The real problem of humanity is the following: We have Paleolithic emotions, medieval institutions, and godlike technology. E.O. Wilson

This is Part III of a series examining how civilizations become trapped, blinded to their entrapment, and how they might break free. If you’re joining here, I recommend starting with Part I. A follow-on series for subscribers will explore how these patterns unfold in real systems, decisions, and lives. Most of this work remains open access and a free subscription will ensure you will be notified of future work. If you find value in it, a paid subscription helps sustain the depth and cadence of what’s next.

Introduction: Endings are Beginnings, too

Civilizations rarely evolve in a linear, orderly fashion. Periods of visible strain often precede moments of turbulence that can lead to renewal, collapse, or a messy combination of the two. Renewal only comes if we are willing to see clearly, act courageously, and abandon what no longer serves us.

We face the principal-agent problem at scale. Too many individual incentives point in the opposite direction to group needs. This occurs at all levels, including international, national, state, local, corporate, and NGO levels.

It’s been this way my whole life, so why not forever?

“Everybody has a share.” — Milo Minderbinder in Catch‑22, by Joseph Heller

Many people, especially those in or adjacent to power, assume that the current system can continue indefinitely. The left tends to think that MMT (Modern Monetary Theory) proves that there’s no upper limit to the amount of debt a reserve currency can issue (trivially true, but functionally misleading). The right tends to think that we are one tax cut, or spending cut, away from unleashing so much growth that the debt will become manageable again (The Debt to GDP ratios keep climbing, so this has been shown to be false over time).

In reality, this is simply doubling down on “management by optics”.

The belief that management by optics alone is possible, ad infinitum, may be the principal requirement for the top government jobs in the inverted panopticon in which we live today. It’s mundane to say “they believe it”; they have been selected for it by a system that we all participate in. Individuals may gain or lose power, but the system continues to favor optics over architecture, and we are all complicit.

Fine; Until it Isn’t

Adam Smith’s invisible hand has decided to poke itself in the eye, and everyone shrugs: “We’ve got another eye, it will be fine.”

This series has argued that global civilization faces a convergence of systemic crises:

The confluence of these crises creates a recursive trap, where each element of the trap blocks the escape routes from the other elements

Despite appearances, the trap is not stable but is closing in on us. It appears stable because part of the trap is the performance of stability in the absence of truly stabilizing systems. This is what Adam Curtis calls “Hypernormalisation.”

Redirection towards a better future remains possible through a sequence of reforms that realign ownership, rebuild institutional coherence, and reorient our relationship with emerging technologies. The path requires abandoning both nostalgic reaction and mindless technocratic acceleration in favor of a patient and intentional transformation.

To continue the analogy from Parts I and II, our societal orbit is already decaying. We’re still aloft, but spiraling.

Three entangled spirals converge to create our current predicament:

A debt supercycle reaching its mathematical endgame (Dalio) Elite overproduction leading to intra-elite competition and governance dysfunction (Turchin) Epistemic collapse (the breakdown of shared ways of knowing and validating truth) as mimetic contagion overwhelms meaning and fractures shared reality (Girard)

Each would be destabilizing alone. Together, they create a self-reinforcing trilemma.

Debt simulates prosperity by making promises about the future that can’t, and won’t, be kept; setting us up for future infighting among entitlement groups

Elite infighting simulates governance through the “theater of virtue and vice”. Most people are either: Exhausted by this: the growing ranks of independents Addicted to this: hardcore partisans raging in public and, sadly, in private Some combination of both: ordinary people doomscrolling the news and feeling a mix of outrage and burnout

Socioeconomic factions are competing for credit from complex value-creation systems, where contribution and reward have become enigmatic due to the inherent illegibility arising from the interdependent complexity of our economy.

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The Stakes of the Game

History teaches that getting this right matters.

The French Revolution began in 1789; ten chaotic years later, Napoleon emerged as the new leader. In the meantime, we witnessed the infighting and factionalism of utopian dreamers who were willing to sacrifice friend and foe alike on the altars of their hubris: Robespierre, Saint-Just, and the others. Napoleon ended the chaos by integrating some of the ideas of the Revolution into a new, more stable system. This came at the cost of exporting war across Europe to finance it, both financially and as an outlet for the untamed emotions the Revolution had unleashed.

With the arrival of Musk’s America Party, we may be entering our own Jacobin v. Girondin moment: rival factions competing for legitimacy within a broader revolutionary context. Like the Jacobins of 1793-94, this movement advocates radical transformation rooted more in conviction than precedent. A techno-utopian vision is being prototyped at scale without public consent, resulting in radical restructuring without procedural accountability. Time will tell where this might lead us.

Each movement emerges from genuine grievances. Each performs a different flavor of psychodrama.

MAGA

Arises from genuine economic dislocation, yet its nostalgic prescriptions accelerate the debt crisis through economic wishful thinking. It deflects blame onto “others” to avoid scrutiny of the structural imbalances within the system.

The Democratic Establishment

Evolved to manage coalition politics through symbolic representation and thereby lost its capacity for effective material problem-solving long ago. The party of FDR now exists mainly as a series of disembodied symbols and purity tests.

Musk’s America Party (and Friends)

Channels legitimate frustration with institutional sclerosis, but risks replacing democratic deliberation with unaccountable algorithmic governance. Musk’s focus on stopping the debt bomb from exploding is to be lauded, but he has a checkered history in politics, and we must therefore suspend judgment for the time being.

Ultimately, the only real way out is through. Not reversion, not reaction: reformation focused on addressing why the overall system is destabilizing in the first place. Any other approach is an exercise in postponement and missed opportunity.

Navigating in the Dark

To change our trajectory, we must understand how our civilization has disrupted the OODA loop (Observe, Orient, Decide, Act), a framework originally designed for aerial combat and later applied to various areas of decision-making, including business, economics, government, and culture.

Here’s how the failure now manifests at each stage:

Observe → Narrative Drift

Stories no longer map to terrain.

This isn’t just a matter of misinformation or narrative capture. It’s a systemic selection effect: institutions now prioritize what’s legible to internal dashboards over what’s real on the ground. We see not what matters, but what can be measured, gamed, or weaponized. As James C. Scott warned, systems that prioritize legibility often destroy the very complexity they aim to manage. The drift isn't accidental; it's encoded in the same way institutions filter signal from noise. The stories are wrong because the input layer has been distorted.

Orient → Feedback Processing Collapse

Institutions can no longer metabolize feedback into coherent adaptation.

Feedback collapse is not merely a failure of communication or a lack of good faith. It's a failure of framework fluidity: the inability of institutions to switch lenses when the dominant one breaks. When every problem appears to be a KPI or a PR issue, the real signal gets overlooked as noise. Effective coordination now requires the ability to navigate multiple cognitive lenses: thermodynamic, economic, psychological, and memetic. Systems that can't fluidly shift between these become epistemically brittle, then collapse under stress. This is the hidden gravity of dysfunction: it isn't just that systems don't adapt, it's that they no longer know how.

Decide → Ownership Imbalance

Decisions are driven by extractive logics that reward asset holders and punish contributors.

Power has shifted from creators to rentiers. Policy decisions favor incumbents who profit passively from financial instruments and monopolistic platforms, while those doing the work of civilization fall further behind. Deciding is no longer an act of service, but of insulation.

Act → Shallow Output Loops

Policies skim the surface without addressing core conditions.

Without accurate observation, coherent orientation, or legitimate decision-making, action becomes performance. Policies are symbolic, short-term, and narrative-driven. They are designed to manage perception rather than alter trajectory. We optimize optics, not outcomes.

Rejoining the Loop

The OODA loop is not just tactical but existential.

To escape, we must:

See clearly (Observe)

Adapt recursively (Orient)

Choose legitimacy, not extraction (Decide)

Act on structure, not deferrals (Act)

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Civilizational Rebuilding - Core Principles

Phase I: Realign Finance and Belonging

Legitimacy becomes the scarcest resource in fracturing systems.

The debt crisis is approaching its endgame. Ray Dalio recently proposed workable solutions in Washington. The leaders he met with agreed with him, but they flatly refused to implement them, lest they be thrown out of office. Many (if not most) would rather hold sinecures in a decaying economic system than be forced to seek new jobs in a revitalizing one. Voters are active participants in creating these conditions, not passive victims.

This is why Musk is correct in his founding goals for the “America Party,” but he may struggle to get traction with voters. We have trained ourselves to vote for fairytales.

Debt was once a shock absorber, bridging present limitations and future productivity. Now it’s pure sedation—each injection staves off collapse but deepens addiction.

In periods of system decay, coherent action becomes the highest power.

What This Requires

Equity Not Austerity: Launch sovereign equity programs; yield-bearing shares in critical infrastructure, clean energy, digital platforms. Not helicopter money, but earned equity vesting over time. Create new productive assets instead of bidding up existing ones. Citizens become partial owners of renewal. America now pumps more oil than any other country on earth by a wide margin, yet it still lacks a sovereign wealth fund. Alaska’s Permanent Fund has distributed oil revenues since 1982; Norway’s sovereign wealth fund, derived from North Sea Oil, is worth approximately $1.4 trillion.

Pay in Assets, Not Just Wages: Public service jobs, teaching, infrastructure, and caregiving currently pay in a depreciating currency that can’t keep pace with inflation on core needs. Instead, compensate with equity stakes that compound over time. A teacher’s 30-year career should build ownership, not just survival. Mix base salary with infrastructure shares, energy royalties, or land trust stakes. This is not charity or “respecting teachers,” it is fixing the broken math, where essential workers struggle to accumulate capital while existing asset holders gain passively.

When those who maintain civilization own pieces of it, the system gains stability. Thomas Piketty proposes giving every citizen €120,000 at age 25, while Joseph Stiglitz advocates for mandatory worker ownership stakes in large corporations. Whether or not we agree with these exact formulas, both recognize that without participation in capital compounding, wage earners remain permanently excluded from wealth creation.

401Ks and other types of IRAs are a start, but they’re no longer enough in the current rapidly changing world, as Part II already demonstrated.

Avoiding the Debt Trap of Elite Overproduction

Calls to cancel all student debt often originate not from the most economically precarious sectors of society, but from the most credentialed yet underemployed sectors. These are the same sectors most saturated by anti-productive credentialing pathways: degrees that do not produce commensurate value in the labor market and are now losing traction with both employers and the public.

While the desire for relief is understandable, mass cancellation without rebalancing the incentive structure rewards dysfunction and fuels further elite overproduction. The goal is not to prop up misaligned systems, but to realign capital access to fields where new productive capacity is most needed.

The answer isn’t “no redistribution,” it’s productive redistribution: one that tilts toward STEM, caregiving, infrastructure, and civic regeneration. We must rewire capital flows to support the builders of civilization, not its hall monitors.

You do not tax the future to prop up the past. You invite the future in and offer it a stake.

Phase II: Prepare for Disordered Economic Transition

Even the best efforts may not prevent a crisis. Thus, we prepare for disorder while working to avoid it.

If trust falters and buyers flee U.S. debt, the Fed will almost certainly print money to buy treasuries, as in 2008’s QE1-4, Operation Twist, and 2020’s repo interventions. The Fed’s balance sheet expanded from $900 billion to $9 trillion. They will choose inflation over deflation. Asset holders are shielded, while creditors are diluted; as the biggest holders hold both, this is a delicate dance. The young and poor absorb the blow; joining the asset-holding class gets further out of reach, except through inheritance, which is only available to a lucky few.

Similar dynamics play out across the developed world: the ECB, Bank of Japan, and Bank of England all face the same impossible choice.

But disorder isn’t destiny. Crisis can catalyze transformation with proper frameworks.

What This Requires

Find Ways to Broaden Ownership: Roughly 80% of Americans under 35 hold debt, with a median total liability near $35,000, while less than half own any stocks. This imbalance erodes intergenerational equity and creates political pressure for redistributive models that often distort market signals rather than solve underlying structural imbalances. An Energy Manhattan Project: This is necessary now because we are entering a zone of active economic destruction, stemming from many decades of accumulated pollution in our current system. Energy production is the lynchpin of our ability to avoid the worst effects and regrow our economy and human flourishing. Solar costs have dropped 90% in the past decade. Battery storage is following a similar trend. Promising technologies abound. The constraint is deployment and grid integration. A coordinated push completes the transition in 10-15 years, not 50. We don’t have 50. Reweave Capacity for Collective Effort: Institutions that allow initiative, rather than monopolize authority, become freedom’s backbone. In the name of abstract concepts of fairness and interventionist models of righting “systemic” wrongs, our legal system has destroyed liberty for all of us from excessive rule-making. A fundamental mistrust of human agency has stripped us of local dignity and concentrated power in fewer and fewer hands: mainly among those who seek attention, many of whom exhibit Cluster B personality types or other forms of anti-social personality tendencies. The crypto-utopians will make this worse if we let them; more rigid rules, centralized control via decentralized protocols, less human agency.

Simulation displaces feedback. Performance displaces process. Certainty replaces complexity.

Phase III: Rebuild the Infrastructure of Truth

AI arrives at our moment of maximum disorientation; AI accelerates whatever orientation we feed it. The danger is not sentient malice but scaled incoherence.

Consider how AI can amplify an epistemic crisis: algorithms fragmenting reality into micro-bubbles, language models reproducing our contradictions at superhuman speed, and deepfakes making “seeing is believing” obsolete.

The bottleneck is not intelligence. It is orientation.

What This Requires

A National Project for Epistemic Integrity: Treat truth-seeking as national infrastructure. Without shared methods for determining truth, emerging AI becomes a weapon against coherence.

Reform Failed Knowledge Institutions: Too many universities today game metrics and chase prestige while evading accountability. Dismantle the status economy. Rediscover inquiry; research in the service of truth and the national interest, not brand management.

Teach Sensemaking, Not Just Compliance: Our education system trains people to perform understanding rather than build it. We need to invert this. Teach citizens, starting in high school, how to distinguish signal from noise, recognize when metrics are being gamed, build mental models that update with evidence, and ask “what problem does this solve?” before “how do we message this?”

Think of it as teaching everyone to be their own bullshit detector, rather than creating a new priesthood of experts; distributing the skills to see through simulation and engage with reality. The Federalist Papers were effective not because they made “narrative stewards” but because they taught citizens how to think critically about governance.

Decentralize to Humanize: A responsive government emerges when local, merit-based hierarchies of people who know each other are free to associate, organize, and flourish. In the name of not trusting people to do the right thing, we have centralized power in the most distant and unaccountable of party elites. National leaders and subject-matter experts position themselves as arbiters of universal truths while sucking power away from the people closest the problems that need to be solved. Big city mayors posture and audition for national office while local economies suffer from their neglect. Debt conceals the rot at both the regional and national levels, but that will soon come to an end, as we have previously discussed. The lights are about to come on at the disco, it’s 3 am, and too many people are drunk on the pursuit of power.

Reclaiming discernment requires keeping the human in the loop—not merely as an operator executing policy, but as an orienter shaping direction. This is true from the hyper-local to the trans-national.

In periods of collapse, survival hinges less on clarity than on orientation—on being able to distinguish what's adapting from what's disintegrating. This requires a cognitive posture that tolerates ambiguity, treats illegibility as signal, and builds systems that function under multiple interpretations. Meta-rationality, as Parcianello frames it, isn't a technique but a survival stance. Not control, but attunement. The ability to operate effectively when models diverge, metrics deceive, and consensus is unavailable. This must become a civic skill, not just a philosophical luxury.

What Leaders Should Build Next

Coherence is not optional—it is the foundation. Institutions must become sites of signal recovery, not signal distortion. This requires more than innovation theater, or policy tweaks. It means redesigning incentives, authority flows, and sensemaking processes around feedback, integrity, and long-term value creation. Coherence isn’t a tactic. It’s the precondition for trust, and the only durable foundation for governance in an age of complexity.

How We’ll Know It’s Working

Falling debt-to-GDP without austerity

Stabilizing birth rates in developed nations

Declining political violence and conspiracy thinking

New institutions gaining legitimacy faster than old ones lose it

Young people acquiring assets, not debt

Economic productivity growth without cannibalizing the future

These are the signals of structural recovery. But structural recovery isn’t just material, it’s epistemic.

Most renewal efforts fail not for lack of urgency, but for lack of epistemic agility. They cling to frameworks that no longer map to reality, or demand precision in environments that only allow orientation. This is how reform becomes theater, and strategy becomes simulation. Real escape requires three things:

A recursive mechanism : coherence → trust → feedback → adaptation

Clear levers : ownership, epistemics, local agency

A moral stance: one that avoids both doom and delusion

That trifecta is rare, but necessary. The prescriptions here are both specific and unfinished. That’s by design. The point isn’t to offer a master plan, but a scaffolding of integrity. Enough orientation to seed aligned experimentation across divergent starting points. Enough flexibility to survive in motion.

Coherence isn’t just a value. It’s a method. A path. A precondition for everything that follows.

Trust follows coherence. Building follows trust.

The future does not arrive. It must be constructed, brick by fractal brick, by those willing to see clearly, act honestly, and live forward.

The first brick is not policy, it’s integrity. The second is trust. And the third is yours to lay. If we build what’s next with care, maybe we can finally escape the gravity of systems that only know how to spiral.

We welcome your reflections on our work.

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Past Essays in this Series: