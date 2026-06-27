The Liminal Lens

The Liminal Lens

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Alex Jukes's avatar
Alex Jukes
Jun 28Edited

Interesting piece. Would recommend checking out Defender on how to operate open information networks to improve the commons, essentially ‘positive psyops’:

https://defenderofthebasic.substack.com/p/infohazard-vs-infoblessing?r=iho70&utm_medium=ios

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Schweinepriester's avatar
Schweinepriester
Jun 27

Wether things go the Orwell or the Huxley way should be a matter of economics.

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