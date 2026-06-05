The Liminal Lens

The Liminal Lens

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C.A. Bond's avatar
C.A. Bond
5h

"In many elite environments, confusion increasingly functions as a marker of sophistication." I think you are right. This is a result of the fact of their being confused themselves. They have problems they lack the resources to solve, and so, as you point out, they protect their position by shielding themselves with "symbolic intensity." I saw this very clearly with Marxists who retreated into inventing concepts and wording which requires a great deal of effort to comprehend, but which don't actually plug into anything real.

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1 reply by Simon Pearce
Tim Smyth's avatar
Tim Smyth
8h

The problem I have with Simon's arguments is that in the 1980s and 90s post "new" Hollywood era there was a more conservative Reaganite view of filmmaking in the form of the big budget blockbuster(this is personally the age of cinema I came of age in) however, more populist newspaper oriented media conservatives like Rupert Murdoch rejected this as being too elitist and not conservative enough. So I really don't shed a tear for people like Murdoch and Rob Henderson complaining about movies being too woke today as there is no version of cinema that will ever meet there standards

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