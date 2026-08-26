This essay can be read “stand-alone,” or as part of two broader series. It sits at the intersection of “The Simulacrum” and “Democracy’s Edge”. It draws on themes developed across both.

The Simulacrum

Democracy's Edge

Prologue: What Is Bullshit?

It is just this lack of connection to a concern with truth — this indifference to how things really are — that I regard as the essence of bullshit.

— Harry Frankfurt, “On Bullshit” (1986)

This essay is about what happens when you attempt to run a civilization on bullshit. Such a society becomes brittle and cannot adapt to changing conditions. Its feedback mechanisms decay and eventually break. Its ability to interpret information collapses.

This is happening to Western Civilization now, but not everywhere, and not to every institution of Western civilization. Still, the direction of travel should concern us all.

The liar and the truth-teller compete to shape a perception of reality. Both must track reality: the truth-teller to represent it, the liar to misrepresent it. The bullshitter is not competing with reality in this way. He is concerned only with a very narrow slice of reality: his immediate social world and what he can extract from it. His fabrications are not attempts to describe the world, or even to replace it wholesale, but to produce whatever appearances will serve his self-interest in his social milieu. In that sense, bullshit is the triumph of immediate, personal, and atomistic considerations over questions of deep insight, group coordination, or long-term outcomes.

The only insight a bullshitter really desires is an understanding of how his social world will respond to his bullshit. He is solving for himself only, here and now, and has only a hazy model of second-order effects and consequences.

The bullshitter “does not reject the authority of the truth, as the liar does, and oppose himself to it. He pays no attention to it at all.”

If people believe true things, that is fine with a bullshitter, as long as it doesn't interfere with his plans. His relationship with the truth is one of pure indifference.

The world of the bullshitter is a small and lonely place. It is not a full alternative reality, but a cramped social theater organized around instant gratification. The bullshitter may seek to recruit others into this theater, but recruitment does not make him any less alone.

The opposite of bullshit is not truth, but awareness of one’s connection to the greater whole, across space and time.

Bullshit is a gated community for your mind.

In my view, bullshit is not primarily a moral choice. It is a simplified mental model. When a person’s predictive models of the world keep producing results that feel practically and emotionally useless, the cost of continuing to model that complexity becomes biologically wasteful. The brain, ever in service to the organism that hosts it, looks for shortcuts to the desired emotional outcome. If the search for truth or knowledge does not deliver a payoff, the mind will look elsewhere.

“Elsewhere” is not in short supply. Throughout history, the world has provided shortcuts: political movements, cults, professions, country clubs, sports teams, and so on. Each provides a fixed collection of socially approved prior beliefs, relieving the individual of the need to construct a complex picture of the world from first principles. If nothing else is available, even a community based on the consumption of hard drugs will suffice.

Spud bombs during his job interview: from ' Trainspotting ,' the 1996 film adaptation of Irvine Welsh’s novel about heroin culture, directed by Danny Boyle.

As long as these institutions provide people with a feeling of belonging, a sense of purpose, and the prospect of making a positive contribution, they are useful social constructions; but when they decline, lose their purpose, or become exploitative, their advantages begin to disappear, and to keep their members, they gradually turn into extractive coalitions rather than acting as coordinators of collective contribution.

What’s new in the 21st century are the technologies that enable this. Nowadays, alternatives to genuine knowledge are easily available and designed to be attractive in the short term and addictive in the long term. The conspiracy theories that spread across social media offer radically simplified and emotionally satisfying explanations of complex and ineffable matters. In the US, this has already metastasized into mainstream politics via MAGA and the various splinter groups that orbit the DSA. Similar groups exist in other countries.

Charles Hugh Smith deals with this issue in detail in his book Ultra-Processed Life.

Going after the technologies will not solve the problem. The problem is that these alternatives to knowledge and social connection travel on the same rails as genuine knowledge and genuine social connection. We’ve just not learned how to use them yet; they are new, after all. Europe had the same problem when the printing press was invented: it took generations for people to learn how to live with the new technology.

It is therefore not easy to address the challenges that digital media pose without, at the same time, restricting people's access to real knowledge and real social connections. Censorship is not the solution in this case, even though there is a natural inclination to do so when digital media have become both a blessing and a curse.

However it starts, the selection pressure remains the same: people are attracted to social environments that are easier to understand, cope with, and benefit from. Since an increasing number of children and adults find that making a sincere effort to understand a vast and complex world brings few tangible rewards, they are much more likely to focus on mastering a social world composed of clear payoffs, even if many of those payoffs are “fake rewards” that fool the mind into seeing a lot of value where there is very little.

That is why more people each week read about the Kardashians than about developments in quantum mechanics. Watching rich people on TV won’t give you access to their wealth or lifestyles. People do it anyway, in their millions.

A truly skilled bullshitter doesn't just learn to fit into a social setting; he learns to take control of it by reducing his model of reality to an efficient and well-practiced operating system. Once enough people have accepted this simplification, bullshit becomes the main form of communication in the social world they are part of. One can acquire wealth, recognition, and a luxurious way of life by possessing a highly condensed model of the social world and showing little interest in anything outside it.

The odd bullshitter here or there is a nuisance, but hardly an existential threat. Bullshit is nothing new; in small amounts it is harmless, maybe even beneficial, if it can stop people worrying excessively and enable them to get on with their lives.

The problem starts when bullshit piles up, corrupts, and institutions start to drown in it.

Capt. Willard: Oh man... the bullshit piled up so fast in Vietnam, you needed wings to stay above it. Apocalypse Now (1979)

Deep Inquiry as Anti-Bullshit

Academic institutions were set up to create and manage complicated models of reality, enabling individuals to take advantage of those models without having to do all the work themselves, which would be impossible. Of course, this arrangement only works as long as people trust institutions to know things ordinary individuals do not know, and to act effectively on that knowledge, in the public interest.

For almost a thousand years, the social hierarchy of the great academies created incentives to do something costly that did not come naturally to most people. They granted food, lodging, and the allure of great status to those willing to engage in cognitively costly deep inquiry on behalf of society. Any civilization with enough political stability and agricultural surplus to start this process generally did so; perhaps slowly at first, but the work compounds over time.

Europe illustrates the point, although the same thing has happened across the globe many times, in China, in the Middle East, and elsewhere.

~1088, the University of Bologna was founded to revive the study of Roman Law

~1266, John de Balliol founded Balliol College in Oxford

~In 1284, Hugo de Balsham, Bishop of Ely, founded Peterhouse College in Cambridge.

From there, the process spread across the cultural West as society dragged itself out of the dark ages by its fingernails.

Today, aspects of many of these elite academies are degenerating in ways that would have seemed almost unimaginable even twenty years ago. Harvard went through a plagiarism scandal in 2023-24 involving the university president personally, no less, along with a broader crisis of confidence in its academic standards. Cambridge University is now facing a similar reputational crisis, with allegations of unmeritocratic favoritism, plagiarism, and declining standards in certain departments. The pattern is becoming harder to ignore: some of the great universities, created to transcend the allure of bullshit, have themselves begun to succumb to it, at least in part. It is genuinely hard to quantify this.

It is tempting to see these as separate events, but the growing body of evidence indicates that they are not.

The best evidence is the replication crisis.

In 2015, the Open Science Collaboration replicated 100 psychology studies published in the field's major journals. Of the original studies, 97 had reported statistically significant results, while only 36 percent of the replications did. Moreover, the replicated effects were about half the size of the values originally claimed.

The corporate laboratories had reached the same conclusion earlier on. Amgen verified only six of the fifty-three landmark preclinical cancer studies it tried to reproduce, and Bayer found that its in-house results agreed with those in the published literature in only about a quarter of the projects.

The system was producing certified knowledge claims faster than it was verifying that these claims still corresponded to the world.

None of this is evidence that scientists lie; outright fraud remains rare. It is evidence of an apparatus—peer review, citation counts, journal prestige—that has spent decades certifying signals without adequately checking them against the world. Every individual paper passed review. The system that passed them was measuring throughput. That is bullshit in Frankfurt’s exact sense. Sincere people produce it at an institutional scale; it is the pattern I have found almost everywhere I look. I am not claiming bullshit is new; every era has had rent-seekers and diploma mills.

What has changed is that the structural conditions that enable bullshit have expanded in recent decades. Zvi Griliches, in his 1994 presidential address to the American Economic Association, estimated that the “reasonably measurable” sectors of the economy — farms, mines, factories, freight — had fallen from 49% of total output in 1947 to 31% by 1990, and the trend has not reversed: the economy now runs on intangibles, which are precisely the assets that are hardest to measure (I covered this in Invisible Value). The payer and the judge, meanwhile, have been drifting apart for decades: Americans paid roughly half of their health costs out of pocket in 1960 and pay about a tenth today, and the household that once owned its shares directly now owns them through two or three layers of institutional intermediaries. Measurement got harder while accountability got longer.

A rising tide of bullshit is not merely a drag on progress. Eventually, it can cause progress to run in reverse.

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I. Bullshit @ Scale

I don’t view bullshit as an individual phenomenon but also as a social and institutional activity.

When enough bullshit starts getting passed around, it can become the dominant social operating system. That’s the worry here.

Just like the individual bullshitter, a bullshit system does not waste energy coordinating all that well with any broader reality outside of the system itself. It produces outputs that resemble results yet remain detached from any tangible relationship to the world beyond the institution that produces the bullshit. In other words: bullshit systems produce bullshit results.

Such systems do produce outputs (reports, impressions, compliance attestations, grant disbursements, quarterly narratives), but mostly inside their own closed loop: the report generates another report, the attestation satisfies another attestation, the disbursement validates another disbursement. Anything from outside the system survives only as a purely synthetic symbolic object within that system. This reminds me of the old joke about the people engaged in buying, selling, and re-selling of one-legged trousers. When the final customer exclaims that the trousers are useless because they have only one leg, the seller exclaims: “But these are not trousers for wearing; these are trousers for buying and selling!”

What makes a system bullshit?

A bullshit system is one that no longer cares whether its activity produces useful work beyond its own institutional walls. It is not simply a tax on progress that leaves existing capabilities intact. It feeds on those capabilities because anything that still works exposes the system’s uselessness and competes with its claim on resources.

The bullshit-industrial complex, therefore, does more than prevent new problems from being solved. It takes problems that have already been solved and makes them unsolved again.

It also actively fights against people who want to solve problems more directly and have the results of their efforts judged by real-world outcomes.

The unsolved problem becomes the territory to be preserved at all costs in the ideological battle. Permanent solutions are resisted because they are Kryptonite to institutions whose lived purpose is to extract rent from the management of a given problem. For example, by 2019 the Southern Poverty Law Center had pushed its endowment past $450 million and its co-founder had been fired amid an internal revolt. Writing in The New Yorker that March, Bob Moser — who had worked there — described the guilt he could not shake about “the legions of donors who believed that their money was being used, faithfully and well,” and put it plainly: “We were part of the con, and we knew it.” An organization whose fundraising rises with the number of hate groups it counts has no institutional reason to want that number to fall.

Another tragedy of bullshit systems is that they do not merely crowd out productivity and accountability; they sometimes prosecute it. When Financial Times journalists documented accounting fraud at Wirecard — then Germany’s fintech champion, briefly worth more than Deutsche Bank — the German financial regulator’s response was not to audit Wirecard. It was to ban short-selling of Wirecard’s shares, the first single-stock ban in German history, and to file criminal complaints against the journalists. Sixteen months later, the company collapsed when €1.9 billion of its cash turned out not to exist. The CEO was arrested, the COO fled the country, and the prosecutors quietly dropped the case against the reporters. For those sixteen months, the full apparatus of the state sided with the institution against independent measurement and prosecuted the act of measuring rather than the actual fraud.

II. How Bullshit Scales

I think we have compelling evidence that bullshit scales. But how, and why? Why is the rational strategy inside a large institution to converge on indifference to results rather than upholding the stated mission? The answer I think, is partly due to the role of signals inside interlocking control systems.

A society of billions cannot run on direct verification. No single person can test the water, audit the books, sit in the classroom, and watch the trial. As I argued in Signals, All the Way Down, complex societies work by compressing reality into signals — credentials, certifications, metrics, prices, brands — and coordinating on the symbolic compression of reality rather than on the underlying physical objects themselves. This is not a corruption of civilization; it is the design. Abstraction is both a dividend of success and a way to extend it further.

Unfortunately, every signal is also an opening. Societies and their institutions produce signals in two ways: by sending or representing a salient aspect of what the signal stands for, or by manufacturing the signal directly from other signals (or even from thin air). The first method is highly constrained; the second gets easier as the distance between the signal and its audit grows. Cells Interlinked Within Cells Interlinked described what happens: signals calibrated against other signals rather than against the world, a system closing in on itself.

Bullshit, in Frankfurt’s sense, is that closure experienced from the inside: indifference to reality not as a character flaw but as the rational strategy inside an institution where everybody is checking what is consistent, and almost nobody is checking what maps cleanly to the world beyond the institution’s doors.

I am not the first person to notice the triumph of social legibility over physical reality: JG Ballard makes similar critiques of the social complexities of modernity in books such as Super Cannes and High Rise.

Bullshit scales best when three conditions hold:

Measurement is expensive. Feedback is delayed (the longer the delay the better for bullshit). The people experiencing the costs and consequences are not the people judging success or failure.

When one of these conditions is met, bullshit starts to take hold. Two conditions can make bullshit profitable. If all three are present, it becomes the dominant strategy.

Once bullshit becomes dominant, people who refuse to indulge in rampant bullshit are outcompeted by people who actively engage in it. The movie Margin Call makes this quite clear: when the bank president (played by Jeremy Irons) arrives, we realize he understood the game was synthetic all along. He played it anyway, because the alternative was to be outcompeted by someone who would. By his own admission, his sole job is to “guess what the music might do a week, a month, a year from now. That's it. Nothing more.”

When the entire economic game itself is bullshit, this is all that’s needed to rope everyone in. Nobody needs to choose it. It’s a natural selection process inside detached, drifting, symbolic orders.

The real-life counterpoint is Michael Burry (of The Big Short fame), who posted on X in October 2025—borrowing the line from the 1983 film WarGames.

The Topology of Civilization-Scale Bullshit

Run this engine long enough, and four things precipitate out of it. Ray Dalio and Peter Turchin generally agree that “long enough” usually means something in the order of 100–200 years per “cycle”, depending on a range of structural-demographic variables which Turchin reviews in depth in his books (see my recent essay on Elite Overproduction, also Turchin’s Ages of Discord and Dalio’s Changing World Order).

As the wheel of history turns towards a disintegrative stage, we see four nested phenomena gaining prominence.

Bullshit problems

are problems identified and framed so they cannot be resolved, only administered. They are defined in terms that admit no completion condition. This does not mean the problem itself is fake. On the contrary, the most durable bullshit problems are often real and intractable, which makes them ideal places to accumulate money, labor, prestige, and administrative machinery while solving very little.

Bullshit solutions

are the interventions sold against those problems. Their defining feature is that success is measured by throughput rather than by changes in the underlying problem: spend, impressions, sessions, attestations, training hours completed, slogans repeated, dashboards turned green, political operatives excited. A typical pattern here is that funding to address a problem rises, administrative overhead rises with it, and the problem nevertheless gets worse, requiring more funding.

Bullshit jobs

is David Graeber’s phrase for the human labor required to administer bullshit solutions to bullshit problems. These jobs also create political buy-in for the system that produces them. The more people who hold bullshit jobs, or benefit indirectly from others holding them, the larger the constituency becomes for keeping the arrangements in place.

Bullshit institutions

are the organizations whose revenue, headcount, and prestige depend on the previous three continuing. They are not conspiracies; they are social organisms that have found a food source.

Not everything is bullshit. Bridges (mostly) hold. Anesthesia works. Supply chains operate. Supermarkets are stocked. But most domains of public and private life tend, over time, toward a higher BQ — bullshit quotient — and that drift is directional rather than random. Wherever measurement is expensive, feedback is delayed, and the person paying is not the person judging success, the BQ rises. BQ is a kind of tax on progress.

The three precursors/predictors of bullshit (expensive measurement, delayed feedback, bureaucratic immunity from consequences), now describe a large and growing share of the modern economy. The proximate cause is institutional complexity itself: as organizations grow larger and more layered, the distance between the person who judges success and the person who experiences the consequences of failure grows.

This is not identical to Rob Henderson’s notion of luxury beliefs, but these ideas are related in some ways.

Luxury beliefs grow in bullshit institutions.

If luxury beliefs are the social symptom: the bullshit institutions themselves are the soil in which these beliefs grow and take hold. We can therefore use the prevalence of luxury beliefs within a particular group or institution as a very rough proxy measurement of that institution’s BQ.

A rising BQ is not merely a drag on progress. Eventually, it can cause progress to run in reverse. We may be approaching that threshold in the next few years, or we may already have crossed it in some institutions and domains already, as the rest of this essay will demonstrate.

The rest of this essay is a tour of the bullshit-industrial complex: first business, where measurement is best, and bullshit should theoretically be hardest to hide; then government, where the money is largest, and the exits are locked; then society itself, where the bill finally comes due in the form of The Great Un-Solving.

Can the process be stopped? Not easily. It’s going to be multi-front grind to do it.

I will address this question again in the final section and, in more detail, in future essays.

III. The Division of Bullshit

If bullshit were merely a failure of oversight, the most measured industry on earth should have the least of it.

The advertising industry is the best available microcosm for studying private-sector bullshit. Unlike healthcare or construction — two heavily regulated industries with well-documented declining outcomes per real dollar invested — advertising is entirely private, entirely voluntary, relatively lightly regulated, and obsessively measured. Whatever is happening there can’t be blamed narrowly on the state or over-regulation.

Global advertising passed $1.1 trillion in 2025 and is forecast to reach roughly $1.3 trillion in 2026, according to WPP Media. Depending on how you count “digital” — pure-play versus including streaming and digital out-of-home — it is somewhere between 69% and 82% of the total, and forecasters differ in their estimates by more than a hundred billion dollars. In the United States, the IAB and PwC estimate internet advertising revenue at $294.6 billion for 2025, up 13.9% year over year.

In December 2023, the ANA published the results of a study in which 21 large advertisers opened their books: 35.5 billion impressions and $123 million in actual spend, traced through the supply chain. The finding was that for every dollar entering a demand-side platform, only 36 cents became working media — that is, spend not consumed by transaction costs or classified as “lost” media productivity. Transaction costs took 29%; “lost media productivity” — spend that technically transacted but produced little or no useful advertising value — took 35%. Made-for-advertising sites, which exist solely to attract programmatic dollars and effectively provide no value to media buyers, accounted for 21% of impressions and 15% of spend.

There are, however, two mitigating factors that we need to consider here:

Note that this study covered open-web programmatic, not advertising in general . It excludes walled gardens, which make up the majority of the market and whose numbers nobody outside them has ever seen. In theory the walled garden media inventory should be of a much higher quality. Unfortunately there’s no way of knowing this for sure.

The number has improved. ANA’s benchmark, now run continuously by a measurement partner, put market-level working-media efficiency at 45.1% in Q2 2026, with transaction costs at 27.2% and reported invalid traffic at 0.1%

Does this mean that the underlying situation is getting better?

Sadly, I don’t think so.

ANA’s members would be out of business very quickly if confidence in the overall digital advertising marketplace collapsed. What I suspect (but cannot prove) here is that the detection itself is at least partly subject to capture by an industry that is marking its own homework. I can’t even call it “regulatory capture” as in this case, the regulator is the industry group itself. Call it “self-regulatory capture”, a rather absurd notion that illustrates my broader point.

I am not the first to harbor this suspicion. Augustine Fou — an independent ad-fraud researcher who spent a decade running his own measurement pixel, FouAnalytics, alongside the industry’s certified instruments — published the case for it, in detail, years before the ANA opened a single book.

Three of his published examples carry the point. In January 2021, he showed that the same campaign was scored by two MRC-accredited verification vendors: one reported 27% invalid traffic, the other 1% — accredited instruments disagreeing by a factor of 27 about the same ads. His forensic screenshots from the same period have a certain dark comedy: a site whose visitors were 100% Android 8.0.0 running identical Chrome builds; a campaign in which 74% of the ads ran on just ten sites; audiences that arrived punctually each day between midnight and 4 a.m. Every one of those campaigns had passed verification. In the same column, he flagged StreamScam, the connected-TV scam Oracle's Moat team had just exposed: 28.8 million fabricated household IP addresses and roughly 3,600 spoofed apps — inside the premium end of the supply chain that verification was supposed to have cleaned first.

A week earlier, he published a decomposition of the marketer’s dollar showing the net impacts of ad blocking, consent, viewability, and fraud. His conclusion: “only a small portion of your dollar is effective in programmatic digital channels”. Three years later, the ANA ultimately came up with a figure of 36 cents on the dollar doing actual work, while Fou’s independent analysis in the article above put that figure at just 10 cents on the dollar.

Fou’s aggregate fraud percentages are based on his own instrument and cannot be independently verified, so I cite his documented cases rather than his totals. But the cases have aged well. In 2025, Adalytics found that leading verification vendors were labeling known, self-declaring bots as human—one vendor labeled bots as human 16% of the time, the other 21% — findings the vendors dispute, and which DoubleVerify is now litigating (see below). The pattern Fou described is precisely the pattern the ANA benchmark cannot see, because the benchmark’s 0.1% invalid traffic is measured by the same vendors, inside the same certified supply, paid by the same industry that would not benefit from a broader crisis in confidence among their customers.

Ultimately, a system that certifies its own honesty will always find itself honest. Or to borrow the famous line from Mandy Rice-Davies: “Well, he would say that, wouldn’t he?”

Christine Keeler and Mandy Rice-Davies, as portrayed in the film “Scandal”

It was Fou, too, who assembled the natural experiments that follow.

Twenty years into an industry built on the premise of perfect measurability, the first serious audit found that most of the money was going somewhere other than to the audience. Three years later, after an antitrust liability finding against the largest intermediary and an industry-wide effort to purge the worst inventory, the number stands at forty-five cents on the dollar — and is reported as a record. This self-reported achievement now records a waste rate of 55% of invested media dollars. It comes from the industry itself, so we have to view it as the optimistic case.

When I spoke to Fou about this, he was reluctant to put a hard number on it himself, but he did say that he believed that “most of global digital media spend” was lost to fraud, waste, and transaction friction, which I took to mean that the 55% waste figure is almost certainly optimistic.

The cases below go into more detail on this (and this research is fascinating reading in my opinion, and also worth understanding), however, if this level of detail is too technical, some readers might want to skip ahead to section IV (the government corruption section).

Go to Section IV now

The More you Dig, the Worse it Gets

Reinforcing this point, the natural experiments are worse still. Blake, Nosko, and Tadelis, who published in Econometrica in 2015, ran two such experiments at eBay. They switched off branded search on Yahoo and MSN, holding Google as a control, and found the return was approximately zero — 99.5% of the traffic lost by turning the ads off came straight back through organic search. They then switched off non-branded search across 68 matched test markets against 142 controls and measured an ROI of −63%, with a confidence interval ranging from −124% to −3%. The naive observational methods the industry actually used to justify the same spend produced ROI estimates above 4,000%.

That gap between 4,000% and zero is the entire business model.

This gap has not been closed. Gordon, Moakler, and Zettelmeyer took 663 large-scale Facebook randomized experiments — campaigns whose true causal lift was therefore known — and asked whether the industry’s best non-experimental methods could recover those answers when given more than five thousand behavioral features per user: more data on individual humans than any advertiser has ever had. They could not. The experiments showed true lifts of 29%, 18%, and 5% across the funnel. When applied to the same campaigns, the non-experimental methods showed something else entirely. Double machine learning, the most sophisticated, reported 83%, 58%, and 24%—roughly three to five times the true lift. Stratified propensity-score matching, closer to what the industry actually runs, reported 173%, 176%, and 64% — “showing” six to thirteen times the true lift. Their conclusion, from within the platform and using the platform’s own data, is that they “are unable to reliably estimate an ad campaign’s causal effect.”

I’m not even going to bother going into sales attribution modeling here, as attribution modeling is to media metrics what the synthetic CDO was to the “regular” CDO in 2007: a fantasy built atop a fiction.

If we now turn to the “ultimate results” and impact of all this spending, the picture does not change substantially.

In 2017, Procter & Gamble cut around $200 million in digital spend and found that a $100 million reduction in a single quarter “had little appreciable impact on the business” — reach reportedly rose by about 10%. JPMorgan Chase went from advertising on roughly 400,000 sites a month to about 5,000, after discovering that only 3% of the original list generated measurable activity beyond impressions, and its CMO reported no deterioration in performance. (While the “same results” quote came after just a few days of observation, not a controlled trial, the initial screening finding — 97% of sites doing nothing — was a durable finding.)

Uber sued its mobile agency in 2017 over more than $82.5 million paid over roughly 15 months, alleging it was being billed for installs that would have happened anyway; it eventually won terminating sanctions — the litigation death penalty — against one of the ad networks it pursued for destroying evidence. The more famous claim attached to that episode — that Uber switched off around $100 million of app-install spend and installs did not move — comes from Kevin Frisch’s own account and has never been independently documented. Still, this does not appear to be an isolated case.

No single participant in this chain is committing outright fraud, except perhaps at the murky “end” of the chain where “media” sites sell fictitious ad units into programmatic media markets.

The brand marketer approves a budget against a plan.

The agency executes against the plan.

The demand-side platform bids into exchanges.

The exchange matches the supply.

The supply-side platform represents publishers.

The publisher monetizes inventory.

The verification vendor certifies the inventory.

Every handoff is defensible in isolation, and yet no participant has both the visibility and the incentive to look at the whole.

This is the mechanism by which the professional class allows itself to feel productive while participating in something extremely wasteful without ever really knowing it. Even where they suspect it, their part of the whole system retains perfect deniability. This deniability is not incidental: it is itself a product the system supplies to its participants. It’s not free, it comes with a price tag attached.

Earlier, I claimed that luxury beliefs grow in bullshit institutions.

Rob Henderson defines luxury beliefs as “ideas and opinions that confer status on the upper class while inflicting costs on the lower classes.” Henderson priced those beliefs socially: the holder gains status while others absorb the damage. In Vice Signaling, I suggested that there is a cost to luxury beliefs for those who hold them, in cognition. The luxury belief holder pays too, because false beliefs held for status reasons corrupt the holder’s own models of the world, a kind of mental degenerative disease experienced as cognitive dissonance.

The advertising supply chain and other types of bullshit jobs add the third item to the ledger: luxury ignorance. Luxury Ignorance is the ability to purchase distance from the consequences of your own work and transactions in order to convince yourself that you are still contributing to society and that you deserve to get well paid for it.

Status is what luxury beliefs buy. Cognitive dissonance is what it costs the individual. Luxury ignorance is what keeps the arrangement running. Opacity and handoffs are not bugs in the system. They are the principal product of the bullshit-industrial complex that allows the system to keep running.

How the Criminal Layer and the Bullshit Layer Support Each Other’s Existence

Adalytics’ 2024 investigation of Forbes showed what this looks like in practice. www3.forbes.com was a shadow version of the Forbes site: hidden from search engines (its articles were set to noindex), fed almost entirely by paid traffic — roughly 70% arrived through content-recommendation widgets on other sites — and carrying twenty or more ad impressions per session where the real Forbes carried three to ten. A premium publisher was, in effect, operating its own made-for-advertising site under its own brand.

The mechanism that made it saleable was elsewhere in the chain: according to the report, a third-party Prebid server truncated the URL on its way to the exchanges so that the inventory was declared as www.forbes.com. Advertisers observed on it included JPMorgan Chase, P&G, the New York Times, J&J, GM, Microsoft, and Disney. Forbes took the subdomain down within days of being contacted.

Two years earlier, the same researcher documented Google’s ad exchange serving ads on OFAC-sanctioned domains — including a Russian bank and an FSB-tasked disinformation site — with brands such as Citibank, PayPal, HSBC, and Adidas appearing on them. He also found that Google obscured the identities of the companies participating in its ad marketplace: 79.35% of its roughly 1.3 million seller IDs were marked “confidential,” compared with essentially full disclosure by Amazon and Yahoo.

Full disclosure: Adalytics is in litigation. DoubleVerify sued it for defamation and trade disparagement over that March 2025 report concerning DV’s own bot filters, and in April 2026 the court largely denied the motion to dismiss. That said, neither the Forbes findings or the sanctions findings has been litigated as of this writing.

The nakedly criminal side of this market is even more brazen. The Justice Department’s 2018 indictment in the Methbot and 3ve cases laid out a scheme that ran more than 1,900 datacenter servers, spoofed over 5,000 domains, and registered 650,000 IP addresses as residential to steal more than $7 million, alongside a botnet of over 1.7 million infected computers that took $29 million more. Aleksandr Zhukov, who spoofed the New York Times among 6,000 other publishers, got ten years. In July 2025, Google went to court over BADBOX 2.0, a botnet of more than 10 million uncertified Android devices shipped with preinstalled malware for ad fraud.

What can we infer, but perhaps not prove definitively? The criminal economy is subsidized by the bullshit economy, which supplies an ocean of money nobody is checking properly. In turn, the bullshit economy is subsidized by the criminal economy, which supplies a large amount of deniable and hard-to-trace fictitious advertising inventory that helps create an unlimited synthetic supply of “human attention” for sale in programmatic advertising marketplaces. The cutouts between these two groups are the same cutouts that furnish everybody with deniability, which is why most participants appear reluctant to deal with the problem “root and branch”.

IV. Rentiers to the Left of me, Rentiers to the Right

As I wrote in “The Revolution has been Globalized,” left v. right framing is not particularly useful for what’s going on here. We can see this in the fact that governments of both the left and the right from around the world are also engaged in the bullshit industrial complex to a greater or lesser extent.

In fact, I would go further: traditional “left v. right” framing is an essential part of many of these grifts, especially the political, NGO, and governmental ones.

In government, the three conditions I cited earlier are not an accident of market structure but a permanent feature of the terrain. Measurement is contested by design, feedback arrives on an electoral timeline (if at all), and the person paying — the taxpayer — is never the one judging the results directly.

The oldest name for this is rent.

Rampant rent-seeking is a disease of sick societies, and it is largely indifferent to what those societies call themselves. It matters far less whether a polity is nominally capitalist or socialist than whether its rentiers are crowding out its producers.

The economics of this is well established.

Gordon Tullock’s insight c.1967 was that the true cost of a transfer is not the transfer but the resources burned fighting over it: “The problem with income transfers is not that they directly inflict welfare losses, but that they lead people to employ resources in attempting to obtain or prevent such transfers.”

Mancur Olson showed that stable societies accumulate distributional coalitions whose gains are concentrated and whose costs are diffuse, and which therefore proliferate until they produce institutional sclerosis. That can happen just as easily via crony capitalism and cartels as it can via high taxes and excessive state meddling in people’s lives.

William Baumol took it further: the supply of entrepreneurial talent varies far less across societies than its allocation does, and the payoff structure determines the allocation. Change the rules of the game, and the same people who would have built things spend their lives litigating, lobbying, and arbitraging instead.

Government Cheese

The current attention on the Trump administration is a straightforward function of proximity to power under a rentier / crony capitalist model. The President’s own financial disclosure, released in July 2026, reports more than $1.4 billion in 2025 income attributable to crypto ventures in which he holds interests — including $635 million from a memecoin licensing arrangement and $526 million from World Liberty Financial token sales. In March 2025, an Abu Dhabi state fund announced a $2 billion investment in Binance; two weeks later, World Liberty launched a stablecoin; five weeks after that, the parties announced that the investment would be settled in that stablecoin, which did not exist when the deal was struck. In October 2025, the President pardoned Binance’s founder, who had pleaded guilty to failing to maintain an anti-money-laundering program. By February 2026, Binance held 87% of the circulating supply of the World Liberty stablecoin.

(As of this writing, this is where it stands — no court has made a finding, and the situation continues to develop.) I am not going to assert a direct quid pro quo; both parties deny it, and no court has found one. The public chronology is sufficient to describe the mechanism. It describes a system in which the boundary between state authority and private enrichment has been dissolved as a matter of routine practice.

The federal government itself now also holds a 9.9% equity position in Intel, a 15% convertible position in a rare-earths company complete with a guaranteed price floor, and a 15% cut of Nvidia’s and AMD’s China revenue as a condition of export licenses. Whatever that is, it is not a capitalist free market, nor is it a well-regulated form of state capitalism with the rough edges sanded off. This aspect is “sort of” socialist in some ways if you squint when you look at it (nationalization of industries), but it is a rather confusing and incoherent form of it.

Not just a MAGA problem.

In Minnesota, the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party — the state’s Democratic Party — has held the governorship continuously since 2011, and with it the executive-branch agencies where significant fraud has occurred: Education and Human Services.

In Minnesota, Feeding Our Future received roughly $250 million from a federal child nutrition program. In that case so far, seventy-nine people have been charged, sixty-eight have been convicted, and the organizer has received a 500-month sentence. The Office of the Legislative Auditor summarized the failure in one sentence: “MDE’s inadequate oversight of Feeding Our Future created opportunities for fraud.” MDE did not merely fail to prevent fraud. It created the conditions for it. This looks less and less like a bug and more and more like a feature.

The case of Housing Stabilization Services is even clearer because you can see the whole arc in two numbers. The program was projected to cost $2.6 million per year when authorized. It billed $104–107 million in 2024 — roughly 40 times the forecast — across more than 700 vendors, before the state terminated it in 2025, citing credible allegations of fraud. Integrated Community Supports went from $4.6 million in 2021 to $170 million in 2024. A May 2026 federal takedown charged 15 defendants with misappropriating over $90 million, including a $46.6 million autism-services scheme.

One federal prosecutor extrapolated that half or more of $18 billion in high-risk Medicaid spending since 2018 might be fraudulent — over $9 billion. The Governor called the figure sensationalized. The state’s own Medicaid director acknowledged “tens of millions.” A Star Tribune tally at the end of 2025 put documented and charged fraud across all programs at around $218 million, which was already less than the charges in the two cases above, and in any case, this number has since been overtaken.

Unsurprisingly, the numbers remain disputed. What is undisputed is that no one in the system can tell you the real number. We are left to use our own imaginations to try to figure out how bad this really might be. Based on similar situations we’ve already looked at, it’s probably very bad. We many never know.

I am not claiming the two cases are equivalent in scale or character. In one scheme, federal power routes value directly to connected parties in broad daylight. In the other, a lattice of subsidized nonprofits routes it to a diffuse network of fraudsters with unclear relationships to those in government.

This is not new: the GAO estimates the federal government has lost between $233 billion and $521 billion annually to fraud, on FY2018–22 data, and separately puts improper payments at $186 billion in FY2025. That’s roughly $3 trillion cumulatively since 2003. That span covers four presidents, both parties, and every configuration of Congress. Pandemic relief, the largest natural experiment ever run on this question, saw roughly 17% of PPP and EIDL dollars go to potential fraudsters and $100–135 billion lost in unemployment insurance, across programs signed by Trump and by Biden and disbursed under both.

What predicts waste and fraud is not party ideology but the speed of disbursement and the absence of verification capacity.

V. Counting The Cost: The Great Unsolving

We have now seen the bullshit industrial complex at work in the two domains where the money is most visible: private markets and public spending.

Society pays the price in two installments: first, in how people experience their work; then, in what the country can no longer do.

1. Meaningless Work: Duct Tapers and Box Tickers

The first installment shows up in the data on work itself. David Graeber’s Bullshit Jobs names five categories: flunkies, goons, duct tapers, box tickers, and taskmasters. He goes on to ask: why does a system supposedly obsessed with efficiency pay so many people to do things that its own employees believe contribute nothing? His headline evidence was a 2015 YouGov poll in which 37% of working Britons said their job made no meaningful contribution to the world. (YouGov’s 2024 repeat put it at 33% against 56% saying it did.)

Soffia, Wood, and Burchell, working with the European Working Conditions Survey across tens of thousands of respondents, challenged this. They found that only 4.8% of EU workers in 2015 said they do not do useful work. Moreover, the share had fallen from 7.8% in 2005, precisely the opposite of Graeber’s proliferation thesis. As Soffia put it, his theory “is not based on any reliable empirical data, even though he puts forward several propositions, all of which are testable.”

My interpretation is (I hope), more nuanced.

The two surveys are not measuring the same thing, and the difference cuts to the heart of my argument. “Do you do useful work?” is a question about your tasks. “Does your job make a meaningful contribution to the world?” is a question about the system your tasks are embedded in.

You can perform genuinely necessary work inside an organism that shouldn’t exist. The compliance officer’s tasks can be useful while the overall compliance regime can be rent. The ad-verification analyst’s work is real, and yet the verification market exists because the underlying market is unverifiable.

Graeber’s 37% is not a measure of people doing nothing. It is a measure of people who can see the bigger picture and have concluded that it is bullshit, a far more troubling number than even he had thought. My reading is that the problem is far greater than merely wasted labor, which would be a drag on progress, but relatively easy to address. It’s a loss of belief in the system. (I’ve shown the data that support this so many times in past essays, I’m not going to repeat it here, but if you’re interested in this, please back and look at my past work).

What I think Graeber has found is a large number of people who have concluded the whole edifice is bullshit, and are “quiet quitting” just like the nomenclatura did in the run-up to the collapse of the USSR. Adam Curtis’s “Hypernormalisation” from the dawn of the Trump era is a haunting exploration of this.

This is the true price we pay at work: a large and growing share of the workforce can see the whole and no longer believes in it.

2. Things We Know How To Do, But Are No Longer Allowed

Consider what a country looks like when it loses capabilities it once had.

Adult literacy

The OECD’s Survey of Adult Skills (PIAAC) is about as stable an instrument as social science offers, run on the same scale across countries and cycles. The 2023 US results, published by the National Center for Education Statistics, show the average adult literacy index at 258, down 13 points from 271 in 2017; numeracy at 249, down 6 points from 255. The share of American adults performing at Level 1 or below — the bottom tier of the scale — rose from 19% to 28% in literacy and from 29% to 34% in numeracy in six years.

These are not children’s test scores. This is the working adult population, measured on a stable international scale, getting measurably worse at reading. The NAEP results released in September 2025 point the same way: twelfth-grade reading down three points since 2019, with 32% below NAEP Basic — the largest share ever recorded; twelfth-grade math down three, with 45% below Basic, also the highest ever.

Measles

The United States declared measles eliminated in March 2000, meaning endemic transmission had been interrupted for over a year under high-quality surveillance. In November 2025, the Americas lost regional elimination status after PAHO’s verification commission found endemic transmission re-established in Canada. The US was placed in the category “sustained with major concerns,” with a formal determination scheduled for November 2026. As of 20 August 2026, the CDC records 2,777 confirmed US cases this year, against 2,289 for all of 2025. Kindergarten MMR coverage stands at 92.5%, down from 95.2% in 2019–20; only ten states remain at or above the 95% herd-immunity threshold.

To be precise, the US has not formally lost elimination status. It is on the verge of it. Which is itself remarkable, because this problem was solved. We are handing back a twentieth-century achievement.

Building Things

Austan Goolsbee and Chad Syverson’s NBER paper on US construction productivity is the cleanest single data point in this essay because it measures physical units rather than deflated dollars. Houses per employee-hour have been flat or falling for decades. Mismeasurement is probably not the whole story, on the authors’ own assessment. Their reallocation finding is the more disturbing one: states with more productive construction sectors do not gain a share of national construction activity. The market is not even routing work toward competence.

The NYU Transit Costs Project puts Second Avenue Subway Phase 1 at roughly $1.7 billion per kilometer — by their assessment, the most expensive subway ever built on a per-kilometer basis, about 10 times the Italian and Swedish comparators. To be fair to the US as a whole, the same project’s final report ranks America sixth, not first, on raw average cost per kilometer. Though the fairness is short-lived, the five countries above it tunnel more than 65% of their track, compared with 37% in the United States. Adjusted for what is actually being built, the American ranking worsens rather than improves.

Vogtle Units 3 and 4, in Georgia, are the only new nuclear reactors America has built from scratch in three decades. Expected to cost about $14 billion and enter service in 2016 and 2017, they came online in July 2023 and April 2024, at a total exceeding $30 billion. Along the way, the overruns helped bankrupt Westinghouse, and the twin project in South Carolina was abandoned after $9 billion was spent, with nothing built. Vogtle is the success story.

None of these are failures to invent something new. Each one is a regression against a capability already demonstrated.

VI. Gamekeepers Turned Poachers?

Now we can say why the bullshit industrial complex un-solves rather than merely obstructs.

Chris Bray has the sharpest formulation I have encountered: institutions in which “all the poachers are anti-poaching activists, and fundraising on their effort to stop the poaching that they spend their days doing.” Once an institution’s revenue is a function of a problem’s persistence, solving that problem is not a triumph, it’s an institutional death sentence.

This creates selection pressure, and selection pressure does not require anyone’s consent. Over a long enough horizon, three things happen in sequence.

First, the working solution is discredited. This is where the historical cycle does its work. Every real solution has real costs, real side effects, and real losers, and after a generation, the memory of the problem fades while the costs of the solution remain vividly present. Nuclear power’s safety record is extraordinary, but the accidents are unforgettable. Vaccination’s success is invisible precisely because it worked; what remains visible is the needle. The discrediting is rarely a lie in Frankfurt’s sense — it is usually a true complaint, correctly stated, in total indifference to the broader context.

Second, the discrediting creates a market. An effective solution stripped of legitimacy leaves a problem that must now be addressed by something else. Institutions choose something else, not for efficacy — efficacy is no longer measured — but for its capacity to generate defensible activity. Process replaces outcome as the unit of account, and process is infinitely extensible.

Third, the pseudo-solution defends itself because it now employs people, and those people are not all cynics. This is the part that makes the whole thing so durable. The compliance officer who lobbies sincerely for the regulations that require his services is not lying. The verification vendor genuinely believes verification is necessary, and in a supply chain like the one described above, he is right. The nonprofit administering a program that has ballooned to 40 times the forecast is staffed by many people who came to help. Everyone is optimizing locally, and no one anywhere is choosing the final result.

This is why the one intervention with a record of working is independent measurement of outcomes: not of effort, not of compliance, but of whether the thing the institution exists to produce is actually being produced.

We have solved this problem before.

In 1908, the Carnegie Foundation sent Abraham Flexner (a Louisville schoolmaster with a bachelor’s degree, neither a physician nor a scientist) to visit every medical school in North America. He inspected all 155 and published what he found in 1910, school by school, by name: which had laboratories and which had none, which required preparation and which required only the fee. The report proposed no statute and commanded no enforcement; it simply measured and published. The United States had 160 medical schools when the century opened. By 1920, it had 85; by 1935, 66. The state licensing boards that eventually codified the standard were themselves downstream of the report. Adequate regulation followed a privately funded measurement project, not the other way around. The diploma mills, which had been selling the credential of physician to anyone who could pay, did not survive being accurately described.

Advertising is the same experiment run in our own time, and it is still in its first act. There was some enforcement: in April 2025, a federal court found that Google had illegally monopolized the publisher ad server and ad exchange markets, the largest such action in the industry’s history, with remedies still unresolved. There was technology: the major buying platforms deployed made-for-advertising blocklists. There was industry self-reform. And working-media efficiency — the share of a marketer’s dollar that actually buys advertising — moved from about 36 cents to about 45 cents, if the ANA is to be believed. This is still horrendously wasteful, but it is a small move in the right direction.

Every one of those interventions came after the voluntary ANA audit — twenty-one companies opening their books and letting someone trace, end-to-end, where the dollar went. Before that audit, working-media efficiency was not a public fact; each party to the transaction could claim whatever served its interests, and most claims could not be reliably verified.

Flexner’s measurement took twenty-five years to reform the medical school business. This particular process is only three years old.

This pattern has recurred in both public and private life. The Legislative Auditor established that MDE’s oversight created opportunities for fraud. PIAAC established that American adults read worse than they did six years earlier. The CDC’s case counts establish that measles transmission is back. Goolsbee and Syverson establish that the number of houses per employee-hour has fallen. Every crack in the complex was opened the same way: an outcome, measured by someone outside the institution’s control, published where the institution cannot edit it.

In every one of these cases, the measurement came first. The legislation and the regulation, where they came at all, came after.

That is the actual asymmetry. Regulation specifies how an institution must operate, and a bullshit institution can comply with any quantity of that: compliance generates process, and process is its native medium. It can outlast prosecution, because prosecution runs on process too. An independent measurement of output is different in kind because it definitively answers the question a bullshit institution’s entire economy depends on keeping vague — the extent to which the thing it exists to do is happening at all. A bullshit institution can survive any rule about how it operates. What it cannot survive is an independent measurement of what it ultimately produces.

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Conclusion

The advertising industry is not an aberration: it is the modern economy with the lights on.

If you work in that industry, I apologize for having picked on you, it was meant kindly. Advertising is not the only industry where this kind of thing happens. I can point to many other industries with similar dynamics.

Advertising is a sector where the measurement problem is unusually visible, and where we can therefore watch what happens when spending, attestation, and belief coexist uneasily with actual results. What is remarkable is not that waste happens there. It is that advertising is the easy case — private, voluntary, obsessively instrumented, exited at will — and on the one segment anybody has managed to audit, more than half the money has been admitted to being lost to fraud, waste and transactional friction.

Consider what that implies about industry sectors and domains where no one can measure anything and there is structural lock-in.

The mind boggles.

As I argued in The Revolution Has Been Globalized, the current incarnations of the old “left-right” public debates provide few useful insights into how to solve this. Nor is the distinction as simple as “honesty against dishonesty”, because a system that is detached from reality generates neither.

The deeper problem is this: does the institution’s survival depend on the problem being solved, or on the problem persisting?

Every healthy institution answers in the first way and is therefore trying to make itself unnecessary. That is what a solution is. Affluent societies accumulate the second kind of institution faster than they can retire them, until they eventually spend their entire surplus maintaining the apparatus that surrounds problems they once knew how to solve. Then they start eating the solutions themselves, because those are the last unclaimed source of revenue in the system.

Which returns me to the claim at the top of this essay: this is happening to us now, but not everywhere, and not all the time. That is not a consolation; it is a task. The work of the next decade is triage: finding out which institutions are still capable of problem-solving, so they can be allowed to flourish, and which now depend on problem persistence, so they can be gracefully put out to pasture before they take their hosts down with them.

We built a civilization that eliminated measles, that raised adult literacy for a century, and that once knew how to deliver opportunity to many via affordable prices for the basics: homes, energy, education. Many of these are now running backward, not because we have lost the technical ability to do those things, but because too many people make too much money from merely pretending to do them.

Future essays will return to my previously published framework that studies the interactions between symbolic orders and physical production to propose some remedies. My goal for today was more modest; to help people escape the unhelpful left v. right tropes that make us all complicit in our own entrapment inside a failing system.

I welcome your comments, observations, and questions. I try to reply to all of them.

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In Memoriam

Last week our dear dog, Rocksy, passed away. Humans are complicated, but dogs are simple. Her passing was natural, peaceful, and came at the end of a day spent at the edge of her favorite creek, sitting under an ancient cottonwood tree. She left us without fear or panic, surrounded by the people who loved her, in a beautiful place. A life well lived; a friend well loved.

This essay is dedicated to her.