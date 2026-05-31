The Liminal Lens

The Liminal Lens

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The Complex Now's avatar
The Complex Now
3h

Brilliant analysis, especially the observation that historical crises were resolved through territorial expansion at others' expense — a route now closed by nuclear deterrence. Worth adding: fossil fuels once offered an equivalent escape, replacing conquest with energy abundance. That door is also closing. I share your AI skepticism, but one scenario cannot be dismissed: if AI genuinely penetrates the material world — unlocking nuclear fusion or revolutionary new materials — it could open an entirely new expansion frontier.

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1 reply by Simon Pearce
James M.'s avatar
James M.
6h

I think we're certainly on the cusp of change (we're currently experiencing it). I'm agnostic on the question as to whether we'll actually experience a social collapse within my lifetime. All the data seems to indicate that, but that's the thing with rapid (accelerating) change - trendlines can quickly inflect.

But I HOPE we have a social collapse. What is all of our surplus wealth and comfort and freedom giving us? Addiction? Loneliness? Bureaucratic expansion and technological control? I now believe that if a debt or AI bubble bursts and unemployment skyrockets and wealth disappears we'll become a healthier, more functional country. Fewer out-of-wedlock births. Fewer old people consigned to nursing homes. Less female promiscuity and professional brainwashing and neuroticism. Less wasted time and money. Less gluttony and distraction.

Either way, we should prepare AS IF a social collapse is coming. Those preparations don't constitute losses, really. Instead they're investments and improvements that will enhance and simplify your life regardless.

https://jmpolemic.substack.com/p/what-can-be-done

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