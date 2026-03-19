The Liminal Lens

The Liminal Lens

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JS's avatar
JS
Mar 19Edited

Gstaad Guy's friendship model is highly prevalent among physicians (probably other professions, too). I've never been much into that kind of mutual self-gratification, and at a point in the career the signaling became no longer necessary, so I declined to participate. However, this essay (and the one from May 22, 2025, which I have read for the first time) opens my eyes to how much a change in jobs, a simple parallel move, rekindles that necessity. It's kinda depressing. I am getting close but not quite ready for retirement, and what I most often mention among the points of dissatisfaction is the continual need to be concerned about so many trivial things that simply don't matter. Many of which I would have ignored three or four years ago, but have had to become acutely aware of once again.

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Sarah McAloon's avatar
Sarah McAloon
Mar 19

Best one yet.

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