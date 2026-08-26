The Liminal Lens

The Liminal Lens

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Wolfsdread's avatar
Wolfsdread
Sep 1

Great topic; too many notes.

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JS's avatar
JS
Aug 27

Simon, I know the loss of a pet, but not of one with whom I shared its lifetime, so I empathize. I'm sure I will be unprepared, when and if the day comes. I have parrots; both are twenty-one years old. They may outlive me, and to do right by them I will one day have to relinquish them to someone else's care. I do not at all believe it will be easier than losing them to natural causes. I like to believe my animals, unlike humans, only ever do what they think is the right thing, though it's hard sometimes.

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