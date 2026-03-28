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The War with Iran: Can we Escape the Escalation Trap?
We’re already in an escalation trap in Iran. It will be hard to get out of it. Here’s how it formed, and what paths remain from here.
Mar 28
•
Simon Pearce
40
13
15
Cells Interlinked Within Cells Interlinked
When signals only reference other signals, systems detach from reality. A clear look at feedback loops, status signals, and breakdown in modern society.
Mar 21
•
Simon Pearce
14
8
Signals, All the Way Down
Status, Imitation, and the Hidden Logic of Social Life
Mar 19
•
Simon Pearce
8
4
The Winner Takes it All
Are Petty Rivalries Undermining Our Civilization?
Mar 12
9
4
The War With Iran: How We Got Here
Iran and the U.S. have been at each other’s throats for decades. Eventually, something had to give.
Mar 8
•
Simon Pearce
7
13
3
February 2026
Democracy’s Edge: Selection Is Destiny
Institutions become what they promote. When selection pressure shifts, leadership changes, and trust erodes as incentives reward survival over…
Feb 21
•
Simon Pearce
9
1
2
Mo Data, Mo Problems
Why Data Abundance Produces Decision Failure. In an age of data overload, institutions don’t fail from ignorance, but from models they can no longer…
Feb 5
•
Simon Pearce
11
6
4
The Liminal Movie Collection
Cinema Beyond Certainty
Feb 1
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Simon Pearce
4
January 2026
Essential Reading: February 2026
Foundational texts and core context for navigating The Liminal Lens Project.
Jan 31
•
Simon Pearce
11
2
Democracy’s Edge: Contested Reality
It's hard to move forward when nobody agrees on what that means.
Jan 29
•
Simon Pearce
13
7
7
Strategic Blindness
Our institutions are clinging to modern versions of the Maginot Line. Will they wake up in time?
Published on The Cosmopolitan Globalist
•
Jan 25
Democracy’s Edge: Elite Overproduction
Part 1: Why do democracies fail even when they appear wealthy, educated, and stable?
Jan 14
•
Simon Pearce
41
18
13
© 2026 Simon Pearce
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