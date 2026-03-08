The Liminal Lens

The Liminal Lens

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JS's avatar
JS
Mar 8

Thanks for this. I'm pretty sure the long term consequences of this will not be good for the USA, but the alternative was probably not going to be so good, either. Which is the lesser of two evils we will never know.

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1 reply by Simon Pearce
Shingai Thornton's avatar
Shingai Thornton
Mar 9

Thanks for the deep, systemic analysis Simon! I'm not very interested in whether you are "right or wrong", I just appreciate that you are demonstrating what it looks like to take a principled and nuanced perspective on a such a complex issue.

Looking forward to the next piece in the series.

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