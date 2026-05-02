Introduction

This is the fourth essay in a series on signaling and elite competition. The earlier essays argued that complex societies run on signals that compress reality into actionable form (Signals, All the Way Down); that those signals can become self-referential and stop coordinating anything (Cells Interlinked Within Cells Interlinked); and that under conditions of intra-elite competition, signaling itself becomes the primary terrain on which elites compete (Luxury Beefs; with a tip of the hat to Venkatesh Rao for the original Internet-of-Beefs framing).

Eventually, that process does not just degrade—it inverts: elite signals, once detached from competence or stewardship, are freed of material constraints.

In a world that is saturated with signals of virtue, the real sign of power and status is the ability to opt out without consequences.

When we talk about vice in the context of this essay, we are not referring to minimally harmful personal vices but to excesses that cause significant harm to other individuals and groups.

It is the Marquis de Sade’s vision of freedom with which we concern ourselves here.

Signal Inflation and the Decline of Empires

Once signals detach from reality, they don’t disappear; they become closed systems: self-referential games. They no longer point to the things they originally pointed to. In the short term, this removes constraints on the production of those signals, leading to signal inflation.

Over the longer term, this process of signal inflation erodes the value of those very signals to the point that entire symbolic orders can and do collapse. This process also reduces infinite games to finite ones, which are ultimately self-extinguishing. This is the sociological driving force behind the rise and fall of empires and the global reserve currencies that enable empires to coordinate activities. It helps us understand the transition from expansive societies like the early Roman Empire to collapsing ones (e.g., the late Western Roman Empire).

At the most basic level, currencies function as internal signaling systems for civilizational super-organisms, coordinating production, exchange, and expectation across millions of agents.

Hyperinflation occurs when this signaling system breaks down—not simply because too much currency is issued, but because additional issuance no longer produces coherent economic coordination. “Extra currency” is not, in and of itself, a problem: a loss of metabolic signaling is.

In this sense, hyperinflation closely resembles a form of civilizational insulin resistance: the system floods itself with signals that no longer organize behavior.

Inflation is a metabolic disease for the civilizational organism.

Ray Dalio’s Mapping of Reserve Currency Secular Cycles

China is not the Successor; Crypto is not the Offramp.

Ray Dalio’s chart maps the same dynamic at the largest available scale. Reserve currencies are the apex signaling systems of complex civilizations: at their best, they coordinate real flows of goods, energy, and trust across millions of agents who will never meet. They are anti-entropic in the strict sense — they do organizing work that would otherwise have to be done locally and expensively, agent-by-agent.

Like all signaling systems, they are also subject to the dynamics described above. Each reserve currency in Dalio’s chart rose alongside the coordination capacity of its issuing power and declined alongside it. The US dollar is somewhere in that arc. Whether China is the natural successor is genuinely uncertain — its own symbolic structure appears more fragile than that of the Dutch, British, or American hegemonies during their rise — but the cycle itself is not in dispute.

What is in dispute, in some quarters, is whether Bitcoin represents an alternative. In my view, it does not. Bitcoin is not a reserve currency; it is a derivative of the existing symbolic order, and an entropic one at that. A genuine reserve currency does coordinating work; Bitcoin consumes roughly 200 terawatt-hours of energy annually to maintain its own symbolic network without coordinating anything outside it. This frustrates many of its strongest supporters, who wish it were otherwise. Bitcoin is what signaling looks like when it has fully detached from the underlying conditions it claims to represent — a closed loop, beautifully engineered, that produces no civilizational coordination as output.

The vice signaling we have been describing operates by the same logic at a smaller scale. Both are signals that have stopped pointing outward and started referring only to themselves.

The role of signals in integrative and disintegrative cycles of history.

In integrative systems, social signals play a coordinating role. They signal competence, trust, and alignment, reducing the need for constant, costly verification. They are part of a societal system of collective computation. As Turchin has shown, collective computational capacity goes hand in hand with the size of complex societies.

Civilizational Scale v. Computational Complexity ©Peter Turchin, 2026

Collective computation is really all about the depth, breadth, and clarity of signaling, insofar as it supports individual and societal goals.

When signals detach from the broader material realities of a civilization, they erode their role in civilizational computation. From a large civilization's perspective, they become noise. Signals detached from ground truth thus become part of the disintegrative process, if we define this process as the loss of effective civilizational coordination capacity.

Under disintegrative conditions, signals are no longer discovered. They are optimized for legibility and value to the signaler.

They point to what appears to be reality within the simulacrum. This allows them to continue to appear valuable while their ability to play a role in coordinating an increase in societal complexity and flourishing erodes.

Under conditions of intense status competition, these optimized signals are recursively exploited for positional advantage. This is part of the mechanism by which elite overproduction generates long-duration disintegrative phases for the societies undergoing them.

Luxury beliefs emerge as part of this process.

Rob Henderson describes luxury beliefs as asymmetrically priced signals: they are inexpensive for elites to adopt but impose material costs on non-elites who live under them.

While accurate, this view is incomplete.

Luxury beliefs go beyond opinions; they function as markers of membership within the professional-managerial class, signaling education, cultural sophistication, and social status. They help identify those who understand the unspoken social rules. Henderson is right that these beliefs are low-cost for elites but costly for those below.

However, for the professional-managerial class that adopts them, the cost is real. Luxury beliefs require continuous filtering: suppressing contradictions, reinterpreting outcomes, and maintaining a narrative of altruism even when reality pushes back. They are materially free but cognitively expensive — and the cost is cumulative. Holding them demands discipline, not of action, but of perception.

If this sounds like Orwell’s doublethink, that’s because it is.

In 1984, outer-party members are cognitively manipulated in ways that the proles (working class) are not. Where Orwell’s vision deviated from our current reality was in miscalculating the material rewards on offer for the cognitive sacrifice that outer-party members are called upon to make. In the real world of 2026, outer party equivalent (PMC) members are quite well compensated for the cognitive dissonance they are asked to endure.

Recent arguments asserting (from the luxury beliefs class) that 2+2 does not always equal 4 are, remarkably, a direct lift from Orwell’s book.

For the professional-managerial class, holding luxury beliefs is taxing but sustainable. They are buffered from consequences and trained—through education and institutional life—to manage abstraction, language, and narrative. They can carry the cognitive load.

But the cost is real.

It manifests as strain.

It shows up in depression and anxiety statistics — disproportionately, I suspect, in the Gen Z children of PMC families who inherit the cognitive load before they have inherited the buffers that make it sustainable.

The “4 Class” model of society

If we model class attitudes along two primary axes of freedom, one cognitive and one material, the structure becomes easier to understand. By “flexibility of belief revision,” I mean how readily a member of each class can actually change their beliefs without incurring significant social, professional, material, or cognitive penalties. The constraints differ by class — institutional gatekeeping for the PMC, capital-insulation reversed for the Merchant Class, network norms and skill limitations for the underclass — but the underlying axis is the same: how free is each group to update?

The PMC

While the PMC is materially relatively free, they are cognitively trapped by their own luxury beliefs and the complex virtue-signaling requirements of their roles. These beliefs often require doublethink reinforced by physical separation from societal “zones of disorder”. In this case, part of the doublethink they must endure is the belief that they genuinely chose the beliefs they are required to hold to maintain their position and status.

"We do not destroy the heretic because he resists us... We make him one of ourselves before we kill him... when there is nothing left but sorrow and love of Big Brother, we shall lift you clean out of history.” 1984 by George Orwell

The PMC is better off than it was in the 1970s, but the gains are unevenly distributed by cohort: retired boomers sit on paid-off mortgages and pensions, while Gen Z PMC aspirants are often worse off than their working-class peers. Class conflict today increasingly manifests as intergenerational conflict — the murderer of the United Health CEO fit this profile precisely: a downwardly mobile child of the PMC.

The Working Class (which includes most of the Middle Class)

The working classes are relatively cognitively unconstrained but materially highly constrained. They can have fun without too much censorship, but it must be on an ever-tighter budget. Their cognitive constraints, when they do show up, arrive in the form of traditionalism rather than progressivism. Interestingly, their most visible motivation for resistance is not their material immiseration but the PMC’s attempts to impose “Brahmin” values on them.

Both pressures compound a deeper structural reality. This is by far the largest of the four groups — over 50% of the US population — and the cost of the “three big” markers of middle-class life (healthcare, housing, education) is increasingly out of reach for them. The cultural friction sits atop a long, slow economic squeeze. MAGA is what happens when both find political form at once: not racism, not nostalgia, but a coalition that the structural conditions made inevitable.

The Underclass

The underclass is both cognitively and mentally trapped by a cocktail of other people’s indifference, a lack of valuable skills, and their own self-limiting beliefs. Our society has invested heavily in attempts to lift them out of this, but one paradoxical aspect of luxury beliefs is that they tend to leave the underclass more trapped than ever.

Significant subsidies have kept the underclass afloat. Some use these to climb. Many more have become intergenerationally dependent on the state — a pattern that has hardened into voting blocs and patronage networks that profit from managing the group’s needs. A political-economic cottage industry, like any industry, seeks to grow over time.

The Merchant Class

The overwhelming majority of new wealth created since 1970 has flowed to the upper echelons of this class. Beyond a certain threshold, the most successful PMC members are invited to join via stock options and similar incentives.

Building on this success, the merchant class (from which most of the so-called upper class is mostly drawn) aspires to be both materially and cognitively free, with varying degrees of success.

This “double freedom”: the dream of material riches and mental freedoms from social constraint, was and is the genesis of vice signaling.

This was the Marquis de Sade’s dream on the eve of the French Revolution, and the same phenomenon is happening again now as we work through our own age of disintegration.

At the top end, they are confronted with what it even means to be free in a constrained universe. Cognitive freedom is not absolute; it is a spectrum. As external constraints fall away, one is increasingly confronted with one’s own self-generated limitations and the limitations of reality itself. Perhaps we should not be surprised that some of the richest people on earth are highly delusional.

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The Asymmetry of Freedoms and Unfreedoms

There are many conflicts and resentments that emerge from this structure.

Given that the working class and PMC are much more numerous than the underclass and the Merchant class, much of our current political conflict manifests as conflict between these two groups. Of course, neither group is monolithic; each comprises many subcultures. The four-class model is a useful simplification, though reality is far more complex.

The Super Rich Attempt to Escape the Matrix

Above the PMC, the game changes. Those with greater concentrations of wealth and power do not need to carry the full cognitive burden of luxury beliefs. They can observe the code, participate selectively in it, and discard it when convenient. Their status is demonstrated not by perfect compliance, but by exemption. The signal is not “I embody the code.” It is “the code does not bind me.”

And so the game escalates.

This is the basis of vice signaling.

The actor understands the rules—and breaks them anyway. Not impulsively, but legibly. The violation is the signal.

Constraint is for others.

At this point, signals no longer coordinate.

They differentiate.

Then they dominate.

And once signals can be freely gamed—whether through moral performance or its deliberate rejection—the system that once translated status into coordination begins to fracture.

What follows is not just competition.

It is disintegration.

Personal Exits

Underneath all of these games, the world keeps turning. Old sources of power exhaust themselves, new discoveries are made, and attitudes and fashions shift. The paradox of intensified intra-elite rivalry is that it forces participants to keep their eyes on one another rather than on the cultural and material substrates that underpin everything. Most of the time, this is fine, even optimal. During periods of upheaval, it becomes a liability.

As Michael Burry recently reminded us: sometimes the only winning move is not to play.

Plus ça change

This pattern is not new. To be a noble at Versailles under Louis XVI was to inhabit a world where indulgence, intrigue, and moral exemption functioned as signals of rank.

Choderlos de Laclos saw this clearly in Les Liaisons Dangereuses (1782). The book was not merely a scandalous portrait of aristocratic decadence; it was a warning about a class that had become trapped inside its own self-referential games. Laclos held up a mirror. The aristocracy looked away — and snubbed him for having raised it. They were unable, or unwilling, to see themselves in the reflection.

Seven years later, the Bastille fell.

A luxurious life, free of drudgery, is a life where you no longer receive unmediated feedback. The conflicts that remain are self-referential, contained within a rarified universe of “people like us.” Physical objects are no longer measured by their energy cost but by their symbolic value within intra-elite status games. The apocryphal line attributed to Marie-Antoinette — let them eat cake — epitomizes the condition: not malice, but a sincere inability to register that bread and cake are not interchangeable substances on a menu, but markers of whether the underlying system is still functioning at all.

The lesson is not that vice causes revolution in any simple moralistic sense. The lesson is that when elites become absorbed in signaling games detached from stewardship, they stop processing feedback from the wider system. Their rivalries become more vivid to them than the material and social conditions on which their world depends.

This is not destiny. Powerful families who want to keep their feet on the ground can find ways to ensure the next generation still receives hard lessons and direct feedback from the world — exposure to consequence, contact with people outside the bubble, work whose outcomes are legible in something other than peer approval. It requires deliberate effort against the grain of every incentive their position creates. Most fail the test.

By the time the old order notices that the signals no longer coordinate reality, the reality has usually already moved on.

Conclusion

The cost of elite blindness is rarely paid by elites first. Signaling systems break at the top, but the consequences propagate downward and outward — to the working classes who absorb the policy outcomes of luxury beliefs, to the underclass that gets more trapped the louder the moral performances become, to the institutions that still need to function, to the social fabric that depends on a minimally cooperative elite. The early warning signs of disintegration appear first in the behavior of elites, but the bill arrives elsewhere.

As competition within elite circles intensifies, the incentives that once sustained cooperation begin to erode. Status games escalate. Signals multiply. Rival factions compete not merely for influence, but for dominance.

Luxury beliefs allow the professional-managerial class to compete for moral prestige within institutions. Vice signaling allows those with greater concentrations of power to demonstrate that they stand above those institutional norms altogether.

Both are symptoms of the same deeper process: a growing surplus of elite aspirants competing for too few positions of genuine authority.

Turchin’s model suggests that this is the predictable outcome of long periods of prosperity. Success creates surplus. Surplus creates institutions. Institutions produce new elites faster than society can absorb them.

When that imbalance grows large enough, cooperation within elite circles begins to break down.

Once that happens, the signaling systems that once helped elites coordinate with one another begin to serve a different function. They become weapons in a struggle for status and legitimacy.

History suggests that this phase rarely resolves itself quietly.

The question, then, is not whether these dynamics are present in our own time.

The question is how far along the cycle we already are.

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Postscript: The Talented Mr. Epstein

There is a further layer to this dynamic that I have only touched on here.

Vice signaling, at the highest levels, is not merely individual behavior. It has a structure. It has patterns. In some cases, it has infrastructure.

What appears, from the outside, as isolated excess or moral failure often reveals itself, on closer inspection, as something more organized: networks of mutual exemption, systems of shared risk, and environments in which the normal constraints of consequence are deliberately suspended.

The point is not that such systems are new. They are not. Variants of them have appeared in aristocratic courts, imperial bureaucracies, and elite social circles throughout history.

What is new is their interaction with a fully saturated signaling environment—one in which the ability to violate norms without consequence is not just tolerated, but becomes legible as a signal of rank.

This is the deeper morphology of vice signaling: not just the act of transgression, but the creation of spaces in which transgression is normalized, shared, and, in some cases, quietly protected.

The Epstein case sits at the intersection of these dynamics. Not as an anomaly, but as a particularly visible instance of a broader pattern.

I will return to this in a future essay.