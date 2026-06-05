Introduction: What is Real and What is Fake?

Fakeness is not the same thing as fiction, which is honest about its invented elements yet still strives to illuminate truths about real life. A novel or a film may invite us into a fabricated world, but it does so with the intention of revealing something true about reality, or the human experience.

Fakeness, by contrast, can be understood as the performance of depth that is only aesthetically connected to reality. Fakeness is fragile, in Nassim Nicholas Taleb‘s sense of that word.

It poses as profound engagement with reality while performing primarily for effect, inviting belief in something hollow or misleading. It is the feeling of encountering something designed to look and sound meaningful yet ultimately offers no anchor in the fabric of the world. It is the sensation of depth for its own sake, detached from what is real.

Fakeness involves subsuming all things into aesthetics. As Aldous Huxley explored in “Brave New World,” this can be intensely pleasurable in the moment, but when aesthetics and sensation lead only to more aesthetics and sensation, they become a hall of mirrors with no exit.

The precise line between fiction and fakery may be blurry, but there is nevertheless a threshold from one into the other.

This does not imply that all opaque or complex things are fake. The wider our view of reality, the more complexity we discover. Not every ambiguity is false, and not all challenging art lacks substance. Some truths are difficult to perceive clearly because they emerge from deeply complex systems.

The issue, I believe, begins when we ourselves shift from trying to clarify underlying complexity toward actively cultivating obscurity itself. When opacity ceases to aid explanation and instead becomes a prestige signal, symbolic depth begins drifting toward what Baudrillard described as simulacra: representations increasingly untethered from the realities they once claimed to describe.

In many elite environments, confusion increasingly functions as a marker of sophistication. The more difficult a work is to interpret, the more profound it is presumed to be. Ambiguity becomes a simulacrum for creativity or intelligence, and emotional destabilization becomes evidence of depth.

“If it bleeds, it leads” has quietly acquired a cultural sibling:

“If it confuses, it ascends.”

This dynamic now permeates much of elite culture: media, academia, social identity, and personal relationships. Consider the shift from “relationships” to “situationships.” Clarity has increasingly been replaced by managed ambiguity. The only thing that is clear about a situationship is that it is unclear, and this lack of clarity is itself a strange kind of elite signaling.

Social structures that once sought to orient people within reality increasingly aestheticize confusion.

Narrative no longer merely describes the world. It competes to replace it.

Hypernormalization describes a world increasingly populated by counterfeit symbolic environments performed as though they were authentic.

The Liminal Movie Collection Simon Pearce · Feb 1 A curated exploration of films that illuminate the strange psychological, political, and civilizational dynamics of the modern world. From apocalypse and alienation to power, symbolism, decadence, technology, and identity, The Liminal Movie Collection examines cinema not merely as entertainment but as a window into the deeper structures that shape contemporary reality. Read full story

To be clear: I am not arguing for a world without aesthetics, symbolism, ambiguity, or art. I am deeply drawn to all of those things myself. Some of my favorite films, books, and photographs are emotionally immersive, stylized, and symbolically rich.

The issue is not difficult art or symbolic depth. The issue emerges when obscurity itself is socially rewarded, and when illegibility ceases to be a challenge to overcome and instead becomes a mechanism of prestige that separates insiders from outsiders.

The Psychology of Crowds

Gustave Le Bon understood more than a century ago that crowds do not primarily reason; they absorb impressions, symbols, rhythms, and emotional intensities. In Psychologie des foules, he argued that the crowd responds less to truth than to vividness, repetition, imagery, and psychological contagion.

The Crowd of Women marches on Versailles and brings the King and Queen back to Paris with them. 1789.

Modern media systems industrialized this process.

What Le Bon observed in physical crowds now operates continuously across digital networks, prestige culture, algorithmic media, and mass entertainment. Narrative immersion increasingly overrides explanatory clarity. Emotional destabilization becomes a form of authority. Symbolic intensity substitutes for structural understanding.

In this environment, fakeness thrives.

Not because people are stupid, but because systems optimized for emotional capture systematically outcompete systems optimized for clarity.

What began in entertainment, initially appearing harmless, has now metastasized into nearly every domain of social life.

One Oscar After Another

I was recently reading a review of Paul Thomas Anderson’s latest film, One Battle After Another. The movie itself was feted in Hollywood but failed to break even, netting about $205 million in box office sales against a $300 million budget. The audiences who saw it mostly loved it, but those audiences were relatively small.

~ 6 million US theater viewers

~25 million global theater viewers

~10 million streaming views worldwide

A Slate review illustrated how this movie was received within the entertainment press. The review that I read framed incomprehension as sophistication:

“You can figure it out, but you don’t have to”

“Things simply just happen.”

“We’re left to speculate.”

The review focused less on the film itself and more on the reviewer’s subjective experience of being confused by it—presenting confusion as a source of profundity. Whether intentionally or not, ambiguity became part of the film’s prestige architecture rather than something to be clarified or interrogated.

For me, the movie and many of the reviews surrounding it form a complete recursive postmodernist loop: ambiguity validating ambiguity, performance validating performance, symbolism untethered from stable reality-testing.

The deeper signal was not the film itself, but the prestige ecosystem surrounding it: the reviews, the awards, and the insistence that its ambiguity signified profundity.

I do not think the reviewers, filmmakers, or audiences involved are insincere. In many cases, they are likely responding honestly within symbolic environments that increasingly reward ambiguity, destabilization, and interpretive performance over explanatory clarity.

Hunting, Shooting, and Fishing, Hollywood Style

I think the dynamic works something like this:

Prestige culture is profoundly imitative. Symbolic posture flows downward through institutions, media ecosystems, and status hierarchies.

If a centi-millionaire movie star can perform revolutionary authenticity from within one of the most insulated industries in human history, then adjacent cultural actors quickly learn the corresponding emotional grammar. Critics, journalists, influencers, and audiences begin performing their own versions of depth, destabilization, ambiguity, and moral seriousness in response.

The review, at least to my reading, was less interested in reconstructing the film’s underlying structure than in immersing the reader in the atmosphere of uncertainty surrounding it. The experience of fragmentation became part of the prestige experience itself.

I did not experience the film in quite the same way as the reviewer. I did, however, experience it on two distinct levels:



Level 1: Well-made action movie with great cinematography. I’m an amateur photographer myself, so I really appreciate great lighting. This movie had it, along with solid acting, great pacing, and a kind of madcap charm. Also, I noted that the main bad guy was cartoonishly bad, so it was really easy to cheer when he got his just desserts at the end.

Level 2: Aestheticized revolutionary mythmaking, shielded by the plausible deniability that this is “just fiction”; nonetheless, the screenplay draws heavily from real left-wing revolutionary movements of the 1960s.

Where many see moral truth in this type of Hollywood cultural product, I see elements of a postmodern aristocracy aestheticizing revolutionary identity from a position insulated from most real-world consequences.

What this Movie was Trying to Say

In our current cultural context, I find it hard to view this movie as a neutral piece of action entertainment.

The principal actor representing the modern American state is not (as far as I could tell) a police officer but an army officer. A Colonel, no less. That part was actually confusing to me, but only in a trivial, procedural sense. I read the intent here as:

Is he a cop? Is he in the military? It’s all the same, so who cares?

This character was also a sex-creep, white supremacist, unfeeling, perverse, selfish hypocrite who seemed, against the odds, to be both a full-bird colonel and to show a remarkable lack of intellect or moral fiber for such a senior officer. [This will no doubt invite some jokes from my military friends].

Penn plays Lockjaw less as a believable senior officer than as a symbolic vessel for institutional evil itself. The character presents as a mix of mental and moral illness.

Many Hollywood reviewers found his portrayal “compelling”. Military families, on the other hand, will probably have a harder time recognizing the clownish-yet-sinister man portrayed by Sean Penn. If you know of any real-life senior officers who are even remotely like Lockjaw, drop a note in the comments (without naming anyone!): maybe he’s out there, and I’ve just never crossed paths with him?

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Lockjaw is not merely authoritarian. He is morally diseased at every level. The implication is not simply that this man is dangerous. It is that the entire substrate from which he emerges is rotten.

It does not stop there.

Anderson makes sure the audience gets the point by engineering a meeting between the Colonel and a cabal of men who feel like a cross between the Illuminati, Archie Bunker, and the Ku Klux Klan.

In the world of this movie, the implication is that these are the people actually running “things” in America, even though they also seem extremely dim-witted and rather incompetent.

The symbolism here is not subtle. The film is not merely critiquing corrupt elements or isolated abuses of power. It insinuates that the American State is fully captured by an unaccountable cabal of racially-obsessed men: not only structurally rotten, but also run by people who are personally rotten and effectively able to act with impunity. To me, this worldview is too facile, totalizing, and over-simplified to feel credible either in the context of the movie or in the world we actually inhabit.

For me, the picture painted by this movie bears a strong resemblance to a piece of actual propaganda from Tehran that I first saw, courtesy of Claire Berlinski, in her excellent essay on Iranian theocratic belief systems. I point this out not to accuse the filmmakers of being Shi’a radicals, but because the moral framing of the American political order in the movie feels surprisingly similar to that adopted by the theocratic leaders of Iran.

For my part, I did not find the movie particularly subtle; I did not find Sean Penn’s cartoon-villain Colonel nuanced or thought-provoking. I found it to be an aesthetically plausible, but intellectually implausible misrepresentation of a more complex and nuanced reality. In other words, it was well-acted, beautifully shot fake fiction.

I did not hate the movie; in some ways, I loved it, but I loved it the same way Logan Roy loved his children in Succession: with an air of resigned disappointment.

What this Movie was Trying to Do

In my opinion, this movie was not just saying things.

It flirted with the emotional architecture of agitprop, albeit an incoherent, postmodern version.

What makes this type of cultural product notable is not that it functions as classical propaganda in the traditional sense. In many ways it is too fragmented, unstable, and tonally conflicted for that. Rather, it participates in a broader symbolic environment where ambiguity, destabilization, revolutionary aesthetics, and emotional posture increasingly substitute for coherent political or moral grounding.

Coherent or not, its emotional and symbolic architecture tends toward antagonism, destabilization, and identification with revolutionary action.

The surrounding critical discourse reinforced this impression. To paraphrase from the reviews, “A searing indictment of what is happening right now”. The surrounding critical discourse strongly encouraged audiences to interpret the film not as idle fantasy, but as a more literal reflection of contemporary reality.

Whether by accident or by design, this kind of symbolic storytelling can normalize the fantasy of revolutionary self-identification while insulating its creators from any real-world consequences associated with political instability.

If that sounds like a perfect example of Rob Henderson’s luxury beliefs, that’s because it is.

I think this is similar to when Hasan Piker encourages people to “go out and loot”, but then goes on to say that he was brought up “not to do this”, and therefore he never would. The broader pattern is what matters: symbolic endorsement of destabilizing behavior from positions buffered against the real-world risks associated with that destabilization.

These statements, presented by Piker, with slick branding from a luxury loft space in Manhattan, are pure in-group signals: the reality these signals point to does not show up in the lives of the people doing the signaling, but in the lives of the ordinary people who listen to them, or in the lives of their neighbors, or of society at large.

J’Accuse?

I’m not accusing the movie’s makers of direct incitement to violence. Still, I am saying that the movie provided further encouragement to ordinary people considering taking direct, extra-legal action against the federal government. I also think that the movie sought to glorify a very specific genre of political violence at a time when political violence was, and is, on the rise in the real world outside of such movies.

I may well be over-reading some elements of the film or the surrounding discourse. But based on the reviews, the fawning, and the Oscars, I don’t think that I am.

Nor am I saying that the Federal Government is above reproach.

I think I’m saying that this kind of reproach, which flattens complex issues into caricatures, glorifies crime and violence against officials as inherently morally justified, and seeks to amplify real-world legitimacy via reviews from major media outlets that encourage educated people to view Penn’s cartoonish portrayal of a military officer as “thoughtful and nuanced,” is not helpful.

We have real problems, and art like this, in my opinion, is making those problems worse, not better.

That’s a structural opinion, and a cultural observation about the state of elite culture.

My critique is more than merely aesthetic, but less than a legal opinion.

There were no crimes committed here.

It’s a free country. You can make any art that you like.

The Deeper Problem

It would be comforting to imagine that all of this is merely entertainment.

Just movies.

Just reviews.

Just vibes.

But cultures are recursive systems of symbolic reinforcement.

Stories shape perception.

Perception shapes legitimacy.

Legitimacy shapes behavior.

Behavior reshapes institutions.

Institutions then generate new stories in response.

This is why fakeness matters.

Not because fiction itself is dangerous, but because civilizations depend upon some shared capacity to distinguish performance from reality, symbolism from structure, emotional immersion from understanding, and aesthetic destabilization from truth.

When prestige systems begin rewarding confusion over clarity, ambiguity over coherence, and symbolic aggression over explanatory depth, they gradually erode the epistemic foundations necessary for collective coordination.

At first this merely feels fashionable.

Then sophisticated.

Then inevitable.

Eventually it becomes destabilizing.

I imagine this is what it felt like in the court at Versailles as the full weight of the 1789 crisis began to set in. I think this is why I keep returning, in my own mind, to France in 1789. That moment in history haunts me in a way that other revolutions do not.

The aristocracy at the time were refined, resplendent, educated.

The King himself was a patron of the sciences, and an inventor.

He was, to adapt a line from Captain Willard in Apocalypse Now, “A man of the future, with one foot in his grave.”

In a bitter twist of irony, his government had successfully bankrolled the American Revolution against France’s arch-rival, and in 1789 the bill was coming due, in every sense of the word.

Societies cannot govern themselves through ritual and atmospherics alone.

Reality eventually intrudes through budgets, infrastructure, demographic pressure, technological competition, and even through war.

The fake does not merely distort reality. It creates a self-contained symbolic reality nested within the larger reality of human existence. A “safe space” for those lucky enough to inhabit it, until the wider reality outside demands a reintegration, as it always eventually does.

Once a civilization loses confidence in its ability to distinguish the real from the performed, it enters dangerous territory.

Not because criticism is forbidden.

Not because institutions are pure.

Not because dissent is illegitimate.

But because recursive delegitimization eventually dissolves the very structures required for coherent self-government.

A healthy civilization metabolizes contradiction to improve itself.

A decadent civilization aestheticizes contradiction until it loses the ability to distinguish collapse from sophistication.

That is the true danger of fakeness.

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