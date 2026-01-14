The Liminal Lens

The Liminal Lens

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Michael
Jan 15

Really compelling framework here. by rooting instability in structural pressures like elite overproduction rather than just surface politics, you give readers a clearer lens to interpret the present, the current moment. Excited to see where the rest of the series goes.

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eg
Jan 20

The framework is well articulated and makes eminent good sense. I would encourage some consideration of the connection between private wealth concentration (via the “wealth pump”) and public debt. In polities utilizing fiat currencies (as opposed to commodity money, which is essentially extinct) net private wealth IS public debt — it’s an accounting identity. The challenge for the state is a political one rather than a fiscal one, since it doesn’t face a solvency constraint — the primary obstacle being the extent to which elite factions use their wealth to capture the state in order to bend it to their own purposes, including exempting themselves from taxation.

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