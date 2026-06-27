...a tyranny sincerely exercised for the good of its victims may be the most oppressive. — C.S. Lewis

This essay examines the slow conversion of free societies into managed ones, carried out not by jackboots but by people who believe they are helping.

Some call it tyranny; others call it safeguarding, or just “being decent”. Both are describing the same machine from opposite ends, and both, I think, have slightly misread what it is. This is not, at root, an ideological project. It is a structural one: something democracies begin doing when a particular set of pressures builds up, regardless of who happens to be in charge.

What follows is a structural account of how the machine gets built, why it gets built, and where it leads.

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I. One arrest every forty-three minutes

In Britain in 2023, the police arrested someone for an online message roughly once every forty-three minutes. Over the year, that came to more than 12,000 arrests under two communications laws — a figure that has more than doubled since 2017. To be fair, many of these are genuine threats and harassment, not simply opinions, but the fact remains that some people are being swept up by police for the crime of expressing opinions that others don’t like.

Separately, British police logged around thirteen thousand “non-crime hate incidents” in a single year. Non-crime: by the state’s own definition, these are not offenses. Police record them against people’s names anyway, because someone perceived hostility.

It would be comforting to treat this as a peculiar British madness. It is not. In the European Union, the Digital Services Act now obliges the largest platforms to police “systemic risks” — a category that explicitly includes disinformation and harms to “civic discourse” — on pain of vast fines; the lever reaches lawful speech, not just illegal content. Scotland switched on a new Hate Crime Act in 2024. Canada has tried twice to pass an Online Harms Act; both bills died, and a fresh one arrived in 2026 anyway. Australia’s misinformation bill passed the lower house but collapsed in the Senate amid accusations that it was simply censorship.

Different countries, different parties, different constitutional traditions, yet the same reflex: a move to manage what citizens may say, see, and share, each one justified not as control but as protection. That simultaneity is the tell. When the identical behavior appears across rival parties who agree on almost nothing, you are not looking at an ideological coincidence. You are looking at a structural incentive — something the situation is producing, regardless of the people standing inside it. That some of these attempts fail — Canada’s twice, Australia’s in the Senate — is not a counter-example but the other half of the story: the impulse is everywhere, and so is the resistance to it. This is a tendency under pressure, not a ratchet that turns only one way. The open question is which force is winning.

The obvious interpretation is that governments across the West have all independently become more censorious. I think that interpretation mistakes the symptom for the mechanism. My argument is that, as democratic legitimacy weakens, governments increasingly stop treating disagreement as political feedback and start treating it as a defect in the information environment. Once that shift occurs, the temptation is no longer to improve governance but to improve the information environment instead.

This essay attempts to explain why that shift occurs.

This is not traditional authoritarianism. There are no midnight vans. The aesthetic is soft, procedural, and therapeutic. It speaks the language of wellbeing, harm, and community cohesion.

The writer James Poulos has already given it a name: The Pink Police State: a regime that hands you more and more personal license — a permissive playpen — in exchange for more and more political control. People accept the bargain, in his telling, because they have come to prize their personal freedoms above their political ones.

Poulos is describing the demand side — why a population tolerates soft control. This essay is about the supply side — why many Western states are now reaching for it. The two halves lock together: the public’s willingness to trade political liberty for comfort is exactly what gives the state room to administer the most political act there is — deciding what may be known, and what may be said — and to administer it as a kindness.

If Poulos named the regime, I want to name the creed it carries: Infohazard Safetyism, the belief that information itself is a hazard from which the public must be protected, for its own good. Censorship, the hardest edge of political control, arrives wearing the soft, concerned face Poulos described. Not a confiscation of your liberty. Just one more comfort in the playpen.

Two things are happening at once. The state has started to treat its citizens as children — too fragile to be upset, too gullible to be left alone with the raw material of public life. And it has appointed itself the sorter of true from false: a job it frequently does no better than ordinary people do, and in many places worse. A guardian that is neither needed nor competent. None of this needs a hidden motive or a room of plotters; it is structural. Falling trust, fracturing consent, and a genuinely chaotic information environment tilt every state the same way, regardless of who is in charge. The decline of legitimacy is the slope; Infohazard Safetyism is what slides down it.

The rise of Infohazard Safetyism is endlessly debated, and its causes are insufficiently understood. Nobody seems to know exactly what to do about it — or even if anything should be done at all. Some see it as the disease, others as the cure.

To see it clearly, we have to start not with the censor but with the thing the censor fears.

II. Reds under the beds?

Not all of the fear about infohazards is unwarranted.

Political adversaries often accuse officials who fret about “foreign disinformation” of reaching for an excuse for their own failures. Sometimes that is correct, but the threat of malign foreign influence is real, and the honest version of this argument has to concede this point from the start.

Information is a domain of warfare. It has been for a long time. Your enemies do not need to cross a border to advance their goals at your expense if they can get inside the heads of your population instead.

The Chinese said so out loud.

In 1999, two PLA colonels, Qiao Liang and Wang Xiangsui, published a slim strategy book called Unrestricted Warfare. Its question was simple and uncomfortable: how does a weaker country defeat a militarily superior one — specifically the United States — without meeting it on the battlefield where it is strongest?

Their answer was to stop thinking of war as something soldiers do. A determined adversary could attack through trade and finance, through the courts, through networks, through the media, through the information space itself — blurring the line between war and peace until you could be losing a war without knowing one had begun. The first principle, in their telling, was that there were no rules. Nothing was off the table. (The lurid subtitle on the American edition — “China’s Master Plan to Destroy America” — came from a Western publisher, not the authors. The actual book is colder than that, and more unsettling for it.)

During the Cold War, the Soviets ran a similar playbook for decades, and one of their own told us so — though he is a witness to handle with care.

Yuri Bezmenov was a KGB-trained propagandist who defected in 1970 and spent the 1980s warning anyone who would listen about what he called ideological subversion: the slow, patient, mostly legal corrosion of a society from within, beginning with a long phase he called demoralization. Bezmenov is a contested figure, and his tidy four-stage scheme is his own packaging rather than settled history. We should therefore take him as an illustration, not an authority. Nonetheless, the existence of the program Bezmenov described is not in dispute. The Soviet “active measures” he described were real, documented, and budgeted, and their point was less to deceive a society about any single fact than to wreck its ability to collectively reason about facts at all. The end state was what mattered: a society damaged that way can be handed the evidence in full and still fail to reach a sane conclusion — the damage is to the equipment, not to the real-time flow of information.

The challenge here is therefore real: there really are hostile actors who would like nothing better than to hollow out the Western mind from within, and they have said so in print. Nor is the danger only foreign. Some domestic speech does real, immediate harm too — the incitement that lights a riot, the harassment campaign that hounds a target offline, the medical lie that kills. A serious argument concedes all of it, and narrow, harm-based law has always reached these cases, as it should.

The deeper problem is that none of this is what the new apparatus is built for. The mismatch is between how the damage is actually inflicted and how the state chooses to respond.

The censor’s whole theory is an overly simplified model: that instability comes from bad inputs, and that cleaning the information stream will restore the calm. But you cannot scrub your way out of a processing failure. Worse: censorship can only degrade the one faculty — open, contested, public sense-making — by which a society repairs its judgment in the first place.

You cannot definitively treat a thinking disorder by restricting what the patient is allowed to read.

A complex open society does not run on agreement. It runs on disagreement — the spread of views, hunches, and heresies that together work as a sensing organ, the way a system notices it is going wrong and corrects course before the wall. The variance is not a bug to tune out; the variance is the feedback. A confident state acts on it. An insecure one avoids it: the same variance now reads as instability — as threat, as the sound of the thing coming apart — so the state changes its objective. It stops trying to raise its own performance and starts trying to lower the variance of public cognition, narrowing the band of thinkable thoughts until the readout looks calm.

The adversary’s aim is to wreck a society’s processing layer — to leave it unable to think straight even when handed all the data it needs. A state that answers by suppressing its own internal variance does not repair that layer. It finishes the job. It completes the subversion it set out to defend against, and it does so with what it believes to be good intentions.

So, is the state any better at the job than ordinary people are? Not that the public is pristine — its own sense-making is exactly what the subversion set out to damage. But the claim is comparative, and it is testable: look at how often an institution has had to reverse a confident position once an inconvenient fact became impossible to suppress. By that measure, there is reason to think the state often does worse — nowhere more visibly than in Britain. An institution can only reach for the truths it is permitted to think; the deeper its ideological capture, the more of reality it rules out before it ever weighs it. A civil service, a regulator, a managerial class that has standardized on a single account of the world is not a neutral referee of information but a player with a house view — and a worsening record of telling what is true from what is merely congenial to the house. That is not a charge of stupidity or malice. It is that a captured institution loses the very faculty it now offers to supply to the population: the capacity to weigh inconvenient evidence in the national interest rather than the factional one.

This is not a clear-eyed state steadying a confused population, but the reverse — the more captured party appointing itself referee over a bemused populace.

The sick, reaching out to lay hands on the well.

It also raises a hard question. If the threat is real, why does the cure always end up aimed inward — and often wielded by people ill-equipped to administer it? To answer that, we have to stop looking at the enemy and start looking at the state’s own predicament.

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III. A state that can no longer earn consent

The ground is giving way.

Robert Putnam saw the first cracks thirty years ago in Bowling Alone. The leagues, lodges, unions, and parent-teacher groups through which people once practiced trusting strangers were emptying out. PTA membership alone fell from over twelve million in 1964 to barely five million two decades later. His point was never about bowling. It was that the connective tissue of a self-governing people was atrophying, and that trust was atrophying with it.

The trend never reversed. In the United States, the share of people who say most others can be trusted has fallen from about 46% in the early 1970s to around a third today. Trust in the federal government has done far worse: from roughly three-quarters in the early 1960s to the low twenties by 2024, and to around 17% by late 2025 — close to the lowest ever measured. In Britain, only 12% now trust governments of any party to put the country first. That is a record low.

The 2025 Edelman Trust Barometer gave the mood a name: a “crisis of grievance.” A majority worldwide now believes that government, business, and the wealthy actively make their lives worse. Hope that the next generation will be better off has collapsed to 17% in the UK and 9% in France.

I want to be fair to the present, because the honest version of this argument has to be. Trust has not died everywhere. Trust between ordinary people has held up far better than the headlines suggest — in Britain, it has actually risen even as trust in politicians fell off a cliff. The Nordic countries remain high-trust societies, with around 70% of Danes and Norwegians still saying most people can be trusted.

So the collapse is specific, not universal. It is vertical — citizen to state — and it is factional — group against group. And that specificity is precisely the problem, because those are the two kinds of trust a democracy cannot run without.

Here is the asymmetry that matters.

An autocracy governs through compliance. It needs you to obey. It does not need you to agree.

A democracy is governed by consent, and consent runs on legitimacy. The people who lose an election have to accept the result, or the machine seizes up.

For most of the modern era, this worked because the factions inside a democracy saw each other as rivals, not enemies. You could lose to people you disliked and still believe the outcome was legitimate, because you and they belonged to the same “we.” Ibn Khaldun called that capacity for shared effort asabiya. It is what lets a society act as one body.

That shared “we” is what is fracturing. Rich against poor, native against immigrant, traditionalist against progressive, one group against another — the lines no longer mark disagreements inside a community. They mark suspicions between separate communities that increasingly see each other as intolerable.

Once that happens, the democratic process keeps producing winners but stops producing legitimacy. The vote is still free. The count is still clean. And yet a large share of the population still experiences the result as illegitimate, sometimes existentially so, as if the wrong outcome were not a minor setback, but a threat to their survival.

That is the trap. The modern democratic state must remain coherent and unitary even as the society beneath it dissolves into mutually distrustful blocs. It still needs consent; it can no longer generate it.

IV. The misdiagnosis: “It’s the bad data”

Faced with a legitimacy crisis, a government has two broad options.

The first is hard. It can rebuild legitimacy by governing well enough that even many of its critics concede its right to rule — improving conditions, reforming institutions, reducing corruption. History says this is possible. It is also slow, costly, and humbling.

The second is much easier. If the public looks divided, maybe the division isn’t the real problem — maybe citizens have simply been fed misinformation. That single move reframes a crisis of legitimacy as a crisis of information, and a political problem suddenly looks like a technical one with a technical fix. The story runs like this: people distrust institutions because they were manipulated; polarization is downstream of misinformation; declining trust reflects hostile influence rather than institutional failure. Clean the information environment, and the politics should heal.

None of that is crazy. Foreign influence operations are real, hostile states do try to manipulate open societies, and algorithmic amplification really does intensify outrage. A government that ignored all this would be negligent. The error is not in noticing these things; it is in promoting them from a contributing factor to the whole explanation — and in two assumptions the move quietly smuggles in: that the public is the patient, too misled to be trusted with the feed, and that the state is the physician fit to clean it. Both notions are shaky.

We have already seen in Section II why that cannot work for the public: the damage is to processing, not to inputs. But the deeper reason the state reaches for the wrong cure is that its own processing is impaired — and here the rot in the managerial class comes home to roost.

Modern societies generate more information than any institution can absorb. Bureaucracies simplify, parties filter, media compress, platforms fragment — every layer transforms reality before it reaches the people who decide, until governing institutions hold more data and less understanding and lose the ability to tell signal from noise. That degradation comes first; the visible failures of governance come after, because a state cannot solve problems it can no longer perceive accurately — and those failures generate still more conflicting information, overwhelming institutions already struggling to read reality.

So the state misreads the chaos as the cause. It tries to control the inputs rather than repair the machinery that interprets them — and the result is a loop: poor processing produces poor governance, poor governance erodes legitimacy, and eroding legitimacy invites still more intervention in the information environment, narrowing the very feedback the state needs to govern at all.

Every complex adaptive system must distinguish between signal and noise. As legitimacy declines, governments increasingly relabel signal as noise because they have lost the institutional capacity to process it.

The thermometer has become the patient.

Dazed and Confused?

V. How the autocrats do it

Autocracies are, in one narrow sense, better at this because they were built for it.

China runs the most sophisticated information-control system in history, and it does so with remarkably little domestic friction, because there is no deep tradition of free inquiry to override. The Great Firewall blocks not just Western platforms but also research infrastructure like Google Scholar and JSTOR — and it does so in tiers, granting trusted institutions and credentialed researchers sanctioned channels while the general public remains behind the wall. The state treats access to the wider world not as a right but as a clearance.

For two centuries, we assumed this was a weakness. A society that throttles inquiry should fall behind one that lets a million arguments bloom — and that openness was the West’s central advantage.

Here is the whole point of this section, in one sentence: the autocrat censors openly, and the democracy is now moving slowly in that direction, while insisting that it isn’t.

That insistence is not a detail. It is the entire difference. The autocrat can admit what he is doing because his legitimacy never rested on the freedom he is removing. The democrat cannot, because his legitimacy rests on that freedom. So he is forced into a contradiction the autocrat never faces — he must suppress information while claiming to defend the open society, censor while denying that any censorship is taking place. Everything strange and pastel about the Pink Police follows from that one bind.

VI. Britain leads the way?

The contradiction is furthest along in the United Kingdom, which has become the West’s laboratory for managed speech.

Let’s return to the opening statistic: an arrest every forty-three minutes, and be fair about what it contains. These two laws cover far more than crimes of opinion: threats, stalking, the man who floods his ex with abuse, racial abuse aimed at a named victim, and hoax emergency service calls. Most of the twelve thousand are not Pink Police cases, and an honest critic says so, noting that arrests far outrun convictions. But strip those away, and a troubling residue still remains. A court convicted Mark Meechan under the Communications Act and fined him £800 for filming his girlfriend’s pug giving a Nazi salute as a joke — “grossly offensive,” it ruled. Another man got community service for a vile tweet about a newly dead veteran. And the reach now runs past the keyboard: in Birmingham, police arrested a woman for standing silently near an abortion clinic and admitting she “might be” praying inside her own head — acquitted, arrested again, she was eventually paid £13,000 in compensation. The lesson taught along the way: even an unspoken thought, in the wrong square, is now police business.

None of this goes unchallenged, which matters. In 2021, a man named Harry Miller took the non-crime hate incident regime to the Court of Appeal — and won; the court found the recording guidance breached free expression, and a new Code of Practice has since raised the threshold. The immune system is not dead — and that pushback is itself part of the story here.

Add the Online Safety Act, now fully in force, under which Ofcom can fine platforms — and, in the last resort, seek to have them blocked — for failing to remove illegal content and to mitigate “harms.” After the 2024 riots, people went to prison for what they posted. Some of it was straightforward incitement — open calls to commit arson — and incitement to violence has never been protected speech in any free country; it is right that it isn’t.

The worry is less about those cases than the proportion: prison terms measured in years for posts deleted within hours, handed down in the heat of a panic. When the punishment runs that far ahead of the act, the line has already begun to move. The logic is stated openly: some expression damages social cohesion, so, in the name of cohesion, that expression must be suppressed.

Social cohesion is genuinely under strain. The state’s response is to ban the expression of that strain. The disunity is real, so the talk of disunity is forbidden — on the unstated theory that what you cannot see cannot hurt you.

The wound is treated by gagging the patient.

When the inconvenient information breaks through anyway, there is a second move: an event with a political charge is coded as isolated. A pattern that might generate a dangerous opinion is dissolved, case by case, into a series of unrelated one-offs, each too small to mean anything. The aggregate is the story — and the aggregate is exactly what must not be assembled, because the aggregate is variance, and variance is what the system has decided it can no longer afford. Where the raw events are hard to deny, the dispute shifts to the statistics — whether the official numbers capture the pattern or smooth it away — a quieter argument that the state is far better placed to win.

The perimeter keeps expanding. It starts, defensibly enough, with protecting people from threats and incitement aimed at others. But as state legitimacy erodes, the category of “harmful” information quietly grows to include milder criticism.

The clearest tell is the fight over so-called “two-tier policing” — the widespread suspicion that the authorities enforce the rules differently for different groups. I want to be careful here, because it matters: official reviews of the 2024 unrest found no evidence of a deliberate double standard, and you should know that before deciding what you think. But notice what the argument has become. Whether the claim is ultimately right is almost beside the point. What matters is that it strikes directly at the proposition that the state applies the law impartially — and once legitimacy is the scarce resource, an allegation of institutional unfairness stops looking like ordinary political criticism and starts looking, from the state’s point of view, like a threat to the operating system itself.

VII. The pink layer

A government cannot say the quiet part out loud. The quiet part is not, mostly, “we are doing this to keep power,” though that is sometimes true. It is closer to this — and this is the logic the incentive enacts, not a line anyone says in a meeting: we do not trust you to be left alone with the truth, and we believe we are better placed to handle it than you are. Said plainly, that is an insult no democracy can afford to pay its own citizens. So they wrap it in a softer word.

Care.

This is where the Pink Police arrive.

The state rebrands the control as concern. It runs in two registers: mandated behavior for your individual health — your safety, your protection from your own bad choices; and policed speech for our social health — the well-being of the community, protection from the contagion of harmful ideas. In both registers, the message is the same and disarming: we are doing this for your own good.

It is an insidious move because it turns opposition into pathology. If the policy is care, then resisting it is not principled dissent — it is anti-social behavior and/or a refusal of treatment. The dissident stops being a citizen with a different view and becomes someone who is unwell: radicalized, fallen down a rabbit hole, in need of deprogramming. His disagreement is reclassified as a symptom.

Once disagreement is medicalized rather than debated, politics quietly becomes pathology. The Soviets took this to its literal end: a diagnosis called “sluggish schizophrenia,” invented to explain why an otherwise sane person would oppose the workers’ state, and a network of wards — the Serbsky Institute chief among them — to hold the tens of thousands it was applied to. The doctors never had to call anyone a prisoner. They had patients. And by the standard of the system they served, the physicians were the most disturbed people in the building — the sick, reaching for the well, exactly as promised.

The Pink Police are the soft, smiling, well-funded descendant of that same impulse. Not the asylum but the content-moderation policy. Not the injection but the algorithmic down-rank. Not “enemy of the people” but “purveyor of harm.” This is what Lewis was warning about: the tyranny that robs you while telling you, sincerely, that it is for your own benefit.

VIII. Why it fails

Here is why none of it works, and why it makes the underlying problem worse.

In Part 6 of Democracy’s Edge, I argued that pressure inside a society can only ever do three things. It can be held down (suppression), bled off (relief), or released (rupture). There is no fourth option.

The Pink Police are what suppression looks like in a modern democracy that cannot use the older, cruder tools. It is real, and in the short run, it works. But suppression only defers pressure while it builds. It does not dissolve it.

Suppression carries a cost that the old methods did not. Legitimacy is not something you can fake into existence by hiding its absence. It is the lived sense, spread across millions of people, that those in power have the right to rule. You cannot manufacture that by arresting the people who say it is gone. You can only suppress the signal, and a state that suppresses the signal blinds itself to how sick it actually is. It mistakes the silence for health.

And the deepest cost is to the feedback itself. Narrow the variance, and you do not grow more stable — you grow less able to tell when you are about to fall, trading the discomfort of bad news for the catastrophe of not hearing it. The instruments read calm right up until the wall.

Worse, enforced quiet does not produce asabiya. It produces brittleness. Real cohesion is generative: it grows when people air their differences openly and discover they can survive the encounter. Imposed silence is the opposite. It looks solid right up to the moment it isn’t, because every brick you were forbidden to mention was load-bearing.

You do not strengthen a fracturing society by forbidding it to discuss the fractures. You guarantee that when the silence finally breaks, it breaks all at once.

IX. What a serious state would do instead

It is fair to ask: if not this, then what? A critique that only diagnoses is half a thought. The answer is not that there is an easy alternative. There isn’t. The attraction of Infohazard Safetyism is precisely that it is faster, cheaper, and politically easier than rebuilding legitimacy. The genuine alternatives all require the opposite instinct: instead of lowering cognitive variance, they raise institutional performance.

Earn legitimacy by delivering. The only durable cure for a legitimacy crisis is competent, visibly fair governance: make the trains run, the courts work, and the rules apply equally. The test is whether life measurably improves for the median citizen, not whether the messaging does. Nothing restores consent like a state that is manifestly worth consenting to — and nothing is slower or more demanding, which is exactly why timid governments reach for information management instead.

Be as transparent as possible, rather than managed. Show the workings. Let people see the aggregate. A state confident in its own conduct does not need to code every inconvenient pattern as an isolated incident, or smooth every uncomfortable statistic into a more reassuring story.

Distinguish the foreign operation from the domestic dissident. The threat in Section II is real — but the line is hard to hold, because foreign operations work through domestic mouths, amplifying grievances people already have. So it has to be a discipline, not a slogan: act on what you can attribute — state outlets, paid networks, coordinated inauthentic accounts — and never let “an enemy says this too” become a reason to police what a citizen may think. The critic is always easier to find than the spy, and the foreign threat is the perfect license — which is exactly why holding the line is the whole job.

Repair the processing layer instead of restricting the inputs. If the disorder is one of sense-making, the antidote is to strengthen the institutions that metabolize disagreement: education that teaches reasoning rather than foregone conclusions, public institutions that model intellectual honesty, and a public square that rewards patient argumentation over outrage. Where that is too slow, the minimum is to do no harm — raise the bar for what counts as “harm,” and answer bad speech with more speech, not less.

Treat disagreement as feedback, not noise. Every complex adaptive system depends on distinguishing signal from noise, which means tolerating uncomfortable variance rather than suppressing it — beginning with the simplest step of all: stop recording citizens’ opinions as incidents. The disagreements that most irritate a government are often the ones that tell it what it most needs to hear.

None of this is easy. All of it demands greater institutional competence, political courage, and a willingness to hear what is immediately inconvenient. That is precisely why governments under pressure are drawn to the opposite strategy. Lowering variance is easier than raising performance. It is also, in the long run, the more dangerous choice.

Epilogue

Let me be plain about what I think, and where I might be wrong.

In my view, the Pink Police is not the confident act of a strong state. They are the tell of an insecure one — a regime that has lost the ability to earn consent and has decided, with the best of stated intentions, to simulate it instead. The pastel is the point. It lets everyone involved believe they are helping.

Here is the part of the argument I am least sure of, and I would rather flag it than hide it. Poulos’s demand side may be stronger than his supply side — a population kept comfortable, distracted, and entertained may simply never assemble its discontent into much of anything. That is the Huxley outcome rather than the Orwell one, and if it holds, the brittleness I have described could be deferred for a very long time. I do not believe it, but it is the place this analysis is thinnest.

I will end where I began. The state that sets out to protect its citizens from information has, without quite meaning to, told them two things: that they are children, and that it is the adult. The first is an insult; the second is often untrue.

You cannot care a society into trusting you. And what you cannot see can, in fact, hurt you. It is often the thing that hurts the most.

Postscript: Clarification of Individual Liberty v. Corporate Responsibility

Several readers have asked whether this essay implies that I oppose efforts to reduce the harms caused by online disinformation. It doesn’t.

Hostile foreign influence operations are real, and societies have a legitimate interest in defending themselves against them. In any case, I think the larger structural problem lies elsewhere.

The greatest amplifier of harmful information is rarely the overseas troll farm itself. It is the business model that rewards outrage, fear, and division because those emotions reliably capture attention. A hostile actor can create a thousand inflammatory posts. They only become socially consequential when commercial recommendation systems decide those posts maximize engagement and distribute them to millions of people.

That suggests a very different regulatory focus. Rather than expanding the state’s power to police what citizens may say or read, we should ask more searching questions of the businesses whose algorithms determine what entire populations see. A platform deliberately optimized to maximize rage and distress is not merely reflecting public opinion; it is shaping it.

We will never fully prevent hostile actors from trying to manipulate open societies. But we can reduce their leverage by changing the incentives of the systems that amplify them. That means regulating media businesses more intelligently, not policing citizens more aggressively.

If you think I have missed something, or you have a counter-example, feel free to put it in the comments — it genuinely helps as I develop this series.

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Sources

Legislation and cases

Combatting Misinformation and Disinformation Bill 2024 (Australia). Withdrawn, November 2024.

Digital Services Act. Regulation (EU) 2022/2065. European Union, 2022; enforcement from 2025.

Hate Crime and Public Order (Scotland) Act 2021. In force April 2024.

Miller v. College of Policing [2021] EWCA Civ 1926.

Online Harms Act (Bill C-63). Parliament of Canada, 2024; lapsed January 2025; successor introduced 2026.

Online Safety Act 2023 (United Kingdom). Full enforcement, 2025.

Cases referenced in the text (from contemporaneous press reporting): Mark Meechan, s. 127 Communications Act conviction (2018); Joseph Kelly, Communications Act conviction (2022); Isabel Vaughan-Spruce, silent-prayer arrests and £13,000 settlement (2022–24).

Works cited