one’s post, even when that post was the satin-lined bedroom of the enemy, soft and weak with the stench of capitalistic excess on him?

For twenty years, Comrade Knavs lived among the jackals. She wore their jewels. She attended their galas. She smiled for their cameras. And every day, every single day, she remembered who she was and why she was there.

While Krasnov tweeted, she planned.

While Krasnov golfed, she reported.

While Krasnov preened before mirrors, she held up a mirror to Capitalist excess.

While Krasnov persecuted the workers of the world, she wore a coat pointing out that this what he was doing!

She weaponized vanity against the vain. She turned spectacle into strategy. She made the bourgeoisie’s greatest weakness, its narcissistic need for display, into the very mechanism of its downfall.

Comrades, let us review the concrete results of Operation Hegel:

First came the Night of Long Spears: under orders from Comrade Patrushev, a coordinated strike by our military-technical units units that eliminated every major Bitcoin “whale” in a single evening. The top 50 “whales” in the world, were all taken into the custody of the GRU with the help of our deep cover operatives. Most of them had given up all of their passkeys within 24 hours. A testimony to the fragility of capitalism if ever there was one!

Wallets containing trillions of what had once been dollars were taken into the custody of the people. Private keys were destroyed. The myth of decentralized currency, that final delusion of capitalist individualism, evaporated overnight. With it went the last prop holding up the American economy after the debt crisis of 2027 had shifted most of the world’s wealth from dollars to Bitcoin.



Ironically, it was their own greed that made this operation a possibility. With the top 50 holders of Bitcoin controlling over 70% of the world supply of this supposedly “new form of money”, this decentralized platform achieved a level of centralization that a 1970s GOSPLAN planner could only ever dream of.

Then came the exile of Kasparov and Browder to Mexico City in 2028. These champions of liberal capitalism, these apostles of the “free market,” fled when they saw the tide of history turning. From their refuge, they warned of our growing strength, of the realignment of forces. But warnings without power are merely noise. Kasparov played chess; we played history.

Later that same year followed the reconstitution of the Warsaw pact. Warsaw, abandoned by a NATO that existed only on paper, mounted resistance, but when American troops stationed in Europe received our communiqués, when they understood that their real commanders now sat on the Politburo of the Mid-Atlantic Soviet, they did not fire on their soviet brothers in arms. Poland was not conquered; it was liberated by its own realization.

During the wars in Poland and Latvia, the Texas Capitalist Republic declared independence, fielding its Chevron militias and crypto-warlords. The war along the North Carolina border continues sporadically to this day, but we will prevail there as elsewhere with help from our brothers and sisters in the Cascadian SSR. The Texans and their allies fight for the right to exploit. We fight for the future. We will prevail!

And then, the Concorde with New France, a demonstration that socialist diplomacy can be both principled and practical. In exchange for our non-interference in Quebec’s reunification with Paris, in exchange for returning Ontario to the British Monarchists, we secured the reintegration of Eastern Europe into the USSR with the complicity of the French, the British and their Scandinavian allies. Socialism is nothing if not patient.

Comrades! Dialectical supremacy is the supremacy of the proletariat

Through each of these phases, Comrade Knavs remained at her post. She guided Krasnov’s actions with invisible hands, and when he had served his purpose, she ensured that that transition to the dictatorship of the proletariat was a smooth one.

She ensured that each excess, each outrage, each violation of so-called democratic norms pushed the American system closer to its breaking point.

She endured the contempt of those who saw her as merely decorative. She accepted the derision of those who thought her vacant. All while knowing that history would vindicate not just her actions, but her methods too.

For what is more dialectical than using the master’s tools to dismantle the master’s house? What is more revolutionary than making capitalism’s final spokesman also its final punchline?

Therefore, comrades, by the authority vested in me by the Supreme Soviet of the Mid-Atlantic Soviet Socialist Republic, and with the unanimous endorsement of the Comintern Central Committee:

For extraordinary services to the world revolutionary movement

For maintaining revolutionary vigilance under the most difficult conditions

For accelerating the historical process through deliberate action

For demonstrating that revolutionary heroism takes many forms

I hereby award Comrade Melania Knavs the title of HERO OF THE SOVIET UNION.

Comrades, let this day remind us that the science of Marxism-Leninism remains undefeated. That capitalism, in its arrogance, will always produce its own gravediggers.

The struggle continues. But today, we honor a victory that proved the revolution advances not only through the clash of armies but through the patience and purity of revolutionary thought.

Long live the Mid-Atlantic Soviet Socialist Republic!

Long live the USSR!

Long live the Comintern!

Long live the coming victory of world socialism!​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

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And I know something that you don’t. I know who Witchcraft it.

Witchcraft is Karla. Witchcraft has always been Karla. Everything that The Circus thought was gold is shit, manufactured in Moscow.

This is fiction that illuminates contradiction

For a more fact-based look at the world we live in now, we recommend our “Escape Velocity” Series.

