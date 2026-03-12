The Liminal Lens

The Liminal Lens

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JS's avatar
JS
Mar 13

If Krugman is right, it kinda puts the nuclear option right up there with the rest of the bad ideas. Maybe all roads lead to Night City (if you are a videogamer).

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Yacheng
Mar 12

I guess the big question now is will the Iran gambit cause the wealth pump to start having suction cavitation issues?

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