The Liminal Lens

The Liminal Lens

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James M.'s avatar
James M.
Jul 18, 2025

I think we’re considering some of the same issues. I’m going to go back and read Parts 1 & 2…

https://jmpolemic.substack.com/p/leviathan

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1 reply by Simon Pearce
Richard Metallium IV's avatar
Richard Metallium IV
Jul 16, 2025

that it is of a length necessitating a division into 3 parts notwithstanding, this series really is devastatingly concise in its diagnosis and concomitant prognostication concerning our cultural train which, via clarity of his liminal lens, is rapidly running out of track.

the West is surely going off the rails yet i discerned no blackpills here! that we of the West yet retain such examples of clear-eyed sagacity among us however rare is to my eyes our surest guarantor that we are on track toward a brighter future 🌄

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