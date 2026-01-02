I. Introduction: Why Democracy Actually Works

In The Dictator’s Handbook, authors Bruce Bueno de Mesquita and Alastair Smith argue that all political leaders, whether in democracies or dictatorships, are primarily motivated by the preservation of their power and influence. To achieve these goals, they must keep their essential supporters satisfied. The primary functional difference between democratic and authoritarian systems lies in the size of the coalitions that leaders must please in order to keep their jobs.

Democratic leaders must maintain the support of a relatively large coalition. In contrast, authoritarian leaders need only satisfy a small inner circle: the key personnel needed to operate the machinery of state and secure the coerced compliance of the people. A more even distribution of social goods in democracies is not their primary design feature, but a second-order byproduct of the larger coalition size required to maintain power.

Democracy is the worst form of government, except for all the others.

—Winston Churchill

Democracies have generated substantially more wealth over the years than non-democracies because they must, in order to keep functioning as democracies. This stands in contrast to the communist countries that claim that improving conditions for the people is their primary goal. Claims aside, social safety nets and risk-pooling via well-developed insurance markets tend to be much more substantial in democracies.

Put simply: democracy offers more upward mobility, and more institutional cushioning when you falter or fall.

Democracy has another feature that drives its perceived legitimacy: frequent electoral contests. In a democracy you may not get what you want today (politically), but you will always have the promise of another opportunity to have your side “win” within a reasonable timeline. Transfers of power are peaceful and orderly by design. Autocracies don’t offer this: the rulers you have today are likely the same rulers you will have 10, 15 or 20 years from now, and they have far weaker incentives to care about you, what you think, or what you want.

II. Communism: All Bark and No Bite?

For all of its high-minded idealism, communism and its various sub-varieties have historically struggled to keep up with democracies in terms of tangible outcomes for the people.

China has, for some time, been seen as mounting a credible challenge to this perception, but this argument does not fully hold up under scrutiny. Although China has partially combined a communist system of government with its own version of capitalism, the standard of living for Chinese people remains noticeably lower than that in comparable democratic countries. As the article below explains, this is not just an economic problem but a political & structural one.

For example, while China’s economy today dwarfs democratic South Korea’s in overall size, per capita GDP in South Korea is still about 2.5 times higher than in China. Quality of life differences persist even after controlling for relative size, development stages, and large rural population legacies.

In 2025, China’s economic imbalances come, in no small part, from its inability to transfer wealth to households in order to absorb its production surplus. This inability is heavily ideologically driven: communist states have consistently evolved toward authoritarian control over citizens’ lives, and therefore need to maintain strong economic control or risk counter-revolution.

China’s partial embrace of capitalism since the 1980s has grown GDP enormously, and thereby reduced the role of coercion in maintaining a functioning society. Despite this, the state remains extremely meddlesome in people’s lives, and the penalties for relatively minor infractions can be severe, as we saw during COVID.

While it is true that the UK and Australia (among others) also adopted rather coercive tactics during COVID, the Chinese response was orders of magnitude more authoritarian. A flawed democracy having a bad day is still no match for a fully fledged autocratic regime when it comes to the repression of individual liberties.

III. Autocrats With Benefits

In autocracies of all kinds—communist, fascist, or kleptocratic—wealth must be distributed at relatively high levels to a small group necessary for regime preservation. In such a system, each individual associated with regime preservation requires a big payday so that the leader(s) can ensure their ongoing loyalty.

In times of economic surplus and high growth, the risk of democracies sliding into autocracy is relatively low. In failing economies with low or negative growth, there is an increased risk not only of democratic backsliding, but of social and political chaos—often perceived as worse than autocratic rule—which can be cheaply and rapidly resolved through the consolidation of autocratic power.

If the chaos is acute enough, many people will tolerate, and even actively support, a new autocratic ruling clique, as was the case with the rise of the Nazis in Germany in the 1930s and, more recently, with Russia’s Vladimir Putin in the 1990s.

France from 1789 – 1799 is a great example of this dynamic at work: it began with a serious attempt to replace the autocracy of Louis XVI with a Democratic Republic, but a sustained period of economic and political chaos made daily life sufficiently unstable and violent that large segments of the population came to prefer order—even autocratic order—to continued revolutionary uncertainty. This period of history thus ended with the absolute rule of Napoleon Bonaparte.

While democracies are, by necessity, more economically generative, autocracies are far more “drought tolerant”, in the economic sense: ruling regimes can retain power despite poor or worsening conditions for the majority of people, so long as the “coercive elite” is kept happy enough to remain loyal to the leadership.

Autocracies find it much harder (and sometimes impossible) to generate productivity among the workforce, so they do better in economies where human value added as a % of total GDP is lower (for example, in resource-rich nations like Russia, Saudi Arabia, or Venezuela).

Autocracies that are less resource-rich are often socially unstable because their autocratic focus makes it very hard to generate human-capital driven economic growth at scale. Even China’s embrace of capitalism has not completely solved this problem; other less fortunate societies can and do adopt extreme measures to preserve regime stability atop social instability.

These regimes often end up poor and have to develop alternative sources of income that don’t require a well-educated, highly productive society (e.g. Gaza, North Korea). Transnational grift, crime, or low-grade conflict are all ways for such states to preserve political stability amidst social chaos. A prevailing culture of impending or actual violence can condition the populations in such states to bear extreme levels of hardship “for the cause” while the ruling cliques skim off what little wealth exists to enjoy an extremely high standard of living.

Hamas leaders living in extreme opulence in Qatar (c. 2023)

IV. Democracy’s Soft Underbelly

Despite being a more successful model during the 20th and early 21st centuries, representative democracy cannot guarantee outcomes, only the opportunity to choose your representatives, and only then if citizens are willing to work together to maintain the integrity of the system via which this happens. Democracies are not inherently resistant to subversion or self-generated failure. In the modern era, there are an increasing number of ways that democracy can falter.

We have identified eight failure modes that the biggest democracies are currently experiencing to various degrees.

There is no single origin point for these, many of them arise independently or semi-independently. However, once they have arisen they tend to interact and in many cases amplify each other.

It begins with complacency: the false belief that democracy’s triumph is inevitable (The Long Arc of History), this combines with citizens’ tendency to disengage from public life (Decadence), and fail to notice the gradual erosion of key load-bearing systems (Snow Blindness).

As understanding and vigilance fades, the information environment also degrades (Bullshit), and deliberation gives way to tribal loyalty (Block Voting).

Meanwhile, those who govern become consumed by competition with each other rather than focusing on service to their constituents (Elite Overproduction and Intra-Elite Rivalry), while the economic systems the political class are supposed to regulate outpace their understanding of those systems (The Complex Relationship Between Democracy and Capitalism). Over time those systems capture, subvert, and absorb their regulators.

This arc concludes with the hardest constraint of all: the possibility that the material growth democracies have relied upon for legitimacy may itself be reaching its limits (Thermodynamic Limits to Growth). While all of the preceding dynamics have appeared many times throughout history, societies have never before confronted a binding thermodynamic constraint at a global scale, making this aspect of the polycrisis uniquely severe.

These failure modes interact with each other in complex ways that increase their associated risks. Together, they describe not a sudden collapse but a gradual hollowing; democracy dying not with a bang but with a shrug.

What follows is an exploration of these failure modes and their interactions:

1. The Long Arc of History

The assumption that democracy is the inevitable end-point generates a toxic mix of arrogance and complacency: if progress is guaranteed, why fight to protect it? If democracy is the “natural destination of mankind”, then we attempt to impose it on incompatible cultures only to see those experiments implode under the weight of their own contradictions.

Worse still, people can come to feel entitled to the benefits of democracy, without an adequate understanding of the conditions and mutual obligations required to maintain its effective function.

Examples:

Post-Cold War assumptions that liberal democracy was the inevitable end-state of history

Ignoring democratic backsliding because “it can’t happen here”

Naive nation-building in countries that lack the social or cultural precursors required to establish effective democracies, and subsequent blow-back

Key dynamics:

Teleological thinking transforms contingent victories into inevitable outcomes, erasing the significance of the effort that produced them

Passivity: if history bends toward justice on its own, vigilance seems like an over-reaction and fatal errors can be seen as manageable speed-bumps

When backsliding does occur, believers are psychologically unprepared and may deny reality rather than confront it

A failure to understand the necessary requirements (precursors) of effective democracy at home and abroad

2. Decadence

A decadent society becomes so comfortable, complacent, or internally focused that citizens disengage from civic responsibility. Prosperity can paradoxically weaken the vigilance democracy requires.

Examples:

Declining voter turnout in stable, wealthy democracies

Citizens more engaged with entertainment than with good governance

Loss of institutional knowledge about why democratic safeguards exist

Key dynamics:

Each generation inherits democratic institutional forms without inheriting the memory of what it took to build or maintain them

Material comfort reduces the perceived stakes of political engagement

Civic muscles atrophy from disuse, making mobilization harder when it finally becomes necessary

3. Snow Blindness

People fail to see major changes in institutional capacity, or if they do, they assume it is minor and manageable. Like actual snow blindness, the danger is invisible precisely because everything looks the same on the surface while changing radically underneath. Even more insidiously, the most erosive “below the surface” changes are often presented as “progress” or “upgrades” and therefore cannot be easily challenged without looking like an alarmist reactionary.

Examples:

Gradual normalization of overreach by all branches of government that would have been scandalous a generation earlier (executive, judicial etc.)

Performative political theater decoupled from policy making or practical outcomes

Voters increasingly vote for “vibes” and miss the second-order implications of what they are voting for

Key dynamics:

Each small transgression resets the baseline of “normal,” making the next transgression harder to recognize

Those who raise alarms are dismissed because the surface appears unchanged

Dangerous erosions are often framed as necessary modernizations, moral rectifications, or emergency measures

4. Bullshit

Distinct from lying (which acknowledges truth exists), bullshit is speech with complete indifference to truth. When public discourse becomes saturated with it, citizens lose the ability to make informed choices, which is democracy’s foundation.

Examples:

Firehose propaganda strategies that overwhelm rather than persuade

Politicians who contradict themselves without consequence because consistency is no longer expected

Media ecosystems that reward engagement over information quality or accuracy

Key dynamics:

Bullshit is harder to combat than lies because it doesn’t make falsifiable claims, it simply floods the zone with confusing noise

Citizens exhausted by sorting truth from noise may disengage entirely or retreat to tribal sources they “trust”

The cost of producing bullshit is low; the cost of refuting it is high. This asymmetry favors the bullshitter

5. Block Voting

Block voting is what happens when voting becomes purely tribal, based on identity or group membership, rather than the unconstrained evaluation of policies, candidates, or circumstances. Democracy requires deliberation, but block voting replaces thought with reflexive loyalty and promotes the rise of “party machine bosses” who control the big voting blocks, and therefore the agenda.

Rapid demographic change, often driven by permissive migration regimes and weak civic integration, can significantly intensify block-voting dynamics by rewarding in-group maximization over shared institutional stewardship.

Examples:

Straight-ticket voting regardless of individual candidate quality

Ethnic or religious communities voting as monolithic blocs under instruction from community leaders

Partisan gerrymandering that creates “safe” districts where the primary becomes the only real election

Key dynamics:

Hardening of political preferences into immutable identity markers, with politicized “party line” beliefs required for membership of non-political social groups, networks and workplaces

Block voting creates perverse incentives: politicians need only mobilize their base, not persuade the undecided

Accountability disappears when voters will support “their” candidate regardless of performance

Cross-cutting coalitions and deals, essential for democratic compromise, become much harder, if not impossible, when identity trumps the wider public interest

Small, homogenous groups have better odds of capturing and controlling party machinery if they can demonstrate their ability to reliably deliver blocks of votes to party bosses: cheaper and easier than old-style “retail politics”

6. Elite Overproduction and Rivalry

When a society produces more highly credentialed, ambitious people than there are elite positions available, competition among elites intensifies. As competition sharpens, elites stop seeing each other as colleagues serving a common project and start seeing rivals to be fought. Trust erodes, cooperation becomes impossible, and governance degrades into vendetta.

Examples:

Legislative dysfunction where personal grievances and performative outrage become the main focus

The explosion of hybrid political/media careers built on attacking rival elites rather than solving problems

Credentialism arms races (more degrees, more prestigious schools) that lead to inflated credentials and deflated skill sets

Intra-party purges and primary challenges that reward ideological combat over governing competence

Key dynamics:

As elite competition intensifies, more of the emotional and mental bandwidth of leaders and aspiring leaders gets absorbed by internal battles rather than public service

Outrage becomes the dominant mode: public life increasingly selects for combative personalities and behaviors

Institutions designed for cooperation (legislatures, courts, agencies) transform into arenas for elite rivalries and status games

Citizens lose faith in governance because they correctly perceive that their leaders are focused on their own status within elite circles, not on their constituents’ core interests

7. The Complex Relationship Between Democracy and Capitalism

Democracy depends on the ability to regulate economic activity for the common good, but modern capitalism has advanced faster than democratic institutions can comprehend or control. When legislators don’t understand derivatives, algorithmic trading, or global supply chains, they cannot develop or enforce effective rules.

This asymmetry of knowledge creates a de facto transfer of power from elected officials to financial elites. Elected officials are increasingly mollified by being offered a “taste of the action” in return for allowing degenerative forms of (crony) capitalism to expand at the expense of the productive economy.

Examples:

The 2008 financial crisis, where regulators failed to understand (or chose to ignore) the risks of mortgage-backed securities and credit default swaps

Tax codes riddled with loopholes that only sophisticated actors can understand or exploit

Trade agreements negotiated by technocrats and corporate lawyers that legislators vote on but don’t fully comprehend

Regulatory capture, where the only people who understand an industry well enough to regulate it are former (and future) industry insiders. Revolving doors between the regulator and the regulated

Insider trading, self-dealing, kickbacks and other financial scams become normalized among politicians at the local, regional, and national levels

Key dynamics:

Financialization abstracts wealth from tangible production, making it harder for ordinary citizens and their representatives to follow the money; this further decouples reward from contribution, creating moral hazards across society

Global capital mobility means corporations can arbitrage between jurisdictions, weakening any single democracy’s regulatory power

Complexity drives opacity, and that opacity can be used to benefit those who have a maximally extractive approach to the economy

8. Thermodynamic Limits to Growth

Democracies derive legitimacy from delivering improved material conditions: more jobs, higher wages, better services. But what happens when ecological limits, resource depletion, or energy constraints make perpetual growth impossible? A political system built on the promise of “more” faces an existential crisis when it can no longer keep this promise.

Examples:

Political instability when economies stagnate and the social contract of “work hard, get ahead, reap the rewards” breaks down

Climate change forcing costly adaptations while simultaneously demanding economic restraint

Aging populations in developed democracies demanding more resources while the tax base shrinks

Zero-sum politics re-emerging when the pie stops growing: every gain for one group becomes a loss for another

Key dynamics:

Democratic politicians operate on short electoral cycles; ecological limits operate on multi-generational timescales

Voters may reject candidates who tell hard truths about limits, selecting instead for those who promise impossible returns to growth

Without growth, redistribution becomes the only path to personal improvement, eroding perceived legitimacy and driving conflict

The Amplifier: Hostile Autocracies

The eight failure modes above are processes that have arisen out of our existing economic and government systems. These vulnerabilities do not go unnoticed. Hostile autocracies and rival powers actively study, probe, and exploit every weakness described here.

They do not need to create division; they amplify existing divisions. They do not need to create new categories of bullshit; they amplify and flood the zone with more of what already exists. They do not need to manufacture elite conflict; they pour gasoline on fires already burning.

Examples:

Social media disinformation campaigns designed to deepen tribal block voting

Provocation, funding and signal-boosting of extremist voices on both left and right to accelerate elite overproduction dynamics

Hacking and leaking operations timed to maximize distrust in institutions

Economic leverage (energy, rare earths, silver, copper, debt) that exploits democracies’ failure to regulate global capitalism

Key dynamics:

Autocracies seek to benefit from democratic dysfunction regardless of which faction “wins”: chaos itself is the goal

The asymmetry is structural: open societies cannot easily close their information environments without becoming less democratic

Acknowledging foreign interference must not become an excuse for ignoring the internal failures that made interference effective

Interactions and Compounding Effects

While the narrative arc above suggests a sequence, these failure modes also reinforce each other in less linear ways. They form a web of mutual acceleration:

The Long Arc of History + All Others: The belief that democracy will inevitably prevail makes every other failure mode more dangerous, because it discourages the vigilance needed to counter them.

Decadence + Snow Blindness: Comfortable citizens who take democracy for granted are precisely those least likely to notice its erosion.

Decadence + Thermodynamic Limits: Citizens accustomed to material comfort are psychologically unprepared to accept messages about limits or sacrifice; they usually reject leaders who deliver them.

Bullshit + The Complex Relationship Between Democracy and Capitalism: When economic systems become incomprehensible, confident-sounding nonsense replaces genuine understanding.

Bullshit + Elite Overproduction: Elites competing for attention discover that outrage and bullshit generate more engagement than careful policy work, degrading discourse from both supply and demand sides.

Block Voting + Elite Overproduction: Tribal loyalty becomes a weapon in elite competition, as leaders mobilize identity groups against rival factions rather than building broader coalitions.

Elite Overproduction + Thermodynamic Limits: When growth slows, competition for elite positions intensifies further, accelerating the descent into factional warfare.

Snow Blindness + The Complex Relationship Between Democracy and Capitalism: Citizens who don’t understand political erosion are even less likely to understand the mechanisms of economic capture, especially when it’s wrapped in technical language they can’t parse.

Hostile Autocracies + Elite Overproduction: Foreign interference offers elites a seductive scapegoat. Blaming adversaries for dysfunction is easier than acknowledging self-inflicted wounds. It also scores political points without requiring reform. The very real threat of foreign meddling becomes a convenient distraction from the harder work of addressing homegrown failures.

Hostile Autocracies + Bullshit: Autocracies don’t need to create disinformation from scratch: they amplify existing bullshit, making it harder to distinguish foreign propaganda from domestic nonsense. This blurring serves both: domestic bullshitters gain a veneer of deniability, while foreign actors hide in the noise.

Hostile Autocracies + Block Voting: Foreign interference is most effective when it can deepen existing tribal divisions. But elites who focus exclusively on foreign influence may miss how their own rhetoric and gerrymandering created those divisions in the first place.

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Conclusion

Representative democracy remains humanity’s most successful system for balancing power, protecting rights, and enabling collective decision-making. But this success is not self-sustaining, and it is not guaranteed by good intentions alone.

The failure modes described here do not require foreign invasions or military coups. They describe how democracy hollows itself out from within: through complacency, degraded discourse, tribal loyalty, elite insulation, regulatory incapacity, and the refusal to confront material and social constraints. Hostile autocracies can accelerate this decline, but they do not cause it. The vulnerabilities they exploit are structural-demographic and domestic in origin.

This is why the language of “defending democracy” has become so dangerous when it is detached from democratic self-examination. Foreign interference is real, and it matters. But when it becomes the primary explanation for democratic dysfunction, it serves as a moral alibi. It allows those who benefit from the current order to recast themselves as guardians of democracy while avoiding responsibility for the conditions that are eroding it.

Democracy does not fail only when elections are cancelled. It fails when elections persist but accountability disappears; when rights exist on paper but are exercised selectively; when institutions preserve their legitimacy rhetorically while losing their capacity to govern; when dissent is pathologized rather than integrated; and when power is defended in the name of democracy while democratic practice is quietly narrowed.

The most corrosive threat to democratic resilience today is not open authoritarianism, but performative virtue combined with institutional stagnation: the belief that democracy can be protected by moral signaling, procedural ritual, or the denunciation of enemies alone, without confronting internal decay. This posture feels righteous. It is also deeply stabilizing for failure.

The antidote is not nostalgia or despair, but recognition that democracy is a discipline, not an identity. It is not something one is, but something one does. It demands continuous maintenance, institutional reform, and a willingness—by citizens and elites alike—to accept discomfort, loss of status, and genuine constraint in service of shared self-rule.

Especially when that commitment is inconvenient.

Especially when the path of least resistance is to outsource responsibility to institutions, experts, or abstract enemies.

Especially when blaming external adversaries offers a comforting excuse for failures that are plainly internal.

Democracy’s edge is not defended by slogans or self-certification. It is defended by societies willing to confront their own blind spots before others exploit them.

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This essay is the foundational text for a series of deep dives into these topics. See below.

Further Reading in the “Democracy’s Edge” Series

Escape Velocity, Part I Simon Pearce · June 7, 2025 Modern democracies are trapped in something like a gravity well of their own making. Electoral cycles, institutional inertia, elite competition, capital complexity, information degradation, and material constraints all exert a continuous downward pull. Most reform efforts fail not because they are ill-intentioned, but because they never generate enough coherent force, in the right direction, to overcome these accumulated constraints. Read full story

Rumors of Wars and The Thin Green Line Simon Pearce · August 9, 2025 Modern states are operating along something like a thinning line of tolerable disorder. Military readiness, industrial capacity, political legitimacy, alliance cohesion, and public trust no longer reinforce each other automatically. Instead, they must be continuously balanced against economic fragility, social fragmentation, and informational distortion. Read full story

Bibliography