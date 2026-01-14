This essay is part of an ongoing series examining the structural failure modes outlined in Democracy’s Edge. Each installment is designed to stand on its own.

A note for the reader: how to read this essay

The arguments in this series are influenced by systems theory, which treats societies as complex, dynamic systems rather than collections of isolated actors. This lens foregrounds material constraints and structural limits (economic, demographic, and energetic) that shape what is possible, regardless of ideology.

This does not eliminate the role of morality. It simply clarifies that moral choices occur inside strong structural incentives and constraints that mainstream commentary often ignores.

Even when constraints are understood, effective response requires more than awareness or technical competence. It depends on whether societies can still understand reality, coordinate around shared narratives, and maintain meaningful discipline as conditions change. When these capacities degrade, even capable actors lose the ability to respond coherently to pressure.

To get the most out of what follows, resist the temptation to isolate a single variable and treat it as the whole story. The point is the interaction of forces.

For further reading on meta-rational sense-making beyond reductionism, see: David Chapman

Introduction: You are Here

In a recent essay, I argued that modern democracies are drifting beyond their safe operating limits. This is not a sudden collapse but a gradual hollowing out: legitimacy erodes as multiple structural stresses interact and intensify each other. This does not make the collapse of democracy inevitable, but it does require that leaders and citizens do a better job of understanding and addressing the underlying forces at work.

This first deep dive in Democracy’s Edge explains the mechanisms, not the politics.

Future essays in the series will address the rest of the eight distinct failure modes for democracy I have previously identified. None of these failure modes is a “smoking gun” per se. They are all different aspects of a complex, cyclical system.

This essay focuses on the most critical of those failure modes: elite overproduction, which provides the most comprehensive explanation of how we arrived at this point. The concept of elite overproduction is a key aspect of Peter Turchin’s broader Structural Demographic Theory of history. We will unpack this theory and its implications for our current situation in this essay. For those interested in learning more, I will provide a “Turchin reading list” at the end of this essay.

It is worth noting that I am applying Turchin’s work to our current democracies, but his theory applies to all major civilizations, democratic or not. Democratic forms do not influence the beginning of a structural-demographic cycle, but they can and should influence how society responds to it.

Elite Overproduction as Structural Diagnosis

Understanding structural-demographic theory is helpful for understanding how democratic systems that appear wealthy, educated, and institutionally sophisticated can nonetheless slide toward paralysis, radicalization, and breakdown. What follows is a clarification of the mechanism itself: grounded in history.

To the uninitiated, Peter Turchin’s focus on elite overproduction can sound like a moral indictment: a claim that elites—through greed, excess, or corruption—are responsible for societal decline. Read this way, the theory appears accusatory or ideological, and is often dismissed as another “eat the rich” argument about inequality dressed up in historical language.

This is a common (and tragic) misreading of Turchin: elite overproduction is just one aspect of structural-demographic theory, which seeks to explain why complex societies repeatedly cycle between stability and breakdown. Turchin is not assigning blame; he is describing a mechanism. What he offers is a pattern that has repeated many times throughout history: a predictable sequence that societies traverse as a consequence of their own success.

This pattern explains how elite overproduction can intensify even when headline employment and median incomes remain stable: the bottleneck is institutional authority and positional scarcity, not subsistence.

What follows is an abbreviated summary of Peter Turchin’s structural-demographic model, along with my own observations. To grasp it properly, it is important not to isolate or cherry-pick any single component (elite overproduction in particular) but to view the model as a whole, and the role elites play within its dynamics.

1. The Midas Touch

Throughout history, periods of stability and growth exhibit a predictable pattern: they generate an economic surplus. Higher productivity, improved coordination, and institutional continuity allow societies to produce more than is immediately required for survival.

In early phases of growth, expectations are typically calibrated to recent scarcity. People’s baselines are modest, shaped by memories of harder times. When surplus arrives, it exceeds most people’s expectations, creating a widespread sense of improvement and possibility. Even in deeply unequal societies, the sudden arrival of rising productivity supports higher standards of living for almost everyone. As economic growth tends to increase population size, the economy has ample room to continue expanding in a virtuous cycle where population growth and economic growth become mutually reinforcing.

As societies expand, they soon add new layers of complexity; new roles emerge, and elite positions expand rapidly enough to absorb aspirants. These are integrative periods: optimism is high, social mobility feels real, and competition is not zero-sum.

As Peter Turchin documents in Secular Cycles, a classic example of this is early Republican Rome: centuries of territorial expansion generated large surpluses that raised living standards and supported a rapidly expanding elite.

2. Expectations Eventually Outrun Capacity

As surplus accumulates, societies invest in education, specialization, and institutional complexity. More people are trained, credentialed, and encouraged to pursue high-status, high-autonomy, high-compensation roles. Expectations rise alongside capacity.

This expansion of aspiration is not pathological; it is a natural response to abundance. When resources are available, societies cultivate talent and ambition.

Unfortunately, when Turchin looked at both recent and distant history, it became clear that the number of aspirants to high-status positions eventually exceeded the number of positions that carried real decision rights and durable status.

The number of roles that carry real decision-making power (control over large budgets, institutions, or strategic direction) remains limited. Even as public and private institutions grow larger, real power tends to remain concentrated.

This process of aspiration growing faster than “elite” positions to meet the aspiration is non-obvious for a few good reasons:

The shift from opportunity to scarcity in elite roles occurs very gradually, so it takes people time to realize that it is happening.

Ambitious people who work hard tend to have a strong sense of internal agency: they are the last to admit that structural factors have blocked their life’s aspirations; by the time they start talking about it, the process may well have been underway for decades.

The elite roles people pursue are heterogeneous, amorphous, and hard to track systematically: some pursue wealth, some pursue social status, and some pursue a mix of the two.

Eventually, wealth concentration and role concentration can become mutually reinforcing:

Wealth Concentration Leads to Role Concentration : Wealthy individuals can leverage their resources to secure influential roles, using their financial power to gain direct and indirect access to key decision-making positions in public and private institutions.

Role Concentration Leads to Wealth Concentration: Those in influential roles often have opportunities to increase their wealth through access to information, networks, and decision-making power that can be monetized.

Over time, those with the most wealth get the most influential roles, and those with the most influential roles become more wealthy.

This creates a growing asymmetry: surplus and aspiration expand broadly, while apex positions scale more slowly. This is what Turchin means by “Elite Overproduction.” Elite overproduction is therefore not the initial cause of instability, but a structural outcome of decades of surplus generation.

A classic historical example is Imperial China’s civil service examination system. During long periods of peace and prosperity, especially under the Song dynasty, rising agricultural productivity and population growth allowed the state to invest heavily in education. Literacy expanded, and millions of families were encouraged to train sons for high-status bureaucratic careers.

As Turchin documents in Secular Cycles, this expansion of aspiration was not pathological. It was a rational response to abundance. But the number of positions that carried real administrative authority — magistrates, provincial governors, central officials — grew far more slowly than the pool of credentialed aspirants. Over time, the system produced a large class of educated, status-seeking elites who could not be absorbed into positions of power, despite the state’s continued growth.

3. The Wealth Pump

As economies mature, surplus increasingly flows through ownership rather than labor. Asset appreciation, rent extraction, financial intermediation, and regulatory advantage allow returns to compound more rapidly for those who control capital than for those who sell their labor.

This shift does not require intent or coordination. It emerges from competitive advantage in complex systems, especially under conditions of labor abundance where wages can be kept relatively low.

Turchin describes this not as a conspiracy, but a set of reinforcing mechanisms that steadily tilt surplus upward.

A classic historical illustration is late Republican Rome. Following centuries of territorial expansion, agricultural surplus increased dramatically, but its distribution shifted toward land ownership rather than labor. As Turchin documents in Secular Cycles, large estates (latifundia) allowed elite landowners to compound returns through scale, slave labor, and preferential access to markets, while smallholders saw wages and independence decline.

This process required no coordination. Each elite household acted rationally under competitive pressure, but the aggregate effect was a wealth pump: surplus flowed upward through ownership and rent extraction rather than circulating through labor. Periods of labor scarcity — such as after major wars — temporarily reversed this dynamic by raising wages and compressing rents. But once stability returned, population growth restored labor abundance and the wealth pump reasserted itself.

It’s also important to understand that the wealth pump operates upstream of income and taxation, reshaping power and expectations before political systems can respond. Individual actors at the top cannot simply opt out: competition within elite circles is itself cannibalistic, forcing participants to intensify extraction or lose relative position to those who will. The system naturally selects for those who play the game hardest.

The wealth pump, then, is not a pathology in the ethical sense. It is a structural consequence of prosperity itself. Societies do not stumble into it through poor choices. They are carried into it by the same forces that once made them dynamic, stable, and successful.

4. The Critical Threshold: Expectation Gaps at Scale

Once the wealth pump gets started, it tends to become self-reinforcing. Even if more people enter elite-adjacent professional strata, the wealth pump still continues to concentrate wealth in fewer and fewer hands.

Eventually, we reach a point at which the number of people with aspirations or claims to elite positions of status, authority, and institutional influence grows, while the underlying wealth becomes increasingly unevenly distributed, even within even within elite-adjacent professional strata.

Pre-Revolutionary France offers a clear example: as Turchin notes in Secular Cycles, decades of rising education and prosperity produced a large class of credentialed professionals whose expectations of status, authority, and material security far outpaced what a highly concentrated system of land, offices, and privileges could deliver, turning structural inequality into political instability.

Turchin is often criticized for being vague about what constitutes “an elite,” but this criticism reflects a misreading of his work. A precise sociological definition is not required because the model does not operate at the level of individual identity, but at the level of distributions. What matters is not who counts as an elite in the abstract, but that the number of people competing for scarce positions of status, authority, and institutional influence expands faster than those positions themselves.

Terms like “elite” and “elite aspirant” are therefore shorthand for a recurring structural imbalance: the proliferation of credentials, expectations, and claims on authority coinciding with institutional bottlenecks and a wealth pump that concentrates resources and decision-making power at the top. It is this combination—positional scarcity, institutional congestion, and rising expectations—rather than any narrow definition of class, that turns elite production into elite overproduction.

At a certain point, elite overproduction reaches a critical threshold: when the number of people with credible claims to elite positions becomes large enough to sustain collective grievance, coordination, and opposition.

It is the expectation gap, specifically, between claims on authority and the system’s capacity to absorb them, that translates a structural problem into a socio-political one.

5. When Elites Turn on Each Other: Intra-Elite Conflict

As the threshold is crossed, the dynamics within elite circles start to change. Competition is no longer solely about joining the elite; it has shifted to surviving within it, defending one’s position, and gaining what one can.

Even those who are relatively secure within the elite class (the ultra-elites, if you will) tend to compete for power and influence with one another, which in turn helps sustain the wealth pump. Compared to the average person, there seems to be no need for a billionaire to become even wealthier; however, the billionaire compares himself with other billionaires, not with the average person, and so the competition at the top continues and grows more intense. Competition at the very top requires massive amounts of wealth because the starting point for those competitors already involves large amounts of wealth, and it is in the nature of the competition that those amounts must continue to grow.

Meanwhile, those lower down in elite hierarchies (the elite aspirants) are increasingly struggling to achieve the life goals they once thought would be theirs for the taking. They too experience intra-elite competition and the pressure to win “by any means necessary” increases along with the intensified competition.

Consensus Breakdown

Elites who once shared enough common interest to coordinate on governance begin to fracture. When positions were abundant relative to aspirants, disagreements could be absorbed: there was enough to go around. As scarcity of elite roles and wealth concentration both intensify, every policy question becomes a zero-sum distributional fight. Shared frameworks for decision-making erode. What appears to be “polarization” from the outside is often intra-elite warfare conducted through ideological proxies.

A classic example is the late Roman Republic. As Turchin documents in Secular Cycles, prolonged expansion produced a large, wealthy elite whose internal competition intensified as advancement paths narrowed and wealth concentrated within the upper tier itself. Figures such as Pompey, Crassus, and Julius Caesar were already among the richest and most powerful men in Rome, yet their rivalry escalated rather than subsided, illustrating that elite competition is positional rather than bounded by sufficiency.

Politics shifted from coordination to survival: rival elite factions mobilized institutions, courts, assemblies, and even armies as weapons against one another. Crucially, this conflict was not elites versus the masses, but elites fighting elites through mass politics. Popular mobilization functioned as a strategic resource in intra-elite warfare, leaving institutions formally intact but increasingly hollowed out by factional use.

Institutions as Battlegrounds

Institutions designed for coordination—legislatures, regulatory bodies, universities, professional associations—transform into arenas for positional combat. The question shifts from “how do we steward this institution?” to “which faction controls it?” Capture becomes more valuable than function. This is why institutions can appear to operate normally while losing their capacity to actually govern. Eventually, entire institutions get mobilized as factional players in society-wide intra-elite conflict.

Counter-Elite Mobilization

Frustrated elite aspirants—those with credentials, networks, and articulacy but without positions—become available for recruitment into insurgent coalitions. Established elites and counter-elites alike begin mobilizing popular constituencies to strengthen their factional position. This is not cynical manipulation (although it can be); it is the rational response to intra-elite competition under conditions of scarcity. The “populism” that emerges is often elite conflict conducted through mass politics.

This pattern repeats throughout history: many revolutionary leaders are drawn from educated, ambitious outsiders. People with credentials and organizational capacity, but blocked access to authority. Mass movements supply force; counter-elites often supply leadership.

Maximilien Robespierre [Lawyer]

Vladimir Lenin [Lawyer/Noble family]

Mao Zedong [Wealthy peasant/Teacher]

Ho Chi Minh [Teacher/educated elite]

Fidel Castro [Wealthy landowner’s son/Lawyer]

Che Guevara [Upper-middle class/Physician]

Leon Trotsky [Wealthy farmer’s son/Intellectual]

Karl Marx [Lawyer’s son/Philosopher]

The Cannibalization Dynamic

Perhaps most corrosive: elites begin consuming each other. Reputation destruction, institutional purges, and factional warfare become normalized. The skills that succeed in this environment—coalition-building against rivals, strategic ambiguity, defensive positioning—are precisely the skills that make governance worse. The system selects for combatants, not stewards.

6. Popular Immiseration: Fuel for the Fire

The wealth pump re-allocates surplus claims away from labor and the broad public and toward ownership, rents, and privileged access. Even in high-growth economies, over sufficiently long horizons, the wealth pump grows faster than underlying GDP, eventually reaching a tipping point at which it becomes extractive of the rest of society.

As the wealth pump shifts an increasing share of economic surplus to the elites, less wealth remains for everyone else. Initially, this appears as a relative decline: the rich get richer, and the poor become somewhat better off. However, unless the wealth pump is stopped, it can eventually reach a point where living standards stagnate or decline in absolute terms for large parts of the population.

This popular immiseration has a number of amplifying effects that are significant for social instability:

The rewards for reaching elite status increase

Being elite becomes more valuable and being non-elite becomes more precarious. This tends to introduce more incentives for cheating, manipulation, cronyism and other socially corrosive behaviors in the pursuit of wealth and power.

The penalty for being non-elite goes up

Non-elites (the vast majority of the population) become increasingly aware that the game is rigged against them. While some strive even harder for elite status, that still leaves large groups of people with seething resentments.

Intra-elite conflicts now have potential foot soldiers

The wealth pump produces an immiserated and angry populace at exactly the same time as it produces highly educated elite aspirants for whom there are simply not enough elite roles in society. While large numbers of elite aspirants can be absorbed by inflated “para-elite” roles and titles, this gets harder over time, and it’s simply not possible to absorb all of the elite aspirants this way. Eventually, some elite aspirants become opposition figures (counter-elites). The obvious next step for them is to recruit ordinary people who are angry and looking for change.

Late Imperial Russia provides a clear historical illustration. As Turchin documents in Secular Cycles, rapid economic growth and state expansion in the late nineteenth century generated substantial surpluses, but an increasing share of these flows went to landowners, industrialists, and state-linked elites. Over time, this produced not just relative inequality but absolute popular immiseration, as wages stagnated, rents rose, and fiscal pressures intensified.

Crucially, this immiseration coincided with elite overproduction. A growing class of educated professionals and minor nobles found elite positions increasingly scarce, while intra-elite competition intensified at the top. Revolutionary movements were led not by the poorest peasants, but by frustrated elite aspirants who mobilized an angry populace as a strategic resource in elite conflict. Popular unrest did not cause elite fragmentation; it gave elite and counter-elite factions the fuel they needed to fight it out.

At this point in the cycle, you have four things coinciding:

1. Successful elites show less solidarity with other successful elites: infighting intensifies within elite circles.

2. Frustrated elite aspirants start to form and join counter-elite oppositional groups.

3. Angry “ordinary people” start being courted by different elite and elite aspirant factions.

4. Even “secure” elites find that they need to form factional coalitions and recruit a mix of elite aspirants and ordinary people into their emerging coalitions in order to preserve their status.

7. Why Our Current Situation is not Business as Usual

It is tempting to treat the current intensity of American politics as a familiar feature of democratic competition. Democracies are noisy; elites compete; polarization rises and falls. But several features of the present moment distinguish it from normal intra-elite rivalry.

Elite Solidarity Collapses

In stable systems, competing elites maintain tacit agreements to preserve institutions. Losers accept outcomes because they expect future opportunities to win. That expectation anchors restraint.

In the dangerous phase, this logic breaks down. Elites increasingly act as if losing is irreversible, and behave accordingly. Rivals are no longer opponents to be defeated within the system, but threats to be neutralized, even at the cost of institutional damage. The willingness to destroy rival elites begins to outweigh the willingness to preserve the rules of competition.

Popular Mobilization Becomes Weaponized

Normal politics involves persuading voters. The dangerous phase involves recruiting angry masses as instruments against other elites: not to win elections, but to intimidate, disrupt, or delegitimize institutions themselves.

Popular mobilization shifts from episodic participation to sustained pressure. Mass politics becomes a strategic resource in intra-elite conflict rather than a mechanism for collective decision-making.

Stakes Become Existential

When political defeat implies genuine immiseration, not just policy disappointment, compromise becomes irrational. As counter-elites frame conflicts as zero-sum struggles for survival, bargaining space collapses. Every contest becomes a fight over whether one’s group will be excluded, prosecuted, or permanently marginalized.

At this point, escalation is no longer a tactic; it becomes a necessity.

System Legitimacy Erodes

Normal opposition says, “we should be in charge instead.”

Counter-elites say, “the system itself is rigged and must be torn down.”

This distinction matters. Once political actors reject the legitimacy of outcomes and the legitimacy of procedures, institutional mediation stops working. Elections, courts, and legislatures cease to function as conflict-resolving mechanisms and instead become arenas for factional warfare.

The Historical Transition Point

History helps illustrate this threshold.

Roman politics in 150 BCE involved intense competition among aristocratic factions, but within accepted bounds. By 90 BCE, figures like Gaius Marius and Lucius Cornelius Sulla were recruiting armies of dispossessed farmers and urban poor to physically destroy their rivals. The institutions of the Republic still existed, but they had become weapons.

The French Revolution followed a similar trajectory. It began as elite conflict (aristocrats versus bourgeois professionals) before popular mobilization transformed it into something far more destabilizing. In both cases, the shift was not sudden. It was a gradual erosion that crossed a critical threshold.

Warning Signs of the Dangerous Phase

Several markers distinguish this phase from normal democratic contention:

Elites publicly calling for rivals to be jailed, exiled, or destroyed: not merely defeated at the ballot box

Political violence becoming normalized, excused, or selectively celebrated rather than universally condemned

Explicit rhetoric framing the opposing side as illegitimate, not merely wrong

Elites funding, encouraging, or organizing paramilitary or street-level enforcement groups

Declining confidence that electoral losses are temporary and reversible

These indicators do not require large-scale violence to be meaningful. The erosion of shared restraint alone is sufficient.

The Present Moment

In the United States today, these dynamics no longer appear only at the margins. They have moved into the core of political life.

Elite actors increasingly behave as if electoral losses are not temporary setbacks but existential defeats. Legal systems, administrative agencies, and procedural norms are no longer treated as neutral arbiters, but as instruments to be captured or neutralized before opponents can use them. Institutional damage is accepted as collateral so long as it denies rivals future leverage.

Popular mobilization has likewise shifted in character. Large segments of the population are no longer being asked merely to vote or persuade, but to apply sustained pressure—through disruption, intimidation, or delegitimization—against institutions themselves. Mass participation increasingly functions as a coercive resource in elite conflict rather than a deliberative one.

At the same time, political rhetoric has become explicitly existential. Defeat is framed not as a policy loss, but as civilizational collapse, personal ruin, or permanent exclusion. Under these conditions, compromise appears indistinguishable from surrender, and escalation becomes rational.

Most importantly, confidence in the reversibility of outcomes has eroded. A growing share of political actors and citizens no longer believe that losing today means competing again tomorrow under fair rules. When that belief disappears, restraint disappears with it.

None of this guarantees imminent danger. But taken together, these patterns indicate that the United States has crossed from routine democratic polarization into a more dangerous phase: one in which the mechanisms that once converted conflict into stability are no longer reliably functioning.

8. The Final Straw? When the Wealth Pump Turns on the State

One of the most dangerous false assumptions in discussions of elite overproduction is the belief that the wealth pump primarily harms the population, while leaving the state intact as a neutral arbiter capable of restoring balance if the political will can be mustered.

The historical record suggests a more conditional, and more dangerous, reality.

For a time, the wealth pump can appear compatible with a functioning state. Asset inflation, financialization, and rent extraction generate the illusion of abundance, even as real wages stagnate and popular living standards decline. Tax receipts may remain stable, or even rise in nominal terms, masking deeper fragilities. This is the window in which crises can still be averted.

But if reforms are delayed, elite strategies designed to maximize private returns begin to systematically undermine state capacity itself:

Tax bases narrow as income shifts from labor to capital and from transparent flows to lightly taxed or shielded assets.

Complexity explodes as exemptions, loopholes, and bespoke arrangements proliferate, raising administrative costs while lowering taxation efficiency.

Political bargaining replaces impartiality in rules and laws , with fiscal decisions increasingly shaped by intra-elite rivalry rather than public capacity.

Debt substitutes for legitimacy. Governments become increasingly indebted in order to placate populations who have been immiserated by the wealth pump, or simply so they can build coalitions for intra-elite conflict, but this cannot continue indefinitely if it leads to unstable debt to GDP ratios. This approach allows governments to defer conflict in the short term while creating the conditions for more explosive crises in the longer term.

In this phase, the state does not shrink. It becomes hollow: large in surface area, but weak in discretionary power.

Within Turchin’s Structural-Demographic Theory, state fiscal distress is listed alongside popular immiseration and elite overproduction as one of the three precursors of societal crises. In practice, it is different in kind from the other two:

Popular immiseration creates anger.

Elite overproduction creates rivalry.

State fiscal distress removes the system’s ability to respond to either.

In their 2025 paper, Crisis Averted, Hoyer et al. showed how a solvent, legitimate state retains tools that can interrupt an escalating structural-demographic crisis:

Buying time through redistribution

Funding public works

Expanding legitimacy through visible competence

Co-opting or neutralizing elite factions

Cushioning shocks long enough for adjustment

A fiscally constrained, highly indebted state cannot do these things as easily.

“Papering Over the Cracks”

Modern states have become adept at managing instability through temporary fixes: stimulus programs, expanded credit, emergency spending, and regulatory improvisation. These measures once worked precisely because the state retained fiscal slack.

When fiscal capacity erodes, however, the same tools invert their effects:

Redistribution becomes politically incendiary rather than stabilizing

Debt issuance triggers inflation, capital flight, or credibility loss

Austerity deepens immiseration and delegitimizes authority

Emergency powers substitute for governance, accelerating decay

What were once pressure-release valves become pressure multipliers.

This is why structural-demographic crises in states that have high debt to GDP ratios feel qualitatively different from earlier episodes of stress. The problem is no longer that the state chooses the wrong response; it is that the state no longer has viable responses available.

Political Stress Indicators and the Point of No Return

This is what makes the fiscal component of the Political Stress Indicator (PSI) uniquely dangerous.

As long as the state retains capacity and elites retain the willingness to support meaningful reform, rising Political Stress (as measured by the PSI) indicates risk.

Once fiscal capacity collapses, rising PSI indicates trajectory.

At that point:

Popular unrest cannot be placated

Elite conflict cannot be arbitrated

Institutional legitimacy cannot be purchased

Time itself becomes scarce

The system is no longer drifting toward crisis. It is locked into it.

Historically, this is the moment when shocks (assassinations, wars, financial crises, legitimacy scandals) cease to be risk factors and become triggers. This is the point at which the underlying structure has already lost its ability to absorb disturbance.

The Structural Irony

The deepest irony of the wealth pump isn’t just that it first impoverishes the population, but that, left unchecked, it eventually destroys the very institution that enabled elite wealth accumulation in the first place.

By delaying reform until fiscal capacity is exhausted, elites do not merely court instability. They eliminate the only actor capable of preventing it.

At that point, the crisis is no longer political or economic in the narrow sense.

It is systemic.

9. The Limits to Productivity: Abundance as Fools Gold?

It is tempting to assume that a sufficiently large productivity boost could resolve these tensions. Productivity growth can alleviate material constraints and raise living standards; historically, many integrative periods have followed major productivity gains.

Unfortunately, productivity growth does not, on its own, correct the underlying imbalances I have described in this essay. It stabilizes only when gains are broadly distributed and institutions expand to absorb new claims to status, authority, and meaning.

As I mentioned in this essay, during early-cycle conditions, productivity gains are widely distributed because elites are smaller and everyone’s expectations are modest. Later in the structural-demographic cycle, neither condition applies.

When labor supply exceeds demand, elites can capture large productivity gains rather than sharing them as wages. Meanwhile, educational expansion (driven by state policy, status competition, and rising aspirations) produces more and more elite aspirants than the system can absorb, which further grows the aspiring elite labor supply. Simulated elite positions (low status roles designed to look like high status roles) can substitute for a while, but eventually this thin veneer starts to crack.

The economy grows, but the growth feeds the wealth pump rather than easing popular pressure. In this way, productivity can mask deteriorating conditions while the structural pressures continue to build.

This is highly counter-intuitive, especially to those who have spent their whole lives seeing democratic state capitalism deliver abundance to their societies: and yet, the mechanism for how this can and does happen is quite clear.

What about AI?

In theory, AI could help if it:

Dramatically lowers material constraints

Enables new forms of coordination

Scales governance and institutions

Broadens access to power and productivity

AI will worsen things if it:

Concentrates rents

Replaces mid-elite roles faster than new ones appear

Amplifies winner-take-all dynamics

Increases cognitive and status competition

In other words:

AI is far more likely to intensify elite overproduction than resolve it unless accompanied by institutional reform.

10. Misjudgment Before Breakdown

The most consequential turning points in complex societies tend to occur not when material limits are reached, but when systems misjudge their position relative to those limits.

Surplus continues to accumulate. Competition intensifies quietly. Extraction replaces investment incrementally. Long before constraints become physically binding, the capacity to respond intelligently may already have degraded below critical thresholds.

Systems can remain outwardly functional, sometimes even prosperous, while losing maneuver space beneath the surface. Institutions persist. Narratives hold. Formal processes continue.

When breakdown comes, it often feels sudden. In retrospect, it rarely is.

11. This is not simply a moral choice, it’s a historical process

What’s critical to understand here is that societies do not actively choose this; it arises from physical constraints and basic human nature. Many revolutionaries throughout history have correctly identified human nature as the key driving force behind this historical process, and responded by trying to remake human nature in real time:

China under Mao

Russia under the Bolsheviks

As these examples should make obvious, attempts to forge “new men and women” through a political process have never gone well. Even small-scale attempts to do this within a quasi-religious context usually end in disaster, as was the case with Osho Rajneesh. For those unfamiliar with Osho and his quest to create “new men and women,” the Netflix documentary “Wild Wild Country” offers a fascinating, if sometimes sensationalized, overview.

II. Why a Systems View Matters Today

Conventional explanations for the frustrations of today’s credentialed class tend to blame individuals. Depending on one’s political orientation, the culprits are lazy graduates who chose impractical majors, greedy executives who refuse to share the wealth, or helicopter parents who inflated their children’s expectations beyond reason. The list goes on.

Turchin’s framework renders these explanations not wrong, exactly, but relatively trivial. Individual choices operate within structural constraints. A generation did not collectively decide to pursue credentials that would prove worthless; they responded to incentives that the system itself generated. The surplus created the universities, funded the degrees, established the professional pathways, and produced the expectations. Blaming individuals for following the paths that surplus built is like blaming water for flowing downhill.

This reframing matters because it changes the solutions that are possible. If the problem is purely individual, then the solution is individual: work harder, choose better, adjust expectations. If the problem is structural, cyclical, and predictable, then individual solutions are not totally futile, but they are both insufficient and potentially misleading, obscuring the systemic forces that shape outcomes.

The brutal part: as crisis deepens, the role of personal agency diminishes as constraints bite more heavily.

At the same time, the structural view requires its own refinement. The problem isn’t binary: a door that suddenly closes, leaving some inside and others out. It’s a narrowing funnel where the current grows stronger over time, the threshold rises continuously, and fewer aspirants secure positions. Yet something else happens too, something more corrosive: the nature of competition itself degrades.

First, the value of aspirant labor collapses. When too many candidates chase too few positions, the “audition” phase becomes exploitative: internships go unpaid, junior roles demand senior output, credentials inflate endlessly. The growth in the sheer number of aspirants subsidizes the very systems that exclude them.

Second, selection shifts from competence to positioning. When bottlenecks are severe enough, success becomes less about being good at the job and more about being good at getting the job. Networking, signaling, and strategic self-promotion become rational adaptations. The institution fills with people optimized for entry, not function.

This is the deeper irony of elite overproduction: it doesn’t just create disappointed aspirants. It hollows out the capacity for effective work within elite institutions. The intensity of competition selects for different traits, eroding the institutional effectiveness that made those positions valuable in the first place. Individual solutions don’t just ignore the current; they ignore that the current is reshaping the destination itself.

This last factor has the potential to be very dangerous: if institutions actively filter out the most talented people, where do those people go next? Might some of them join the counter-elites and become regime opponents?

The systems view also changes the timeline. Elite overproduction is not a recent development caused by recent policy failures. It is a phase in an extremely long cycle, measured in hundreds of years, a cycle that is embedded in civilization from the start. The instability we see now—political polarization, institutional distrust, the appeal of outsider movements on both the left and the right—is not a departure from the norm. It is what the model predicts.

III. The Lived Experience: Betrayal and the Conspiracy Trap

Elite overproduction is usually described in the abstract language of demographics and economics: too many ambitious people chasing too few roles. But this framing, while analytically useful, misses something essential about the experience of those caught in its grip.

The dominant feeling is not that of losing a fair contest. It is the discovery that the contest was quietly rewritten while you were still playing by the old rules. People did what they were told would work: earned the degrees, accumulated the credentials, made the sacrifices, delayed the gratifications. And then, somewhere along the way, it stopped working. The path that was supposed to lead somewhere slowly stopped doing what it was supposed to do.

This feels like betrayal. Not the ordinary disappointment of competition, where someone wins, and someone loses according to known rules, but the deeper disorientation of realizing the rules themselves were changed without announcement. The social contract—implicit, never written down, but widely understood—was unilaterally revised.

For many people, this inexorably leads to conspiratorial thinking, but the saddest part is that it is not a conspiracy but a historical process. “Fixing it” is not simply a question of “finding the bad guys” but understanding that the system now no longer works as it did for our parents and grandparents.

Turchin’s model explains why this betrayal is structural rather than personal. The credentials were not lies when they were issued. The pathways were real when they were established. But the dynamics of surplus accumulation steadily widened the gap between aspirant-production and position-availability. Each individual followed a path that had worked for others before them. The path eroded beneath their feet, not because they made the wrong choice, but because they were later in the cycle.

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IV. Where to, from here?

One of the most common objections to structural-demographic theory is that it is imprecise about timing. It tells us what tends to happen, and why, but not exactly when. Critics often treat this as a weakness.

It is not.

Slow-moving structural processes are inherently difficult to time precisely, because they operate through accumulation, feedback, and delayed effects. Demographic shifts, elite saturation, fiscal erosion, and legitimacy decay do not flip like switches; they thicken gradually, often invisibly, until thresholds are crossed. The absence of a countdown clock does not invalidate the model any more than the inability to predict the exact moment of an earthquake invalidates plate tectonics.

What matters is not precise timing, but structural position.

On that score, the evidence is increasingly unambiguous. In the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and much of the developed West, all three components of the Political Stress Indicator are elevated simultaneously:

Elite overproduction : expanding pools of credentialed aspirants facing narrowing paths to real authority

Popular immiseration : stagnating or declining living standards combined with rising insecurity

State fiscal stress: rising debt burdens, constrained policy space, and declining institutional capacity

Historically, this combination indicates a “late cycle” in Turchin’s secular-cycle nomenclature.

The Question of Off-Ramps

This is where Hoyer et al.’s work becomes essential. Their study of past structural-demographic crises focuses not on collapse but on aversion: cases in which societies exited the danger zone without catastrophic breakdown.

The findings are sobering.

Of the four major cases of averted crises examined by Hoyer and his collaborators, three involved imperial expansion and/or major warfare as contributing stabilizers. External conquest, resource inflows, or geopolitical reordering provided surplus, reset elite competition, and/or restored state capacity long enough for internal pressures to dissipate.

The fourth case looked at by Hoyer, Imperial Russia, did not so much avert a crisis as postpone it. Reforms delayed collapse for roughly a generation, but when the reckoning arrived, it took the rather grim form of the 1917 Bolshevik Revolution. The outcome was not renewal, but a century of authoritarianism, mass murder, and institutional trauma from which Russia has arguably never fully recovered.

This pattern should give us pause.

If imperial expansion and large-scale conflict have historically served as pressure-release mechanisms, but are either unavailable, unacceptable, or catastrophically risky in the modern world, then the menu of viable off-ramps may be far narrower than most political discourse assumes.

What Remains Unclear—and What Comes Next

Importantly, Hoyer et al. do not claim to have identified all possible escape routes from an emerging structural-demographic crisis. In the speculative section of their paper, they gesture toward several domains that remain underexplored:

Institutional reform under fiscal constraint : Can legitimacy and capacity be rebuilt without surplus?

Elite coordination without coercion : Under what conditions do elites voluntarily restrain competition and turn off the wealth pump?

Narrative realignment : Can shared meaning substitute for material expansion, and for how long?

Technological shocks: Do automation, AI, or energy transitions genuinely reset structural dynamics—or merely accelerate them?

These are not abstract questions. They define the space of realistic futures.

Future essays in this series will examine these possibilities in more detail; not as wishful thinking, but as constrained problems. Structural-demographic theory does not tell us what should happen. It tells us what can happen, given the terrain we are already on.

The central task, then, is not prediction, but orientation.

We may not know exactly when the next inflection point will arrive. But we can say with high confidence that we are closer to it than we were a generation ago, and that pretending otherwise carries risks of its own.

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Other Essays in the “Democracy’s Edge” Series

Democracy’s Edge: Contested Reality Simon Pearce · Jan 29 This essay is Part II of a series examining Democracy’s structural failure modes and prospects. Each essay is designed to stand on its own. Other series essays are listed at the end. Read full story