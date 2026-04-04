The Liminal Lens

The Liminal Lens

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Radu T.'s avatar
Radu T.
2d

Thank you for sharing this. I would posit that there are no reliable metrics for such level of complexity. Instead, a level of confidence based on controlling conditions could, perhaps, provide alternative angles, if not clarity. Starting from a default, neutral, position of incertainty, I would advance the following:

1. S4 is not likely under current conditions if the regime in Iran retains control of its territory. Political conditions and operating resources for a direct assault on the hinterland of Hormuz are also not there (and not likely to become available later on).

2. S3 is less likely to occur if hunger does not become a widespread daily issue in big cities inside Iran, and especially the capital. Getting there may involve war crimes and a completely collapsed country. Maybe doable, but a complete disaster on all accounts that matter for the stability of the region.

3. S2 is not likely to occur in a totalitarian regime predicated on martyrdom and opposition to external enemies framed in religious terms. As long as the regime is under siege, 'traitor' will not be a badge of honour and the regime is more likely to fall back on past experience (Iraq-Iran war) than to accomodate internal or external compromises.

4. S5 is not likely because the munition stocks are not there, and existing production cannot keep with the current expenditure rate. While at the same time the political conditions are not there with regard to a war footed economy and a prolonged standoff. And while an attrited regime would still probably retain enough munitions to continue the standoff, their political survival strategy goes through the chokepoint of not becoming the enemy of everyone. It is reasonable to suspect they would understand this and start discriminating between 'foes' and 'neutrals' (they already hinted in this direction with select passages recently).

5. S1 is more likely in the current conditions because existing stakeholders outside theater are aligned on a fundamental need to open Hormuz and the two neighbours of Iran with capacity for land operations inside Iran (Turkey amd Pakistan) are very likely invested so far in preserving some sort of regional stability and avoiding a completely collapsed state in Iran.

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3 replies by Simon Pearce and others
JS's avatar
JS
2d

It would be a Trump-like thing to declare victory, in spite of obvious reality, and go home a few weeks ago. He would then have boasted about it for the remainder of his term. Kind of like Operation Warp Speed, in spite of obvious reality (another beautiful trap). But I think we're pretty well past that possibility, which is unfortunate, because he's going to have to come up with a bigger and better plan to repair his legacy...before the next Congress.

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