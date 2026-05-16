I. Too Little, Too Late?

On the evening of September 14, 1911, Pyotr Stolypin was shot twice, during a performance of Rimsky-Korsakov’s The Tale of Tsar Saltan, in the Kyiv Opera House. He died four days later. He was forty-nine years old and arguably the most competent reformer Imperial Russia ever produced.

Stolypin understood, with a clarity almost no one around him shared, what his country was facing. The rural commune was strangling agricultural productivity. A swelling class of educated aspirants had nowhere to go. State capacity was eroding under the weight of fiscal stress and elite factionalism. He pushed through land redistribution, expanded credit, and tried to integrate the peasantry into a property-owning order before the revolutionary pressures already visible in 1905 could fully detonate. The reforms were technically sound. They were also outrun by the timescale they faced. Stolypin was running a generational reform program in learning mode, against pressures that were compounding on a much shorter clock.

Six years after his assassination, the Bolsheviks were in the Winter Palace.

The historical record on averted crises has not yet been absorbed by mainstream reform discourse, which still operates as if the menu of options were larger than the evidence supports. As this essay will argue, Stolypin is not an anomaly. He is a cautionary tale.

The Work Ahead

Part 1 of this series cataloged eight failure modes hollowing out modern democracies from within: complacency, decadence, snow blindness, bullshit, block voting, elite overproduction, the capitalism-democracy mismatch, and the thermodynamic limits to growth. These concepts are not perfectly distinct: there is considerable overlap. Viewed in aggregate (along with the ninth “amplifier”, hostile state information warfare), they present a comprehensive picture of the material failure modes.

Essays in this series have circled the question of what comes next from different angles. This one tries to answer it directly: which of these failure modes can be reformed, and which cannot.

The standard discourse around democratic reform assumes that with enough political will, good ideas, and public engagement, the system can be put back into working order.

This is a comforting story.

It is also largely theater, performed by institutions that have already lost the capacity to do the substantive work, and circulated by a commentariat whose epistemic equipment was calibrated for a world that no longer exists.

The 2025 paper "Crises Averted” by Daniel Hoyer and his collaborators, including Peter Turchin, is comprehensive in a way that most reform discourse is not. It is empirical, comparative, and cliodynamic. It examines the rare cases in which a society approaching Turchin’s danger zone — rising elite overproduction, popular immiseration, state fiscal stress — managed to navigate through it without internal state breakdown.

The findings of this paper were striking.

Of the four major cases of “averted structural demographic crises” that Hoyer et al. examine, three involved imperial expansion or major warfare as contributing stabilizers. External conquest, resource inflows, and geopolitical reordering provided fresh surplus, reset elite competition, and restored state capacity long enough for internal structural-demographic pressures to dissipate.

These were not reforms in any sense that a modern reader would recognize. They were pressure-release mechanisms made available by historical circumstances we no longer have access to. There are no more continents to colonize. As Prof Robert Pape noted in his review of Trump’s visit to Beijing, the costs and benefits of state-on-state warfare today no longer allow it to serve this function for states under structural-demographic pressure. The geopolitical pressure release valves are contracting, not expanding. This has not prevented both Russia and the United States from trying in the past few years: both have been chastened by the (lack of) results.

In recent years, both Russia and the USA discovered the limits of external warfare as a solution for internal structural demographic pressures the hard way. Russia’s debacle in Ukraine leaves it severely diminished, while the US, though not defeated on any battlefield, struggles to find a clear path forward in its conflict with Iran. In contrast, China’s strongest moves in recent years have been to create significant anxiety over the Taiwan Strait while taking no concrete action, leaving it in a position of relative strength when compared to the other great powers. It’s unclear if this is by design or just good luck; it's probably a bit of both. Iran War Update: One Big, Beautiful Trap Simon Pearce · Apr 4 Read full story

The fourth case, the only one not predicated on external warfare as a pressure-release valve, was Stolypin’s Russia. It is the only one of the four that resembles a domestic reform program — and it succeeded only temporarily. It postponed the structural reckoning by roughly a generation; when the reckoning arrived, it took the form of a century of authoritarianism, mass murder, and institutional trauma from which Russia has arguably never recovered.

Aversion and postponement are not the same thing.

What the Hoyer paper makes clear, by implication, is that the operative question is not whether democracy survives. It is what mix of learning and coercion a society deploys across its different domains as the disintegrative phase plays out — and whether the coercive measures it deploys remain temporally bounded or harden into a long-term settlement.

I argued in Democracy’s Edge: Contested Reality that complex societies experiencing disintegrative forces have historically relied on war as their most reliable mechanism of reintegration. War collapses interpretive plurality into a single authoritative frame, forces fragmented factions back into coordinated action, and resets the elite hierarchy through violence. This has worked repeatedly across the historical record. It is also ruinously expensive — in lives, in capital, in institutional damage, and in the consumption of the very surplus the reintegration was supposed to preserve.

Authoritarian consolidation performs the same recompression function more cheaply. It collapses interpretive plurality through narrative monopoly rather than mass casualties. It coordinates factions through fear rather than mobilization. It resets elite competition through purges rather than battlefields. Xi certainly knows this. The institutional damage is real but bounded; most of the surplus can be preserved, redirected toward the consolidating regime; the recompression holds. This is why authoritarian consolidation has become the modal exit from disintegrative phases in the modern period, replacing war as the default. It is a lower-cost mechanism to resolve an elite overproduction crisis. It would appear, albeit on limited data, that Xi has chosen this path consciously.

Both paths end the disintegrative phase by ending the conditions that produced it. Neither preserves what democracies exist to preserve.

A Note on the “Price of Authoritarianism” Historically, the price of authoritarianism has been paid in lost human potential and a setback on the road to more complex forms of human flourishing. Authoritarianism is an informational margin call on future social, cultural, and technical innovation. When it comes to looking at China through this lens, I keep coming back to the same questions: How innovative is China, really? How authoritarian is China, really? These questions are harder to answer than they look, because the system in China is rather complex and defies easy categorization. If the answers to these questions don’t fit the model in this essay, then the model might need to be refined and updated. It is possible that some aspects of China’s adaptive strategy under structural-demographic pressure may prove more effective than many Western observers currently assume, even if they carry substantial long-term costs. In that scenario, Xi Jinping Thought might have more staying power than we in the West are comfortable with. None of this should make us afraid to take a clear-eyed look at China, or at ourselves. Quite the contrary, in fact. If there are insights to be drawn from Xi’s approach, we must have the courage to look closely and learn from it. Our instinctive rivalry with China in elite circles can blind us to understanding what China does well, if we let it. We should not let it. We will return to this in future essays.

Not a Binary Between Learning and Coercion

The paths are rarely as clean as “learning or coercion.” In practice, every society in a structural-demographic crisis eventually does both, distributed across domains. For example, a food shortage may demand coercive measures in food production — requisition, price controls, etc. — not because coercion is the right general answer, but because it buys time for the slower, learning-mode work of solving the problems that caused the food crisis in the first place.

This is exactly the kind of thing that happened under the Jacobin “Reign of Terror” during the French Revolution. The Terror was at times draconian, at times chaotic, and at times highly orderly. It led to victory in the war against a range of strong foes, including Austria and Great Britain. It also consumed its principal architects.

Returning to Stolypin: the reforms failed in part because the reforms needed more time than Russia had to do their work. The mix of coercive and generative measures Stolypin deployed was overwhelmed by the tides of the structural-demographic crisis he confronted.

The art here is not a binary choice between the two registers. It is allocating them correctly: which domains can be managed via adaptive learning, which require fast, coercive holding actions, and how to keep the coercive measures temporally bounded so they don’t metastasize into a permanent authoritarian consolidation that ends the disintegrative phase by ending democracy itself.

This reframes the distinctive value of democracy. Democracies are not regimes that refuse to use coercion. Every functional state coerces. Democracies are the regimes that can institute and exit coercive modes with broad popular consent, allowing them to resume learning mode once the immediate crisis has passed.

Britain in the Second World War is the paradigm case. The Emergency Powers (Defense) Act of 1939 and the Defense Regulations made under it gave the state sweeping authority over industry, labor, movement, speech, and private property. Most of it was deployed. Some of it — internment without trial under Regulation 18B — went beyond what peacetime Britain would have tolerated. And then it ended. Rationing persisted until 1954, censorship was lifted in stages, and the regulatory state contracted unevenly through the late 1940s.

The framework that organized a nation for six years of “whole of society” warfare, and held a general election in the middle of a world war, was the same framework that wound itself down once the emergency conditions receded. The coercive measures expired. The institutional architecture of democracy survived intact.

This is what authoritarian regimes lose the capacity to do: the coercion metastasizes; the temporary becomes the permanent; the holding action becomes the system. The Soviet Union of 1924, Argentina under Perón, Turkey under Erdoğan, and contemporary Russia — these are regimes in which emergency-mode measures took root and were never lifted. The distinction is not whether coercion is used. It is whether the polity that uses it can, in time, choose to stop.

II. The View from 2026

For reasons I previously discussed in the “Escape Velocity” series of essays, we are in the midst of a disintegrative (structural-demographic) crisis in the US and in many other countries right now.

The reform question, properly framed, is therefore not “how do we restore the postwar equilibrium?” That equilibrium depended on an early-stage wealth pump, massive demographic growth, a dominant geopolitical position for the main victor of WW2, and a degree of civic memory that no longer obtains. The question is narrower and harder: which of the eight failure modes are amenable to learning-mode response? Which require coercive holding actions to prevent catastrophic spillover into other domains, and which combinations are politically survivable in a democracy that wants to remain one?

Certain failure modes are behavioral and can be addressed through learning over time.

Others are political and depend on elite coordination that is currently degrading due to elite overproduction.

Some failure modes are structurally related to physics, demography, or path dependence , and will need hard policy interventions for the foreseeable future.

Many of these failure modes can, of course, be ignored; that is, until they can’t. This is what a crash out looks like. You need to get ahead of them to give yourself enough time to work on them and avoid event-driven foreclosure on your freedom to act.

The key question for democracy is whether these measures can be limited in time, not if they can be avoided. I understand that many readers will find this alarming. In my opinion, failing to consider this will lead to fewer options and worse outcomes in the coming decades. I want to be clear that the purpose of this entire framework is to keep democracy from reaching for the authoritarian exit, not to ease the path toward it.

Differentiating among behavioral, political, and structural challenges is essential to focus limited reform efforts on the most important issues and avoid unnecessary conflicts.

A solvent, legitimate, fiscally capable state has the tools to both coerce and adaptively learn. It can redistribute resources, fund public works, build legitimacy through visible competence, co-opt or limit the damage caused by factional elites, and cushion shocks long enough for adjustment. It can also deploy coercive measures with sufficient narrative coherence for the public to accept them as temporary. A fiscally constrained, regulatorily captured, narratively exhausted state is weaker in all of these areas.

For this reason, consolidating state legitimacy is urgent, as it is central to the state’s ability to act in the national interest. In a democracy that faces no option but to behave more coercively than it would like, a centrist government in the national interest is therefore essential to deliver the required legitimacy under duress. This is exactly what the first Churchill administration achieved very effectively in 1940-1945. It can be achieved, but most Western countries are failing to achieve it right now.

The pathologies described in previous essays are precisely what make both the coercive and learning registers progressively harder to operate. The window in which crises can still be averted tends to close as the need to avert them becomes obvious. The pathologies that produce the crisis are the same ones that degrade the state’s capacity to respond.

If you know people who would benefit from a more structured understanding of the current polycrisis, please send them this essay. Our goal is to improve the global understanding of these issues.

Share

III. Sorting the Eight Failure Modes for Action

Most reform discourse fails before it begins. It treats the eight failure modes as a single class of problem with a single class of solution. The standard menu — civic education, better journalism, electoral reform, antitrust revival, climate policy — reads like a checklist a competent legislature could work through in parallel.

The framing is wrong in two ways. It assumes every failure mode moves at the same speed. It assumes every failure mode responds to the same register of intervention. Neither is true. Without those distinctions, the reform conversation collapses into a flat list of good ideas, none prioritized, sequenced, or matched to the actual pressure each faces.

Three questions sort them. Asked about each failure mode, the answers tell us what kind of reform is possible, how fast, and at what cost.

What kind of problem is it?

Some failure modes are behavioral. They live in culture, habit, and civic expectation. Citizens stopped doing something democracies require — paying attention, distinguishing truth from noise, treating fellow citizens as fellow citizens — and the institutions degraded around the absence. Complacency, Decadence, and Bullshit are in this bucket. They are fixable, in the sense that behavior can change. But they change slowly, and only when something forces the issue.

Some are political. They live in the incentive structures of incumbents. Block Voting, Snow Blindness, and the Capitalism-Democracy mismatch are in this bucket. We know how to fix them. The reforms are designable, and the evidence is decent. The problem is that the people who would have to enact them are the people whose careers depend on not enacting them. Reform here is not a knowledge problem. It is a coalition problem, and the coalition does not exist.

Some are structural. They live in demography, physics, and accumulated path dependence. Elite Overproduction and the Thermodynamic Limits to Growth are in this bucket. These are not problems with solutions on the immediate horizon. They are conditions. The only honest question about reform is whether we can build institutions that hold up under the likely paths they will take.

How fast is it moving, and how fast can we move?

Every failure mode has two clocks. The first is how fast it is compounding. The second is how fast a reform response can compound against it.

When the clocks match, reform is possible. When they don’t, reform is theater.

The behavioral modes compound slowly and can be addressed slowly. A generation of better civic education will move them. So will sustained investment in journalism, deliberative institutions, and the cultural infrastructure that supports them. The work is real; the horizon is decades, and we are still moving in the wrong direction.

The political modes compound faster than their reforms can keep up with. Block voting hardens over a few electoral cycles. The capture of regulatory institutions takes one administration to deepen and several to repair. Reform here is possible within an electoral cycle in principle — but only if the political coalition exists, and the structural conditions that would force it into existence usually arrive too late.

Absent a radically new relationship with energy systems and thermodynamics, the structural modes have no horizon for reform at all. Under our current scientific paradigm, the Thermodynamic Limits are now a permanent feature of the operating environment. Elite Overproduction will work itself through demographic compression over decades, mostly independent of what any legislature does.

Absent a big change there, the clock here is not “how fast can we fix it” but “how long until the institutions designed for the old conditions break.”

The mismatch between these clocks is the central problem.

What does the response require — learning or coercion?

This is the question reform discourse usually skips.

Some modes are, in principle, addressable through learning-mode work alone — deliberation, electoral redesign, and the slow rebuilding of civic capacity. Bullshit and Block Voting are nominally in this category. The interventions are well within historical democratic experience and would not require any coercive measures to deploy.

But “in principle” is doing heavy lifting. The system dynamics that produce these pathologies also degrade the conditions under which learning-mode responses can compound. Bullshit is sustained by an attention economy whose incentive structure no electorate controls, amplified by hostile state actors and platform business models that reward exactly the dynamics deliberation is supposed to dissolve. Block Voting is sustained by primary systems, district maps, poorly managed immigration policies, and incumbent coalitions whose careers depend on the very tribal logic the reforms would interrupt. The reforms are designable. The conditions under which the reforms can compound faster than the pathologies they target are not currently present.

Where they do not, learning-mode reform becomes either a holding action awaiting more favorable conditions or motion without traction.

Some modes may require coercive holding actions if current trends continue — temporary, bounded measures that buy time for the slower work to compound. The Thermodynamic Limits almost certainly will fall into this category. A managed energy transition under contracting growth cannot be achieved through deliberation alone within the available time. Grid capacity, permitting timelines, and infrastructure lead times are already binding in most advanced economies, and the deliberative processes governing them were not designed for the speed that the transition requires.

Some domains will need regulatory interventions outside of our traditional free-market policy envelope: this is not currently obvious to most people, or even to most policymakers, but the thermodynamic tipping points have been well studied and well understood for decades: precise timing is hard to say, but the general direction of traffic is clear and there will be a meaningful thermodynamic regime change within 10-20 years most likely. The democratic questions are not whether to use such powers. The question is whether they can be used to buy time to solve the energy system/thermodynamic question at scale, and whether such measures can be made to expire.

Some modes are mixed. Elite Overproduction needs slow generative work — expanding legitimate channels for the human energies driving elite aspiration, as Britain did across the long nineteenth century. But that work compounds over decades, and the short-run dynamic is faster and more dangerous: frustrated counter-elites mobilize tribal blocs against the very institutions they cannot enter, hollowing them through capture and delegitimation. Defending those institutions while the generative work matures may require measures the learning-mode register cannot supply — vigorous enforcement against seditious conspiracy and active responses to foreign interference operations. This is difficult work, which is why a highly legitimate centrist coalition government is usually required to carry it out.

A Note on Centrism v. Moderation We should not confuse centrism with moderation here. Churchill’s war government was broad, popular, centrist, and far from moderate. It mobilized most of British society and the British Empire to the war effort. It was also a war he could have declined to fight through a managed surrender process, but he was, in fact, selected for his unwillingness to do so. There is nothing moderate about that.

Standard reform discourse treats coercion as the failure state. This is incorrect. Reform’s job is not to avoid coercive measures; it is to ensure the ones we deploy are in the long-term national interest, including ensuring they end when they are no longer needed.

Mapping the Eight Failure Modes

Mapping the eight modes against these three questions yields a usable picture.

The behavioral tier — Complacency, Decadence, Bullshit — is where the most genuine reform work is possible, on a generational horizon, almost entirely in learning mode. It is also where the least urgent attention currently goes, because the payoffs are slow and the politics are unrewarding.

The political tier — Block Voting, Snow Blindness, the Capitalism-Democracy mismatch — is where standard reform proposals concentrate and where political will is most conspicuously absent. The reforms are designable. The coalition to enact them is not. Some coercive holding actions may be needed to keep these modes from spilling catastrophically into other domains while political conditions for learning-mode reform mature.

The structural tier — Elite Overproduction and the Thermodynamic Limits — requires the deepest reframing. These are, for the most part, not problems with solutions in anything less than several decades. We therefore need to treat them as short-term operating constraints and manage around them. The institutional design challenge is to build forms of democratic governance that can hold these problems in check over decades without losing the temporal boundedness of the coercive measures required to manage them.

In the long run, I believe that an “energy Manhattan project” is urgently needed to solve the Thermodynamic limits to growth. Such a project, ideally with some level of cooperation between the US and China, can be leveraged to tamp down conflict with other nations that are starting to be starved of the energy they need to operate their societies. This is not a green project per se; it is a civilization one that aims to restore global society to a more stable developmental path. We need to address both the energy and entropy issues, which is why I view this as an integrated thermodynamic project rather than just an energy-production problem.

If you think the perspectives in this essay merit wider distribution and debate, please share this essay with three people you know who will benefit from these insights.

Share

IV. What the Triage Reveals

The triage reveals a smaller menu than reform discourse acknowledges. The reforms we know how to do are the ones we cannot enact. The reforms we could enact will not move the conditions that matter most.

This is the uncomfortable shape of the situation. It is not a counsel of despair. It is the precondition for spending finite reform energy on fights that might still matter, rather than on those that flatter our sense that the system is still fundamentally sound and merely in need of tuning.

Hoyer and his collaborators examined every case in the historical record in which a society approaching the structural-demographic danger zone managed to navigate it without internal state breakdown. They found four. Three of the four were stabilized by imperial expansion or major warfare — pressure-release mechanisms made available by historical circumstances we no longer have access to. The fourth was Stolypin’s Russia, the only domestic reform case, and it succeeded only temporarily. The reckoning it postponed arrived a generation later, in a form from which the country has arguably never recovered.

Most societies in our position did not make it through intact. The ones that did had release valves we no longer have. Coercion is a normal tool of governance; what distinguishes democracies is that they can let it go once it is no longer needed. The reform task is not to eliminate the need for coercive measures, which might not be possible, but to ensure that those deployed remain bounded, accountable, and reversible, while the slower learning-mode work proceeds on the timescale that the structural conditions permit.

This is what Stolypin could not do. He ran a generational learning-mode program against pressures compounding on a half-decade clock — a mismatch of roughly an order of magnitude, and one most contemporary reform proposals replicate. He had no centrist coalition behind him capable of holding coercive measures temporally bounded, and the assassin’s bullets in Kyiv closed even that narrow path.

We are not Stolypin in every respect — our institutional inheritance is richer, our coalitions are differently configured, our pressures take different forms. But we are Stolypin in one respect that matters a great deal: we are running reform programs whose horizons do not match the clocks they face, in a state whose fiscal and narrative capacity is degrading faster than the reforms can compound, with elite factions whose competition is hollowing the very institutions any reform would have to operate through.

The question the next three essays take up is whether what Stolypin could not do can be done here.

Please let me know what you thought about the arguments in this essay by leaving a comment below.

Leave a comment

What Comes Next in this Series

The triage matrix above sorts the eight failure modes but does not yet say what realistic reform looks like inside each tier. That is the work of the three essays that follow.

The first will examine the behavioral tier — Complacency, Decadence, and Bullshit — and ask why the slowest, most tractable, most genuinely reformable failure modes receive the least serious attention in contemporary discourse. The work is hard but well within historical democratic experience; the puzzle is why the work isn’t happening, and what that absence reveals about the current attention economy.

The second will examine the political tier — Block Voting, Snow Blindness, and the Capitalism-Democracy mismatch — and ask why the reforms we know how to design are the ones our political coalitions cannot deliver. This is where most reform discourse currently concentrates, and where most of it fails. The diagnosis is not that the reforms are wrong. It is that the coalition required to enact them is precisely the coalition that elite overproduction has rendered impossible to assemble.

As we have already addressed elite overproduction in previous essays, the third will examine the structural tier holistically, with a heavy focus on the Thermodynamic Limits and the prospects for technological breakthroughs in this area, and ask what democratic governance looks like when operating conditions cannot be reformed away but must be adjusted to.

This is the deepest reframing the series will attempt. The postwar settlement depended on conditions — cheap energy, demographic growth, geopolitical dominance, a young wealth pump — that are not returning in their original form.

If you have thoughts, data, or references impacting any of the three planned essays, please share them via the comments.

Leave a comment

Despite this, the structural ceiling is not necessarily permanent. A serious energy and entropy program, pursued with civilizational urgency, could reopen the surplus that makes generative politics possible. The question the third essay takes up is twofold: what forms of democratic life can hold across the decades such a program would require to mature, and what we owe each other in the interval — when the old conditions are gone, the new ones are not yet here, and the institutions designed for the world that is ending have to carry us through to the world that might still be built.

Erratum: Some factual inaccuracies relating to Stolypin’s life and death in the first version of this essay have been fixed. None of this changes the argument substantially.

“Democracy’s Edge” is an ongoing series at The Liminal Lens. You can access the entire series here.

For readers looking for a deeper dive into the structural-demographic origins of the current age of discord, I recommend Peter Turchin’s book: End Times.