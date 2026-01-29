The Liminal Lens

The Liminal Lens

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Brendan's avatar
Brendan
May 11

Thanks for these great articles. A lot to think about. I like the approach of using a wide range of disciplines to look at problems, their origins, and potential solutions.

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1 reply by Simon Pearce
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C.A. Bond
Jan 31

I think your analysis is very clear and correct, but the elite over production angle just confuses me. Yes, I see the concentration of wealth. Yes, I see the increasing conflict over access to this concentration of wealth. Yes, I see the increasing creation of losers that turn against the current political order due to this. But that does not look like an elite overproduction mechanism. That looks like centralization followed by sclerosis trapping those orders into paths they can't navigate out of. The "elite overproduction" looks less like any kind of causal mechanism, then it does a description of one aspect of this malfunctioning process. I don't see any reason why these people (the aspirants) can't be kept out indefinitely and history has many examples of this. Caste systems and rigid orders tend to be the norm. So the idea of it being some kind of cyclical inevitability is hard for me to swallow.

Its the attempt to navigate out of this state of affairs that leads to revolutions, not forces and elite overproduction, but the revolutions that developed are not inevitable. The Meji did it, Prussia did it, and other have, too. The Anglo/western political tradition just refuses to countenance this, which is really odd when you think about it.

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