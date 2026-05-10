I've been looking so long at these pictures of you

That I almost believe that they're real

I've been living so long with my pictures of you

That I almost believe that the pictures are all I can feel From Pictures of You, by The Cure

Introduction

In “Cells Interlinked Within Cells Interlinked”, I explored what happens when social signals detach from the realities they were meant to represent. Once signaling systems become self-referential, they stop helping societies identify competence or truth and begin rewarding whatever is most legible, repeatable, and socially advantageous. This drive towards self-referential systems, spurred on by structural-demographic factors, contributes to long-term cyclical instability within societies.

That essay was a societal-level analysis. In this essay, we explore the notion of self-referential systems at the individual psychological level: how they manifest, and what they look like.

While there is no perfect 1:1 correlation between psychological and sociological processes, from an information-theoretic viewpoint, similar patterns do appear in both layers.

Psychological Patterns Mirror Social Ones

Narcissistic personality structures often preserve internal coherence by progressively filtering, reshaping, or denying external reality rather than integrating it adaptively. Emotional and narrative stability begin to take precedence over accurate reality-testing, causing the self to drift into increasingly self-referential patterns of interpretation and behavior.

Narcissistic pathology relates to human cognition somewhat analogously to persistent hallucination in AI models: internal coherence is preserved even as adaptive contact with external reality degrades. When viewed through this lens, we can see AI hallucinations as a repetition of an epistemological problem that human society has always grappled with, not an entirely novel phenomenon specific to LLMs.

The concept of LLMs or other AIs as “alien objects” does not pass scrutiny. They are artifacts born of our civilization and its preexisting information-processing structures.

In the human mind, the process begins when external feedback is no longer metabolized adaptively and is instead filtered and reshaped to preserve internal emotional and narrative stability.

This process is not entirely pathological; it stems from an excess of traits that were once adaptive. Humans are unusual in our ability to reshape the environment to suit our needs rather than merely reacting to conditions beyond our control. Over time, human adaptation shifted upward into the symbolic layer of civilization itself, where success depended less on direct engagement with physical reality and more on navigating increasingly abstract systems of status, narrative, finance, institutions, and social meaning.

For example, for most people today, access to food depends less on the ability to farm than on the ability to navigate complex social systems. Even the farmer must manage markets, banks, employees, weather models, regulators, and education systems in order to farm successfully.

For successful individuals and families, this adaptive effort to engage with the social milieu can lead to significant capital accumulation. This capital accumulation, in turn, insulates individuals and social groups from the external feedback mechanisms that dominate wage-earners' lives. Once a family has transitioned to a situation in which capital gains, rather than wages, dominate their income, they have effectively entered the modern aristocracy.

In highly constrained (e.g., wage-earning) environments with frequent external evaluation, maladaptive narcissistic traits are often punished or rendered economically costly relatively quickly.

At higher echelons of capital accumulation, or in highly symbolic forms of labor, people are not interacting with you for your ability to navigate physical reality. They are interacting with you for access to your financial and social capital, and for your fluency in the symbolic order itself. Competence with reality is not what is being selected for; competence with signals is. Under these conditions, narcissistic structures can more easily persist — and are sometimes actively rewarded.

Wealth can create unusually permissive conditions for the persistence of maladaptive personality structures by buffering individuals and families from corrective feedback that would otherwise impose behavioral and selection constraints. In this sense, inherited wealth can sometimes preserve dysfunction across generations, allowing distorted relational or symbolic dynamics to persist far longer than they otherwise would.

Productive labor, by contrast, tends to impose recurring contact with external reality: markets, institutions, competence hierarchies, peers, deadlines, and consequences. Families that preserve some expectation of productive participation (wage work or strong proxies for it) across generations may therefore maintain stronger reality integration than those that rely entirely on inherited capital and status preservation.

This does not mean wealth “causes” narcissistic pathology, which emerges from complex interactions among temperament, attachment, trauma, genetics, family systems, and social environment. But highly insulated environments can reduce the adaptive pressure to accurately metabolize reality, particularly when status and symbolic control become substitutes for reciprocal integration with the external world.

Certain maladaptive traits may also remain evolutionarily persistent because some of the underlying characteristics associated with them — charisma, social boldness, attractiveness, grandiosity, risk tolerance, or intense attachment signaling — can confer short-term advantages under particular environmental conditions.

These patterns have consequences for both individuals and society as a whole.

The movie American Psycho illustrated this phenomenon rather well. While the main character is far beyond typical “NPD grandiosity,” the story is nonetheless instructive for our purposes.

American Psycho

In the movie “American Psycho,” the character of Patrick Bateman (played by Christian Bale) has a delusional psychosis and solipsistic narcissism that render him utterly disconnected from other human beings.

In the final analysis, the film suggests (deliberately ambiguously, for artistic effect) that Bateman did not actually kill people, but that he was so delusional that he thought that he did.

If the viewer accepts, even for a moment, that Bateman hasn’t killed anyone, then the film’s most tragic moment shifts from the supposed murders (which now seem unlikely to have occurred) to his failed date with Jean (played by Chlöe Sevigny).

To Jean, Bateman initially appears to be an ideal partner, but in reality, he is utterly worthless to her, just as he is to society at large. His physical attributes, wealth, and social status mean nothing if he cannot connect with another person on even the most basic emotional level. Bateman has all the socially legible precursors for both business and love (physically strong, intelligent, visually appealing, wealthy, socially connected), except arguably the most important of all: the capacity to care even remotely about another human being.

He is looksmaxxed before looksmaxxing: a man over-optimized for appearances and under-optimized for meaningful human relationships. He has all the signals, but they all point back to themselves. That is to say, nowhere.

Back in the real world, the deeper tragedy is that many human relationships are built solely on this “precursor level” and a strong dose of psychological projection.

People see money, status, power, physical and stylistic aesthetics, and then project competence or love onto the other person, thereby objectifying all parties involved. In some cases, people deny the reality of the emotional bond altogether and just go with the aesthetics and monetary value: certainly, this was the case in most societies before the literary tradition of amour courtois made romantic interiority a recognized category.

If Patrick Bateman had not been so totally devoid of human feeling and just a common-or-garden narcissist who could at least go through the motions of caring about Jean as a person, might that have been acceptable to her in the movie?

If so, what does that say about her, or about us?

The movie hits because it is a cautionary tale for our age: a kind of modern “Midas touch”.

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Two Hallucinating Systems

If Bateman had been just a common-or-garden narcissist, capable of going through the motions, Jean might never have known the difference. That is the uncomfortable part. After all, in the apartment scene, she failed to notice that, behind his eyes, he was elaborately fantasizing about murdering her.

This story is extreme, but it shines a light on some more “everyday” pathologies.

Many relationships in late-symbolic society are built largely on the precursor layer and a generous helping of projection. Both parties read each other’s legible signals — job, vocabulary, aesthetic, affiliations, the cadence of a text message — and assemble a working model of the other person. They then enter into a relationship with the model. The other person, meanwhile, is doing the same thing in reverse. Two hallucinating systems in conversation, each reinforcing the other’s hallucination, each calling the result love or trust or respect.

This is the individual-level version of the self-referential loop captured quite poetically in Arcade Fire’s Reflektor: two people reaching for each other through layers of mediation, reflection, and signal — never quite touching, never quite sure whether the other person is on the other side at all. It is not a pathology of elites, and it is not rare. It is closer to a default mode in a population that has been trained, from childhood, to read signals fluently.

Why the Loop is Stable

The loop is stable because it works locally. Two people projecting onto each other can hold down jobs, raise children, run companies, and attend each other’s funerals. The system does not collapse from within. Internal coherence is preserved precisely because feedback from outside the loop has been filtered out. This is the same dynamic that allows a hallucinating model to produce confident, fluent output indefinitely: nothing inside the system knows that anything is wrong.

The loop collapses only when something outside it intrudes. Illness. A child who needs something that the signals cannot provide. A market that refuses to be charmed. A friend who knew you before the signals consolidated, and who can still see the person underneath.

This is where Bateman becomes useful, not as a monster, but as an asymptote. He is the fully self-referential individual, the limit case toward which the process tends. There is no self underneath the signals because the signals consumed the self on the way up. The horror of the film is not the violence, real or imagined. The horror is that there is nobody home. NPD is to humans what persistent hallucination is to a model: internal coherence preserved at the cost of the thing the system was originally for.

What Breaks the Loop

The exits are unglamorous, and most of them are involuntary.

A sick child. A failing body. A craft that either works or it does not. Grief. Manual work. Creative effort that refuses to be flattered, where the page or the wood or the code does not care how you look in a suit. A friend from before. A parent in decline.

None of these can scale or be optimized for. That is precisely why they work. They are the residue of reality that the symbolic layer has not yet absorbed — what Lacan called the Real, the territory whose density resists every map we lay over it. They impose unmediated feedback that the loop cannot metabolize without change. Christopher Lasch, writing about a culture already deep in narcissistic drift, put it more plainly: “The best defenses against the terrors of existence are the homely comforts of love, work, and family life, which connect us to a world that is independent of our wishes yet responsive to our needs.” The loop cannot be argued out of itself. It can only be displaced by something heavier than itself.

Adam Karaoguz, writing about how individuals should orient themselves through a turbulent decade, calls this attuning ourselves to reality as it unfolds — and notes that the work is mostly internal, in meatspace, in the slow rebuilding of relationships with family, friends, and strangers.

People who keep their feet on the ground tend to have at least one such anchor. Usually more. People who lose all of them become Bateman, by degrees, and often without noticing.

Coda

The question, in the end, is not whether we are like Bateman. We are all somewhere on that gradient. Losing touch with “ground truths” is a feature of the human condition in the era of symbolic abundance and fragmented attention.

The question is how many anchors we still have.

Whether we can use those anchors to connect with each other beyond projections of need and want.

And whether we are adding them or losing them.

What do you think? Leave your comments here; I try to reply to all of them.

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