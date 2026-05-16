The Liminal Lens

The Liminal Lens

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Tim Smyth's avatar
Tim Smyth
1dEdited

I agree 100% on your suggestion of an energy Manhattan project and someone else who I know agrees with you is one Charles Oppenheimer grandson of J. Robert Oppenheimer, himself a former Silicon Valley tech founder who has now moved into the energy and public policy space while promoting his family's legacy.

BTW, the reason I missed Claire Berlinski's symposium last weekend was because I myself was at an event in California promoting new energy production.

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Douglas E. Dye's avatar
Douglas E. Dye
2d

A most enlightening, edifying, and entertaining essay—thank you. Continued success in your good work on the platform.

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