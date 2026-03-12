Introduction

In previous essays, we have examined Peter Turchin’s Structural Demographic Model (known as Cliodynamics) as an explanation for why prosperous societies eventually experience internal strife, despite that prosperity, and maybe even because of it.

One of the defining characteristics of Turchin’s model is that prosperity creates economic surplus, some of which is invested in the growth of institutions, including education. Over time, this surplus creates new elite aspirants faster than the system can absorb them, thereby intensifying competition to join (or remain in) the elite.

The Engine of Elite Rivalry

Given human society’s tendency to stratify and form hierarchies, people inevitably end up comparing themselves to others within their social world. Even if the average middle-class westerner already enjoys a standard of living that was unimaginable to most human beings just 200 years ago, people still compare themselves to the person across the street with the bigger house or the nicer car.

This process does not slow down as people become more affluent. Just as middle-class Americans don’t compare themselves to people from poorer countries, the global super-rich no longer compare themselves to the conditions of the middle class. Many people compete over status items like yachts and private jets, as well as a whole host of other things, including business success, fine art, extreme experiences, and even the exercise of power for its own sake.

The Cost of Competition

From a resource and financial standpoint, this rivalry could be costly. The oft-quoted statistic from Mark Zandi at Moody’s is that the top 10% of consumers account for roughly 50% of all consumer spending. Economist Antoine Levy has argued that this estimate is likely too high, suggesting the true figure may be closer to 25%.

My own view is that Zandi is closer to the truth than Levy, so long as we take that 50% figure as an approximation rather than gospel. The reason has less to do with income flows and more to do with the massive accumulated wealth stock that has built up at the top of the distribution over the past four decades. As Peter Turchin’s work shows, the cumulative accumulation of resources at the top since 1970 has been enormous.

Source: Peter Turchin, “The Structural Demographic State of America”.

This matters because Levy’s critique relies primarily on income-flow accounting: the top 10% receive roughly 35–40% of after-tax disposable income and tend to save a larger share of it than other households. From that perspective, it seems mathematically difficult for them to account for half of all consumption.

What Levy misses in his analysis is that the modern economy is increasingly wealth-driven rather than income-driven. When households control very large stocks of financial assets, consumption no longer depends solely on wage income or even on realized capital gains that would appear in the data Levy is analyzing. Wealth itself becomes a direct source of purchasing power through borrowing against appreciated assets. This spending appears in consumption statistics but often bypasses taxable income flows.

High-net-worth households can (and do) finance consumption through several channels that are only partially visible in income data: especially securities-backed lending, and other borrowing against appreciated assets. This is extremely popular among the wealthiest households, as it allows them to fund consumption while avoiding a myriad of taxable events, including the estate tax, which allows untaxed wealth to pass from generation to generation while (astoundingly) resetting the capital gains basis. In practice, consumption can and does rise simply because portfolios have grown dramatically in value.

The top decile’s consumption capacity increasingly reflects balance sheet strength rather than annual income flows.

This is consistent with Turchin’s broader structural-demographic analysis. As wealth and power concentrate at the top of the system, intra-elite status competition becomes increasingly resource-intensive. Large amounts of economic output are effectively absorbed by elite consumption, status competition, and the financial structures that support them.

Over long periods, this dynamic can coexist with overall economic growth while still producing stagnation or decline in the living standards of the majority of the population. Turchin has found numerous data points suggesting that this “immiseration process” is indeed happening in the USA and elsewhere.

At the same time, the top 1% now control such a large share of national wealth that they can consume at higher levels while still directing large sums toward investment and asset accumulation. Federal Reserve data show that the top decile saves a far larger share of income than the national average, allowing wealth to compound even as elite consumption rises much faster than overall GDP. This is exactly what the chart below shows.

Note: You can download these charts if you would like to examine them more closely.

Meanwhile, middle-income households facing slower wage growth often respond in the opposite way. Rather than reducing consumption, they maintain or even increase spending through borrowing, a pattern visible in the long-run rise in household debt relative to income.

The demand for debt increases, sustaining overall consumption while simultaneously transferring more and more “claims on the future” (in the form of cash and debts) into fewer and fewer hands. This has the paradoxical impact of technically impoverishing more and more people while ensuring that societal consumption levels remain high enough to fuel even more profits for companies (aka wealth transfer).

The other paradox of such a system is that taking on debt is actually the fastest way to grow personal net worth, because the government, as a matter of policy, ensures that asset values grow faster than the debts that people take on to buy those assets, especially for those with good credit scores.

Many arguments for the preservation and expansion of the billionaire class essentially rest on the claim that these people invest in expanding society’s productive capacity, thereby making them essential to a more prosperous society. While that’s true in a narrow sense, it’s also a cherry-picked, tautological argument. Anybody with an economic surplus beyond the essentials can invest it in growing productive capacity, just as anybody without such a surplus cannot. This argument is not totally devoid of truth: there’s no doubt that those with deep pockets are currently more likely to invest in ambitious “moon shots”. Then again, it is not guaranteed that these big “rolls of the dice” actually lead us to a better society, coming as they do from a narrow group with narrow interests.

Turchin’s structural-demographic analysis supports a diagnosis of the situation similar to Thomas Piketty's: that we are experiencing absolute popular immiseration coupled with a “wealth pump” that moves more and more economic surplus into fewer and fewer hands over time.

The Important Nuance That People Often Miss

Popular immiseration is not just a problem for the populace; it’s also a problem for the elites, although they often don’t see this until it’s too late. This is because elite selection pressures under these conditions tend to focus more and more energy on intra-elite rivalries and less and less on the coordination layer needed to steward a large and complex society.

Intra-elite competition is now intensifying to the point that it is destroying the capacity for effective cooperation within the elite and elite-aspirant circles. At a certain point, the game can become “zero-sum”, where there is more to be gained from pursuing narrow self-interest than from attempting to coordinate different interest groups towards mutually beneficial outcomes for society.

As I wrote in “Strategic Blindness,” it is this loss of elite coordination at the political level that leads societies to make major strategic blunders they might otherwise have avoided.

It’s also possible that we just made another such blunder. I’m not yet sure if Krugman (below) is right, but if it’s true that we went to war without any plan to manage the critical oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz, then that would be a very big blunder indeed.



I don’t always agree with Krugman, but it’s possible that he’s right on this one. Time will tell.

This weekend, I will share an essay on the detailed social dynamics that lead us to make such terrible mistakes. The most harmful thing about the wealth pump is that it not only makes us more unequal (which causes instability) but also makes our leaders increasingly incapable (which amplifies the instability).

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As always, please share your thoughts, comments, and questions.

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