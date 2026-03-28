The Liminal Lens

The Liminal Lens

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
JS's avatar
JS
3d

Can't disagree with 80% escalation. That seems conservative. But what are the odds of nuclear escalation? Ms. Berlinski's post, which absolutely has more analytic authority than most and no TDS tendencies, deepens my pessimism. However, I do have my doubts whether American button pushers take orders from POTUS. Israel, on the other hand, is faced with a different risk/benefit analysis.

The roles of China and Russia in this seem conflicted to me; they would be the deterrents from using nuclear weapons. The alliances are the "enemy of my enemy" type, and both probably profit from Western global stability (from a Western perspective) more than they would having to police the globe themselves.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Simon Pearce and others
Adam Karaoguz's avatar
Adam Karaoguz
3dEdited

Excellent framing/analysis, Simon. Irresistible force and immovable object.

One thing I didn't see was Israel's increasing economic integration with Sunni Arab countries. It is unclear how much influence, if any, Iran had over the timing of Hamas' Oct 7th attacks. But I believe that event caused a phase transition in Israel's strategic calculus, and thus in the US' position.

I am also uncertain exactly what was said in the talks before the Feb 28th strike- if something was revealed that caused Trump to conclude Iran would never stop reaching for nukes and funding proxies.

In many ways, this conflict mirror's Russia/Ukraine, in that any potential off-ramps are fairly unacceptable to both parties. Which means moving up the escalation ladder is likely, as you note.

Both sides can claim a narrative of attacks against their interests by the other party over long decades, especially if you go back to '53 and Mossadegh.

Iran's position may be fragile, but they have what Clausewitz called a "negative aim"- the regime basically just has to survive and they win.

Neither the US nor Iran can be seen to have lost this conflict. The US cannot tolerate Hormuz being used as blackmail over the world economy, and Iran will not accept regime change.

Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Simon Pearce · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture