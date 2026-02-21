Introduction

Institutions become what they promote. Change the selection pressure, and you change who rises. Change who rises, and you change what the institution becomes.

Today, that shift is visible. Institutions that once commanded trust now provoke suspicion. The explanation is not primarily ideological. It is structural. The criteria for advancement have changed.

I: “You’re not a wartime consigliere, Tom.”

It’s one of the most revealing lines in The Godfather.

Tom Hagen is intelligent, loyal, and disciplined. He understands the system. He understands negotiation, process, and relationships. He thrives in an environment where stability is assumed, and conflict can be managed. But when the environment shifts suddenly and dangerously, Michael recognizes something uncomfortable: Tom was selected for peacetime.

Robert Duvall as Tom Hagen

Stability and surplus reward a certain type of leadership. Instability and constraint reward another. When the operating environment outpaces the selection criteria, misalignment always follows.

Every military understands this tension. In peacetime, institutions promote officers who excel at administration, coalition management, procedure, and career navigation. These are not trivial skills; they are necessary to sustain a complex organization. Wartime shifts the adaptive landscape. The environment begins to reward decisiveness under uncertainty, tolerance for risk, operational clarity, and mission focus over institutional comfort. The officer who thrives in peacetime is not always the officer you would choose under fire.

When my father was an Infantry Battalion commander during the Cold War, his battalion was part of the force rotation to be deployed immediately to Germany in the event of a Soviet invasion. However, he had a problem: most of his officers were reservists, and some had never been in the regular army. While this was not necessarily disqualifying, in many cases, it was.

He once told me Part One of his plan for the battalion, in the event of war:

“Fire half of my officers, battlefield commissions for my best NCOs.”

He would not risk his men’s lives with unsuitable officers if the stakes got existential. In peacetime, these men might be useful; in wartime, many of them represented unacceptable risk. They were well-meaning, intelligent people, and he would not be allowed to fire them during peacetime without repercussions: they were also ill-suited to lead men into combat.

Perhaps the most famous example of this is Captain Sobel of the 101st Airborne, relieved of duty on the eve of D-Day because it had become clear that he had bad judgment, failed to inspire trust in the men, reacted poorly to stress, and would likely get people killed.

David Schwimmer as Herbert Sobel in HBO’s Band of Brothers.

II. Everything Boils Down to Human Resources

Institutions become what they promote. The people who rise set the tone, define the norms, and determine how risk is handled. As long as the world is forgiving, almost any leadership profile can seem adequate. But when pressure increases, when mistakes become costly and margins thin, the traits that were once rewarded are tested against reality.

In an earlier essay in this series, I described the dynamic of elite overproduction, a critical component of Turchin’s structural-demographic model of history. It refers to a structural imbalance in which the number of credentialed aspirants continues to rise while the number of meaningful leadership positions does not expand at the same rate.

Educational attainment grows. Credentialing expands. Status ambition proliferates.

But access to real authority remains bottlenecked.

Power and status are the currencies of elite competition. As the number of aspirants expands while meaningful positions remain bottlenecked, advancement becomes more zero-sum. Surplus concentrates near the top, access tightens, and competition intensifies.

With more aspirants chasing fewer roles, we might expect quality to rise. Instead, the criteria shift, and the institutions making the selections become increasingly inward-facing. The fight is no longer against rival institutions, adversaries, or material constraints. It is against peers.

Over time, this shift in focus rewires institutional behavior by shifting the stakes and incentives for actors inside those institutions.

What begins with a shift in individual focus becomes the dominant behavior for the entire organization: securing position, defending status, managing coalitions, and avoiding reputational threat. The arena moves from the frontier to the hallway.

The TV show Severance explores the theme of self-referential institutions.

As elite competition intensifies, the individual’s marginal return on internal positioning begins to exceed that on external problem-solving. Advancement depends less on delivering outcomes in the real world and more on navigating the internal ecosystem of ambition. Institutions begin — gradually, almost imperceptibly — to reward those who are most adept at surviving inside the structure rather than those most capable of confronting the world outside it.

This drift cannot last forever: eventually, external conditions catch up and force the institution to face its external environment. However, there is a critical factor that allows institutions to postpone this for extremely long periods: insulation from consequences.

This insulation is strongest at the imperial core. Decades, perhaps centuries, of accumulated surplus — economic, geopolitical, institutional — create a buffer against immediate consequence. Errors are absorbed. Overextension is financed. Inefficiency is tolerated. Consequences are offloaded onto other institutions and other people.

The Executive Dining Room in the movie “Margin Call”.

Under these conditions, selection distortions compound slowly because a hard constraint does not immediately punish them. The illusion forms that the surplus cannot run out.

These constraints do not disappear; they are externalized. The rest of society living outside elite competition spaces is directly exposed to the accumulating consequences of economic stagnation, declining opportunities, and cultural displacement. Areas outside of the empire, or on its periphery, feel those constraints even more acutely.

Those outside the core institutions feel the pressure first. They are not insulated; they are compressed.

The result is asymmetry.

Institutional insiders compete inward, shielded from consequence by surplus.

The rest of the population competes outward, increasingly pressed by constraint.

Tension builds between them. And as elite overproduction continues, competition does not simply intensify; it actively destabilizes.

The Hunger Games parodies our current moment.

III. Nothing Lasts Forever

In an earlier essay in which I discussed the anatomy of the counter-elite, I argued that counter-elites do not emerge solely from those “shut out” of advancement. They form when elite competition becomes fluid: when status bottlenecks persist, when institutional legitimacy weakens, when accumulated surplus no longer guarantees upward mobility, and when ambitious actors discover that coalition with popular grievance offers an alternative path to power.

Under those conditions, some aspirants defect. But so do opportunists, ideologues, and institutional insiders who sense drift. The struggle for advancement no longer runs exclusively through established hierarchies. It spills outward.

Elite competition merges with mass discontent.

The hallway struggle returns to the frontier.

When institutional advancement slows and legitimacy thins, the cost of defection falls. The risk of remaining loyal to a drifting structure begins to exceed the risk of breaking from it. What once looked like stability now looks like stagnation, and fluidity accelerates.

Elite overproduction does not merely alter who rises. It alters where energy flows. It weakens the coupling between leadership and external reality while amplifying competition within the elite. Over time, that misalignment erodes institutional resilience.

This is not primarily a moral story. It is an evolutionary one. And it sits at the center of our current institutional fragility.

Conclusion

Selection distortions can persist for decades under insulation. Institutions buffered by surplus do not immediately feel the cost of misalignment. Errors are absorbed. Overextension is financed. Performance gaps are masked by accumulated strength. For a long time, it can seem as if nothing fundamental has changed.

But insulation is not permanent. Surplus is not immunity.

Constraint does not arrive neatly. It accumulates across domains. Fiscal stress compounds with geopolitical rivalry. Technological disruption intersects with institutional drift. Cultural fragmentation meets economic stagnation. Each pressure may be manageable in isolation. Together, they reduce the margin for error.

The breaking point rarely feels dramatic at first. Options narrow. Trade-offs harden. External reality asserts itself.

Caesar Crossing the Rubicon by Adolphe Yvon

When that moment comes, the question will not be what institutions believe. It will be whether they selected leaders capable of confronting constraints. Whether advancement rewarded clarity and discipline, or coalition management and reputational fluency.

Democracies do not fail because they argue. They fail when they select the wrong traits for too long.

Sustained surpluses change who rises.

Changing who rises changes how institutions behave.

Changing how institutions behave determines whether a system absorbs a shock or fractures under it.

Selection is destiny.

Institutions can be deliberately reshaped. But only before constraint forces a reset under duress. After that, selection changes anyway. The only difference is whether the shift is chosen or imposed by more chaotic forces.

The next question is whether modern democracies can realign selection before constraint does it for them.

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