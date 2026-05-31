This essay looks at questions of societal continuity and change. Can we simply keep going the way we have been, or are we on the precipice of major changes in how our societies are organized? If we are on the precipice of change, what is driving it? What form will those changes take? What form should they take?

For those new to the Democracy’s Edge series, the complete series is available here.

I. A Loaded Gun

One of the foundational axioms of the “Democracy’s Edge” series is Peter Turchin’s structural-demographic theory (SDT). SDT describes historical patterns, not future certainties. It shows how feedback loops have historically oscillated between periods of growing societal collaboration and positive outcomes (integration) and periods of disintegration. It cannot tell us whether, or when, a serious internal or external rupture will occur in a given polity.

This is not a weakness of SDT, merely a feature of it.

Turchin’s evidence base is secular. The cycles he and Sergey Nefedov traced span two to three centuries, from expansion to depression; confidence in the mechanism is earned over multiple cycles and civilizations. Even though a full secular cycle spans centuries, its drivers— such as real wages, the ratio of aspirants to positions, and a state's fiscal capacity—are observable at any specific point in time, including now.

Like a cardiologist diagnosing an arterial blockage without waiting for a patient’s death, we don’t need to wait for a full cycle to see pressures building in the system. Our diagnosis focuses on the present state, even if it can’t perfectly forecast future events. A loaded gun isn’t a prophecy; it doesn’t tell us when or whether it will fire, or who will pull the trigger. This doesn’t make SDT useless for thinking about the future. It highlights the patterns that have produced past crises and shows how those same patterns are emerging again in our own time, offering valuable insight.

The structural-demographic claim holds that current, measurable conditions have historically been associated with rupture. It’s possible that the historical pattern will be broken “this time,” but this is not my default assumption: the burden is on us to determine why this time might be different, rather than assuming that our current complexity or technology will lead to different outcomes from the repeating patterns that have persisted for millennia.

When looking more closely at the SDT model, one critical point becomes clear. Elite overproduction becomes unsustainable once it reaches a critical threshold. We cannot say with precision where that threshold is, but we can say that it exists. Turchin has also shown that as the threshold is approached, political violence increases and popular well-being decreases, indicating that we are approaching it.

The remaining question is whether the terminus of the overproduction phase occurs via a rupture in state authority or via less chaotic mechanisms. When Hoyer et al. examined elite resets that did not involve a rupture in state authority, they usually entailed an elite willingness to sacrifice for the greater good, alongside new growth mechanisms (external to the current system) that helped relieve some of the pressures as the reforms and adjustments took effect. Historically, these new growth mechanisms have almost always involved significant territorial expansion, usually through warfare. In the modern world, that route is foreclosed — there is no longer surplus territory to absorb, and great-power war now consumes the productive base rather than replenishing it. I took this up at length in the previous essay.

II. Applying Historical Lessons

Our aim is not merely to observe a recurring historical process, but to pursue a better outcome for our society than the default implied by past cycles. The pressures Turchin et al. identified previously led to state breakdown in many cases, but not in all. Regardless of whether or not a state breakdown occurred, there is a consistent lesson from SDT: the pressures Turchin identified must be resolved one way or another before a new period of generative growth can emerge. In cases without a state breakdown, decisive action was taken to address the underlying pressures identified by SDT. This process is outlined in the diagram below.

This diagram summarizes the mechanisms via which economic growth eventually leads to societal instability.

This is a critical point, as it lowers the bar for us to take action now. Even if current conditions do not worsen, our system still needs serious reform today. We cannot and should not wait for worse conditions and declining state capacity to feel the need to act.

Of course, many people think they are already acting, and in many cases different factions are acting at cross-purposes, with radically different diagnoses and proposed solutions. Taking action is not just a question of will; it requires a shared sense of what actions are needed and the capacity to coordinate and take them at scale. These conditions are not currently met at the nation-state level in most cases because secular cycles, by their very nature, create a specific type of intra-elite conflict: one in which intra-institutional conflict distracts institutions from their external goals. Institutions become ineffective precisely when we need them to be more effective: this was the appeal of Caesar and his modern analogs.

The Optimal Outcome?

The optimal outcome for society is to restore the generative improvement in societal conditions without an intervening collapse in society's ability to deliver the core functions that sustain it: the rule of law, agriculture, healthcare, the economy, etc. Achieving reform is not trivial, as it requires a system that's been moving in a specific direction for many decades to change course without breaking itself in the process. This problem is what Ray Dalio has been working on — in good faith, I believe — from a fiscal/financial standpoint. I believe this is bigger than finance: Ray's approach is part of the answer, not the whole thing.

This animated chart demonstrates why this work is important.

Regardless of whether we believe we are resolving a crisis before it becomes acute or merely addressing flaws in an otherwise healthy system in order to optimize it, the work is essentially the same.

III. Reaching for the Reset Button

Before we create effective reforms, we need to understand what those reforms must accomplish to resolve the underlying drivers of instability.

So, how will we know when we are on the other side of a structural demographic crisis?

The requirements of crisis resolution include:

The End of Popular Immiseration

Conditions for the general (non-elite) population need to start improving again. Popular immiseration tends to reshape elite political power struggles by slowly turning them more vitriolic and even violent; this process takes decades to play out. Popular immiseration also changes the kinds of elites who achieve power and how they achieve it: factionalism becomes more intense, making it more difficult to coordinate society towards productive ends through intra-elite political cooperation. In the late Roman Republic, popular immiseration gave us both the Gracchi and Julius Caesar: the Gracchi gave voice to popular dissatisfaction at declining conditions while Caesar filled the gap left by failing institutions with his personal authority.

The Cessation or Reversal of the Wealth Pump.

The wealth pump diverts surplus resources into fewer and fewer hands. Some of this money is re-invested by the top elites into the capture of state institutions, which in turn amplifies the wealth pump. Over time, the state engages in two self-defeating activities that ultimately manifest as currency inflation: it reduces the tax burden on the top 0.1%, and it borrows more money (mostly from the people it failed to tax) to make up for the resulting tax shortfall.

The state also increases spending to offset the negative impacts of popular immiseration and an aging population. It has no choice but to do so to keep society functioning. As the wealth pump accelerates, immiseration increases, and the state is required to make ever more transfer payments to prevent social breakdown. Eventually, large patronage systems emerge to facilitate these transfer payments; over time, the institutions that exist to facilitate transfers to the growing ranks of the needy become net extractive, as we see in the ongoing Minnesota government fraud scandal. Even where fraud is not present, the administrative costs associated with such programs provide six-figure salaries to the growing “Transfer Managerial Class” (TMC). In the UK, this group is known as the “lanyard class”, but the US has yet to develop a pithy name for it.

Increasingly, the government is forced to borrow more money to fund this entire transfer system, which in turn accelerates the wealth pump because the money is borrowed from the wealthy, both domestically and overseas.

In this way, the cycle is self-reinforcing.

Eventually this forces the state to monetize the debt it has taken on via currency inflation.

Once a reserve currency reaches a certain monetization threshold, its status comes into question and is eventually replaced. After World War 2, the US was able to pay down its war debt through a massive population and industrial boom, while the rest of the world was recovering from WW2's destruction. This time we are not in a major war, but we have exceeded the threshold of WW2 debt burden with an aging and immiserated population. This time, the mechanism for reducing state debt is likely to be very different from that of the period 1945-1970.

This is our story in the West since the last disintegrative cycle really bit during the 1930s, just shy of 100 years ago.

The Return of Asabiya.

Ibn Khaldun used the term “asabiya” to refer to the capacity of a social group or nation to cooperate effectively towards shared goals.

The loss of asabiya is a recurring issue at this point in the secular cycle.

While intra-elite competition is a permanent feature of life in any complex society, elite overproduction combined with popular immiseration changes the dynamics of intra-elite competition over time.

Elites gradually stop competing in generally productive ways (positive-sum generative competition) and start to compete in ways that reduce the capacity for cooperation within and between factions and institutions.

The conditions of generativity need to be re-established.

It is not competition or hierarchy that needs to be eliminated, but the mechanisms by which elites and non-elites compete for status and advantage within the broader socio-economic system.

IV. What is Likely to Happen Next?

The Paths

When pressure builds up within a society, only three things can happen to it. It can remain loaded and fail to discharge — suppression. It can gradually bleed off as the underlying forces unwind — relief. Or it can release suddenly — rupture, the tipping point into crisis. Pressure that has accumulated can be held, bled off, or discharged. There is no fourth option.

These three are exhaustive as mechanisms. They are not, however, a menu from which a society picks one. A real trajectory interleaves them — suppression in one domain buys time while another is relieved, and a third moves toward rupture — and it sequences them, suppression now purchasing the years in which relief either arrives or fails to arrive. The three are the grammar of what can happen. They are neither tidy boxes nor forecasts.

What makes them worth surveying is that each has a distinctively modern form — and the modern form, not the historical one, is the one we are actually trying to read.

1. Suppression

Historically, loaded pressure was held down by force: a state with enough coercive capacity to put down each flare-up as it came. That route still exists, but modern conditions have added two others that the historical record could not offer.

The first is surveillance — the informational capacity to identify and disrupt coordinated dissent before it reaches the street, at a depth and granularity no nineteenth-century state could approach.

The second is subtler and may matter more: the numbing that abundance, distraction, and an attention economy engineered for engagement produce in a population that has every material reason for unrest and somehow does not assemble it. Call these the Orwell and the Huxley variants. If either holds — if pressure can be loaded indefinitely and simply never discharged — then the reading offered here is wrong, or at least premature, and the thing to watch is whether measured discontent ever converts into sustained, coordinated action or stays diffuse.

My own confidence is that suppression only defers, rather than dissolves, the pressure; it is real but not unlimited. It is one of the places this analysis could fail.

2. Relief

Historically, the drivers unwound when something drained them — war exporting surplus elites and supplying fresh resources, emigration bleeding off a labor glut, reform redistributing enough to ease immiseration.

Each has a modern form, and two are genuinely new. Demographic deflation is the cleanest: sub-replacement fertility across most of the rich world is shrinking the elite-aspirant pool and easing labor oversupply, and doing so by choice — something no agrarian society in Turchin’s record ever did.

Demography, the master variable, is trending in a direction the model has not seen before. The second is the accelerationist hope: that an AI-driven productivity surge refills state finances and raises conditions fast enough to unload the drivers before they rupture.

If either of these is doing more work than the analysis credits, the analysis is wrong — and the observables are direct: the elite-aspirant ratio, the trajectory of state fiscal capacity, and real wages at the median. I am more skeptical of the accelerationist version than the demographic one, for reasons later essays take up, but both are live, and both are watched.

3. Rupture

Historically, loaded pressure that was neither held nor bled was discharged in crisis — civil war, revolution, state breakdown — and, in the modern record, the most common discharge route was external war, which could reset the elite hierarchy and refill the substrate at once. The modern condition that matters most here is the foreclosure of exactly that route.

A war large enough to perform the old reintegrating function, fought between nuclear-armed great powers, can no longer be exported and won in the way Rome’s or Britain’s wars were; it would be fought against the substrate, not for it. The most reliable historical exit from a loaded crisis is closed for the great powers. That does not make rupture less likely. It makes it more dangerous, because it removes the discharge route that did the least damage to the productive base — a point the rest of this series turns on.

One last thing about the three: it is the place where this analysis is genuinely thinnest. The fates are exhaustive as ingredients, but their interaction is not something the historical record can teach us, because no past society had these tools. A polity that can suppress one domain by surveillance, relieve another by demographic contraction, and face rupture in a third — all at once, on a compressed clock — is running a combination the model was never fitted to. The three paths are real. The claim that they will combine and sequence as past combinations did is the weakest in this essay. It is also the question that the rest of the series exists to take up.

Please share your thoughts, comments, and questions. It is extremely helpful as I develop this series. I try to reply to all of them.

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