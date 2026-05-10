The Liminal Lens

The Liminal Lens

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The Complex Now's avatar
The Complex Now
11h

Brilliant analysis. The reference to Patrick Bateman as an 'asymptote' is spot on: he represents the extreme limit of dynamics we navigate daily. In the corporate world, this 'symbolic insulation' is pervasive. We often operate within self-referential loops of internal procedures and abstract KPIs, only to be paralyzed when the 'Real' intrudes—whether through sudden budget freezes or radical outsourcing. When the feedback loop from the 'parent company' (the external reality) finally breaks the symbolic shell, the resulting shock reveals just how much of our professional identity was built on signals rather than actual adaptive competence.

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1 reply by Simon Pearce
JS's avatar
JS
15h

Disadvantage goes to the introverts due to the energy required to acquire and maintain quality anchors. And one needs to be able to recognize when one anchor deteriorates, beginning to form a loop of its own and have the wherewithal to interrupt it. An easy trap to fall into, if you have one or very few.

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1 reply by Simon Pearce
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