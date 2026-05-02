The Liminal Lens

The Liminal Lens

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The Complex Now
9h

This article perfectly explains why some groups seem to celebrate 'bad' behavior. In the study of systems, we call this a costly signal. By acting in a way that the rest of society dislikes, a person proves they are 100% loyal to their specific 'tribe.' It is like paying an entrance fee: the social disapproval they face from outsiders is the price they pay to show they truly belong. In a world where it’s hard to know who to trust, showing a 'vice' becomes a powerful way to build a wall around a group and keep outsiders away.

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JS
8h

Much to think about. Personally, navigating the PMC with a solidly working class background, doublethink has no role. The beliefs are not mine, and I am continually challenged to reconcile the obligatory virtue signaling with my personal sense of honesty and integrity. It is for sure a source of anxiety and can be depressing if allowed to be. Like much in the infinite game of life, you don't know how it will be until you get there, but I'm a player in that game. I will describe my reaction as a form of grief for the relative cognitive freedom I have lost. I do what I can to take it back, even if only symbolically, and if engaged directly, I will tell you what I think. I'm hard to replace in 2026 and competent enough that I get a pass for a bit of heresy.

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