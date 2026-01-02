The Liminal Lens

The Liminal Lens

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Sarah McAloon's avatar
Sarah McAloon
Jan 2

Wow engrossing content. Made me think of Cambodians letting Pol Pot March in to Phnom Pheng and then he decimated them. I often think that maybe we have it too good in the USA and we feel we are entitled to this good life. After reading about the Founding Fathers and going through Naturalization to become and American, they believed and you still have to take an oath today to become involved in the political systems. Basically pay attention and vote. However, some of the things you've noted mean that even that may not be enough, for example where Gerry Mandering exists. It's very complicated but one must not give up.

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eg
Jan 20

Given US foreign policy behaviour can it be considered a “hostile autocracy” or can nominal democracies also be “hostile?”

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